Jackery Expands ‘Essential Home Backup Solution’ to the Yard, Launches Solar Gazebo and Autonomous Solar Mars Bot at CES 2026

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jackery is set to launch a sweeping new lineup of products at CES 2026, headlined by the Jackery Solar Gazebo and the world’s first autonomous solar robot, Jackery Solar Mars Bot. These two next-generation additions to the Solar Home Ecosystem capture solar power and integrate with Jackery’s Essential Home Backup Solution (EHB) to deliver a more complete and reliable path to complete energy self-sufficiency.

As people spend more time at home and rely on IoT devices for everything from entertainment to smart pet care, dependable power has become essential. Coupled with winter shortages, natural disasters, and rising energy costs, it’s no longer a question of if, but when disruptions will occur.

Recognizing the growing shift toward alternative power and at-home energy storage, Jackery is stepping beyond its roots in portable outdoor batteries with the groundbreaking debut of the Jackery Solar Gazebo and autonomous Mars Solar Bot at CES 2026. Drawing new attention to home energy storage, Jackery’s Solar Home Ecosystem paired with its Essential Home Backup Solution (EHB) is evolving into a full end-to-end solution, transforming the entire home (yard included) into a network of renewable power sources. It not only enables power self-sufficiency for households, wherever they call home, but also reimagines where and how energy is captured. In fact, in recognition of the company’s innovations, Jackery has won the CES 2026 Innovation award for its Jackery SolarSaga Barrel Tile.

“When Jackery started fourteen years ago, our mission was simple: to give people reliable power wherever life took them. Over the past decade, we’ve earned trust by solving real problems with portable power as the way people live, work, and rely on electricity has fundamentally shifted. Looking ahead to the next ten years, we are expanding that original promise into a broader vision of power self-sufficiency, transforming the home, the yard, and anywhere people call home into an intelligent, solar-powered ecosystem. CES 2026 marks not just a product launch for Jackery, but the beginning of our next chapter, one where energy is cleaner, smarter, and firmly back in the hands of consumers,” said Steven Wang, VP of Jackery’s Americas Business Department.

JACKERY SOLAR GAZEBO: OUTDOOR LIVING MEETS DUAL-PURPOSE ENERGY STORAGE

The Jackery Solar Gazebo reengineers what an outdoor living structure can be. The Jackery Solar Gazebo is an inviting, open-air extension of the home that blends leisure, design and utility in a single, cohesive installation, but also works quietly behind the scenes as a powerful solar generator. More than just a gazebo, it’s an aesthetically designed independent living space tailor made for life right outside your home, or even completely off-grid.

Equipped with industrial-grade, high-efficiency solar panels delivering 2,000 watts of capacity and generating up to 10 kilowatt-hours per day, the Jackery Solar Gazebo supports a wide range of lifestyles, from those seeking fresh air to self-professed homebodies who want comfort without compromise. Its ultra-durable 6063 T5 aluminum frame and louvered roof provide long-lasting shade and comfort that can transform the space into a multi-purpose outdoor hub. Use it as a space for relaxation and entertainment with its pull-down projector screen and built-in IP5-rated dual-AC solar power outlet, or even repurpose it as a sheltered storage space for hobbies, like keeping and charging a golf cart, while protecting your gear from the sun.

Yet its most meaningful contribution happens quietly. As you unwind, the gazebo continuously captures solar energy and channels it directly into one of Jackery’s core Essential Home Backup products, the Explorer 5000 Plus, which stores unused electricity for whenever it’s needed most.

Paired with a 25-year product warranty, the Jackery Solar Gazebo is not only an outdoor sanctuary, but also a fusion of comfort, design, and renewable power, reshaping how homeowners can experience energy independence.





THE JACKERY SOLAR MARS BOT: AN EXPLORATION OF THE FUTURE OF ENERGY

To mark its tenth anniversary, Jackery is signaling its next decade of innovation, debuting a major evolution of the Jackery Solar Mars Bot. Announcing its forthcoming launch and availability in the U.S. market in its refreshed and updated form, the Solar Mars Bot introduces a new breakthrough capability: AI-enhanced computer vision to autonomously drive, follow its user, and operate virtually around the clock to offer mobile energy that can intelligently reposition itself based on light conditions. While not being used, Jackery Solar Mars Bot offers convenient 300W auto-retractable solar panels that make the robot that much more convenient to store away.

Unlike fixed installations or portable systems that must be carried, Jackery’s Solar Mars Bot creates an entirely new category. Embedded with solar panels, it tracks the sunlight, recharges itself using solar energy, and delivers power, thereby offering support for extended outages, supplementing home backup systems, and providing energy far beyond traditional outlets.

The debut of the updated Solar Mars Bot, following two years of R&D, marks a major milestone for Jackery. More than a product launch, it signals a new era of innovative yet practical form factors designed for efficient energy capture and storage to support the next generation of technology. From powering portable satellite internet solutions like Starlink and personal AI systems, to supporting humanoid and quadruped robots, as well as everyday IoT devices, Solar Mars Bot represents a meaningful step forward in how mobile, self-sustaining power is delivered.





NEW RUGGED PORTABLE SOLUTIONS BUILT FOR WHENEVER THE OUTDOORS (OR INDOORS) CALLS

Also debuting at CES 2026 for the first time is a new portable device that introduces products that fit within a broader ecosystem for managing power across outdoor, mobile, and home environments.

The Jackery Explorer 1500 Ultra, the first in Jackery’s new Explorer Series suite of products, is a multifunctional, portable all-weather home backup solution for job-sites, homes (be it indoor or outdoor) or RVs and off-grid travelling. The lightest and most compact IP65 all-weather power station in its class (50% smaller and lighter than comparable models), the Explorer 1500 Ultra is engineered for harsh environments and capable of withstanding magnitude-9 earthquake forces; resisting dust and water; and operating reliably in temperatures ranging from 5°F to 113°F. A 1536 watt-hour LFP battery, 1800 watts of continuous output with a 3600-watt peak, 20ms UPS, and ChargeShield™ 2.0 fast-charging technology provide the capacity and reliability required for essential home power during outages without sacrificing portability.





THE JACKERY CONSORTIUM: COLLABORATING TO POWER THE NEXT DECADE

At CES 2026, Jackery is presenting a product roadmap that pushes power self-sufficiency into a new era of energy that's clean, intelligent, and available wherever life leads. But as Jackery shapes the future of power, it recognizes that this transformation cannot be achieved alone. Advancing true energy independence requires a collective movement of collaborators who share the mission and are committed to educating and empowering the next generation of users.

To drive this forward, at CES 2026 Jackery is announcing the Jackery Consortium, an alliance of leading consumer brands with global influence and collectively serving millions of customers. The initial lineup, including Rokid, Viture, XTOOL, and Heybike share in Jackery’s vision and are united in their commitment to catalyze the next era of energy storage, management and independence.

ABOUT JACKERY

Founded in California in 2012, Jackery is a leader in innovative solar generators and renewable energy solutions. Offering a diverse range of products – from compact 100W units to essential home backup systems, all the way to robust 40kWh energy storage solutions – Jackery combines cutting-edge technology with a steadfast commitment to sustainability. Designed in the USA based on customer usability and the diverse energy needs of the United States, Jackery is dedicated to providing reliable, renewable energy solutions, prioritizing convenience, trust, energy independence, and environmentally responsible practices. With over 150,000 five-star reviews, Jackery has earned the trust of customers worldwide. To learn more, check out Jackery on Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

