ThinkCareBelieve: Week 50 America’s New Year in the Trump 2.0 Administration

ThinkCareBelieve has published an article covering the highlights of the 50th week of the Trump 2.0 Administration. As we celebrated the change of the year, 2026 has already started off with a bang! The article covers the growing exposure of the Somali Fraud Scams and the arrest of Venezuela's Dictator Nicolas Maduro and his wife. This truly is a journey of darkness into Light. What is President Trump's New Year's Resolution? Peace on Earth.

This week's Chronicle features the extensive Somali Fraud which is looking more and more like a sophisticated nation-wide racketeering cartel through fraudulent daycare, childcare and assisted living businesses to draw massive taxpayer funds totalling in the millions, and that number keeps growing. Fraud is being uncovered increasingly in several states and connections are being made between them. If you suspect fraudulent child care, please go to https://childcare.gov/ and click on “REPORT A CHILD CARE CONCERN” to report a childcare concern or suspicion of fraud. House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer says that arrests are coming for the massive Minnesota Fraud Scandal.

ThinkCareBelieve's article covers the capture and arrest of Nicolas Maduro and his wife by U.S. Special Forces early this morning. They will be arraigned next week. Many are asking how President Trump has the ability to do this without consulting Congress. In his press conference today, Secretary of State Marco Rubio gave a thorough answer. He said “We called Members of Congress immediately following. This was not the type of mission that we could do Congressional notification on. It was a trigger-based mission in which conditions had to be met night after night, we watched and monitored that for a number of days, so it’s not the kind of mission where you can call people and say ‘Hey, we may do this at some point in the next 15 days’… Remember at the end of the day, this was a law enforcement arrest of 2 fugitives of American Justice, and the Department of War supported the Department of Justice in that job… This is not the kind of mission that you can pre-notify because it endangers the mission.” Then President Trump added: “Congress has a tendency to leak. This would not be good. If they leaked General (looking at General Razin Caine), then I think it would be a very different result. But, I have to say, they sort-of knew we were coming, there are a lot of ships out there.” There is historical precedent to permit the military to support law enforcement counter narcotics operations (Department of War supporting the Department of Justice.) Venezuela has been poisoning our citizens for over 25 years. Statute 10 U.S.C. § 284 (Title 10, United States Code, Section 284) is a federal statute titled “Support for counterdrug activities and activities to counter transnational organized crime.” Secretary of Defense (War) is authorized to provide support for counterdrug operations or efforts to counter transnational organized crime.

Bilateral Meetings (separately) with President Zelenskyy and PM Netanyahu at the White House for peace talks

Encouraging economic numbers mark a strong start for the year

Many Departments giving us a Year-in-Review

MAHA 18 States banning junk food for SNAP users

Department of State spent $100 million less on travel

Numerous fraud investigations going on.

Accomplishments of President Trump inthe first year of his second term in office: Dismantling drug trafficking networks Funding being cut to cartels and trafficking networks Bringing God back into America for Humanity’s strength and well-being Saving countless millions of lives across the globe Bringing Peace negotiations and agreements for a better world Creating a new financial system to return wealth to the people Working to strongly decrease taxes, and replace them with tariffs Restore free speech Ended vaccine mandates Restoring the military for America’s protection A strong, booming economy





The Illumination of America was a spectacular sight. The Washington Monument was lit up to tell the story of America like never done before. America now steps toward her celebration of 250th Birthday. This is going to be in incredible year!!!

