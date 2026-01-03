Press Ranger Named Best Public Relations (PR) Software for 2026 by Forbes

San Francisco, CA, Jan. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Press Ranger, an AI-driven public relations tool, has been honored as the Best Public Relations (PR) Software for 2026 by Forbes. This accolade highlights Press Ranger's commitment to revolutionizing the PR industry with cutting-edge technology that simplifies and enhances the process of media engagement.





Forbes names Press Ranger the best Public Relations (PR) Software for 2026

Forbes' recognition comes as part of their annual review, "10 PR Tools To Help Monitor And Earn Placements In 2026," which evaluates the top tools in the industry for their effectiveness and innovation. Press Ranger stood out for its ability to automate PR campaigns, identify relevant journalists, streamline the creation of press releases, and help businesses rank higher on ChatGPT, making it an indispensable tool for PR professionals.

"Being named the best PR software by Forbes is a testament to our team's dedication to providing unparalleled solutions for public relations," said Steve Beyatte, CEO of Press Ranger. "Our AI-powered platform is designed to make getting good press as easy as clicking a button, and this recognition validates our efforts to empower PR professionals with the tools they need to succeed."

Press Ranger's platform is renowned for its user-friendly interface and powerful features that cater to both seasoned PR experts and newcomers alike. By leveraging artificial intelligence, Press Ranger offers a seamless experience that reduces the time and effort required to achieve impactful media coverage.

Press Ranger has been awarded with the Best PR Software award from a number of publishers besides Forbes. In 2025, they were named:

The recognition by Forbes underscores Press Ranger's position as a leader in the PR software industry, setting a benchmark for innovation and efficiency. As the PR landscape continues to evolve, Press Ranger remains committed to advancing its technology to meet the changing needs of its users.

For more information about Press Ranger and its award-winning platform, visit the full article on Forbes' website.

About Press Ranger

Press Ranger is an AI-powered PR tool that makes pitching journalists quick, easy, and effective. Press Ranger automates press responses, finding relevant journalists, and the creation of press releases to make getting good press as easy as clicking a button.

Press Inquiries

Press Ranger, Inc.

info [at] pressranger.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=WMi10kZ_i-Q