Nework Celebrates Award-Winning 2025 and Looks Ahead to Smarter, Mobile Collaboration in 2026

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Happy New Year! As 2026 begins, Nework extends warm wishes to customers, educators, partners, and technology enthusiasts everywhere. We sincerely thank you for your support in 2025—a year full of innovation, awards, and meaningful connections with our users.

2025 Highlights and Achievements

In 2025, Nework strengthened its mission to deliver technology that enhances interactivity, collaboration, and everyday productivity. Key milestones include:

Launch of the NewBoard E Series Smart Board (55”, 65”, 75”) – Designed for classrooms, offices, and home learning environments, the NewBoard E Series offers interactive tools for hybrid teaching, collaborative meetings, and creative sessions. Its intuitive touch interface, digital annotation, and seamless connectivity earned the board both the MUSE Design Award and IDA Design Award .

– Designed for classrooms, offices, and home learning environments, the NewBoard E Series offers interactive tools for hybrid teaching, collaborative meetings, and creative sessions. Its intuitive touch interface, digital annotation, and seamless connectivity earned the board both the . Introduction of the MoveMate AI 27” Portable TV – With hands-free Google AI “Gemini” control, 16-hour battery life , and a compact, mobile design, the MoveMate AI Portable TV has become a versatile solution for home entertainment, remote work, and small office setups. Users and lifestyle experts alike praised its convenience, portability, and practical applications.

– With hands-free , and a compact, mobile design, the MoveMate AI Portable TV has become a versatile solution for home entertainment, remote work, and small office setups. Users and lifestyle experts alike praised its convenience, portability, and practical applications. Positive reception from users and KOLs – From teachers to home office users, the products received enthusiastic feedback for their quality, usability, and adaptability across multiple scenarios.

Technology That Fits Everyday Life

Nework designs products to integrate seamlessly into how people live, learn, and work. The NewBoard E Series helps teachers deliver dynamic lessons, supports hybrid learning groups, and enhances business collaboration. The MoveMate AI Portable TV allows streaming, video conferencing, and family entertainment anywhere in the home or office, providing flexibility without permanent installations. These solutions reflect Nework’s commitment to smart, practical, and high-quality technology for all users.

Looking Ahead to 2026

In 2026, Nework will continue to expand its portfolio of AI-driven and mobile collaboration tools. The company plans to develop more intuitive features that simplify everyday use, while maintaining a strong focus on reliability and accessibility. “The future is bright, and we’re excited to share it with our customers and partners,” said Nework’s CEO.

Nework wishes everyone a year filled with success, inspiration, and collaboration. To learn more about the NewBoard E Series Smart Board or the MoveMate AI 27” Portable TV, visit Nework’s official website or Amazon Store .

About Nework: Nework is a leading provider of audiovisual presentation and collaborative products. Headquartered in California, its portfolio encompasses everything from cutting-edge interactive displays to cameras, smartphones, rolling TVs, and accessories. Nework is considered a premier provider of supportive technology that makes presentations, collaboration, hybrid communication, and education more efficient and engaging. To learn more, visit Nework online at https://nework.us or at the following social accounts:

