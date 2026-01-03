Remittix Platform Launch Official: Crypto Payments Ecosystem to Open Globally on February 9





KOŠICE, Slovakia, Jan. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remittix (RTX) has confirmed its platform launch and the public opening of its crypto payments ecosystem, marking a key step in the project’s PayFi rollout. The update formalizes a clear schedule for global access and links product delivery to real payment use cases, not just token trading.

It also reinforces the project’s build sequence, where user-facing products ship in stages, then expand into broader platform services. The goal is a single ecosystem where digital assets can be managed in one place and then connected into daily financial activity as new layers go live.

Global Platform Opening Confirmed for February 9, 2026

The Remittix Platform is scheduled to go live on February 9, 2026, opening the core platform layer to users globally. The official confirmation is available via the Remittix platform launch announcement on X. This launch is presented as the point where the ecosystem becomes publicly accessible as a complete platform experience, rather than a limited release cycle.

The February release is designed to expand access to platform services that support crypto payments and broader PayFi activity across the Remittix ecosystem. This includes the infrastructure that connects wallet activity, the web app roadmap, and future payment rails into one product path.

The platform opening also sets a timeline for how upcoming ecosystem services will be introduced and scaled.

Release snapshot:

The platform opening is scheduled for February 9, 2026.

Public rollout of the PayFi platform layer that supports crypto payments and transfers.

Wallet distribution is already live on iOS, with Android distribution in progress.

Crypto-to-fiat functionality is planned to be integrated inside the wallet after platform readiness.

The exchange visibility roadmap is linked to specific milestones, which include a major centralized exchange (CEX) reveal when the platform reaches the $30 million mark.



Product Readiness: Wallet Live, Beta Expanded, Web App Teased

Remittix has already delivered a major product milestone with the Remittix Wallet, which is now live on the Apple App Store as Phase 1. Presently, the wallet supports secure storage, sending, and managing crypto assets, providing an operational product ahead of the platform opening.

Beta testing remains active with ongoing community participation, supporting validation across devices and usage patterns. Beta access has also expanded to more iOS users through a weekly selection process tied to community participation, increasing the volume of real device feedback going into updates.

Remittix has also signaled an ecosystem update tied to web app progress and platform expansion. Android availability remains part of the distribution plan, with Google Play release work described as ongoing.

Trust, Funding, and Market Access Roadmap

Remittix continues to anchor its rollout narrative around public security references and verifiable project information. The project’s CertiK profile is available via the CertiK Skynet page for Remittix. Team verification details are shown through the same CertiK profile under CertiK fundamental health and KYC information. These references support clearer review standards for users tracking crypto news and market sentiment.

RTX token is currently at $0.119 per token, with $28.5 million+ raised from private funding and 693.5 million+ tokens sold. Remittix has also revealed plans to list on centralized exchanges like BitMart and LBank.

A major CEX reveal is also scheduled for the $30 million mark, alongside a high-profile announcement tied to ecosystem expansion.

Community programs remain part of the operating plan. Remittix maintains a 15% USDT referral program with rewards claimable every 24 hours through the dashboard and a $250,000 giveaway.





About Remittix

Remittix is building a PayFi-focused crypto payments ecosystem designed to connect cryptocurrency utility with real-world financial activity through a unified product stack. The roadmap includes a live wallet experience, a global platform opening, and staged delivery of ecosystem services that support payments, transfers, and crypto-to-fiat workflows inside the same user environment.

Remittix maintains public security references through CertiK, including a project profile and team verification information. Community-led testing remains active through an expanded iOS beta program, with feedback used to guide wallet updates and platform readiness.

