Nebility Unveils Complete 2025 Brand Upgrade, Debuts on Times Square Screen as Global Impressions Surge Toward 1 Billion Milestone

Sheridan, WY, Jan. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nebility, a modern shapewear and performance apparel brand, today announced the completion of its 2025 brand upgrade, marking an important step in its global growth journey. The upgrade includes a redesigned website, refreshed packaging, and a high-visibility debut on a Times Square screen, positioning Nebility for expanded international reach, with total brand exposure expected to approach 1 billion impressions throughout 2025.

This isn't just a facelift. It's a declaration. Nebility challenges outdated perceptions of shapewear and proves that confidence, comfort, and style aren't mutually exclusive. As the industry shifts from restrictive undergarments to empowering essentials, Nebility is leading the charge with a redefined lineup of shapewear, bodysuits, panties, and men's underwear, engineered for how people actually live, move, and express themselves.

Elevating the Digital Experience and Brand Identity

At the center of Nebility’s 2025 update is a redesigned digital experience created to make shopping more intuitive and informative. The new website offers improved navigation, clearer product visuals, and simple explanations of fabric construction and fit, helping customers better understand how Nebility’s shapewear is designed to feel and perform in daily life.

Alongside the digital refresh, Nebility has introduced updated packaging with a clean, modern aesthetic that reflects the brand’s premium yet wearable positioning, creating a consistent experience across global markets.

Global Visibility and Cultural Presence

Nebility’s debut on a Times Square screen marks a major visibility milestone for the brand. Appearing in one of the world’s most recognized commercial locations, the feature introduces Nebility to millions of daily viewers and signals its growing presence on the global fashion stage.

This visibility is supported by Nebility’s strong digital reach across Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook, contributing to the brand’s goal of reaching 1 billion total impressions in 2025.

Mission and Vision: Shaping Confidence, Celebrating Authenticity

Nebility believes that shaping goes beyond redefining curves — it is about inspiring confidence and honoring authenticity. Through advanced fabric technology and precision ergonomic design, the brand empowers individuals to express their true selves with ease and elegance.

Each piece is crafted to enhance the natural silhouette, offering a seamless blend of performance, comfort, and style. Designed for real bodies and real routines, Nebility’s shapewear and intimate apparel support daily life — from work to workouts and everything in between.

This brand evolution reflects Nebility’s ongoing growth alongside its community. With a focus on continuous innovation in fit, fabric, and inclusive design, the brand is redefining modern shapewear to better serve diverse lifestyles and personal expressions.

Nebility — Shape Your Style.

Innovation in Men’s Shapewear

Launched on May 8, 2025, the Seamless Comfort Crotch Opening Full Body Shaper Bodysuit (AD6402) highlights Nebility’s expanding focus on men's underwear and men's shapewear. Priced at $19.99, the bodysuit is built using 360-degree seamless integrative weaving, allowing it to remain invisible under clothing while providing targeted support.

High-compression zones across the chest and waist help smooth the upper body without limiting movement. A discreet crotch opening supports convenience during extended wear, while the boxer-brief cut with anti-roll leg openings ensures stability throughout the day. Lightweight, breathable fabric makes it suitable for warm weather, gym sessions, workdays, social occasions, and commuting.

Women’s Full-Body Shapewear Designed for Everyday Wear





Nebility’s women’s lineup continues with the Women Mesh Open Bust Full Body Shapewear (Product Code: 252), launched on May 10, 2024 and priced at $24.99. The design features an open-bust round neckline and wide shoulder straps that enhance the bust without added pressure.

An X-shaped back structure supports posture, while double-layer compression through the core smooths the waistline. Sculpted hip panels lift and shape for a balanced silhouette, complemented by a snap-button cotton crotch for all-day comfort. The piece transitions easily from work to social settings and light activity.

Digital-First Growth and Global Reach

Nebility continues to grow through a digital-first approach, supported by active communities across Instagram, TikTok (@nebilityus, @nebilitymens, @nebilityofficial), Facebook, and YouTube, enabling ongoing engagement with a global audience.

Building the Next Chapter of Modern Shapewear

As Nebility steps into 2025, the brand isn't just evolving, it's rewriting the rules. With a refreshed identity live across digital platforms and a Times Square moment that turned heads worldwide, Nebility is positioned for explosive growth fueled by innovation, global visibility, and an uncompromising vision for what modern wearability should be.

This is more than a rebrand. It's a revolution in how shapewear, bodysuits, panties, and men's underwear are designed, worn, and experienced. Nebility is transforming foundational pieces into everyday essentials that move with you, breathable, invisible, and confidence-boosting from first light to last call.

About Nebility

Nebility is a modern shapewear and lifestyle brand specializing in shapewear, bodysuits, and men's underwear designed for comfort, confidence, and everyday performance. Through thoughtful fabric selection and ergonomic design, Nebility creates apparel that enhances natural silhouettes across professional, social, and active lifestyles.

For more information, visit https://www.nebility.com/ .

Nebility, Shape Your Style.