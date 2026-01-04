Enabled Talent Expands Into the United States With Launch of “Enabled Veterans,” Addressing Structural Employment Barriers for Veterans With Disabilities

TORONTO and NEW YORK, Jan. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enabled Talent, a Canada-based inclusion and accessibility technology company, has announced its expansion into the United States with the launch of Enabled Veterans, a dedicated workforce initiative focused on improving employment outcomes for U.S. military veterans with disabilities.

The United States is home to approximately 18 million veterans, an estimated 30–35% of whom live with a service-connected disability. Despite extensive training, leadership experience, and highly transferable skills, veterans with disabilities continue to face persistent employment gaps driven by structural barriers—including inaccessible hiring systems, limited skills-translation mechanisms, and misalignment between employer practices and accommodation needs.

According to data from the U.S. Department of Labor and the Department of Veterans Affairs, veterans with disabilities consistently experience lower labor-force participation rates than both non-disabled veterans and the general civilian population. These disparities are most pronounced among veterans with multiple or invisible disabilities and those transitioning into civilian employment within five years of service separation—persisting even amid ongoing labor shortages across key U.S. industries.

Enabled Veterans addresses these challenges through a systems-level workforce approach, rather than isolated job placement. The initiative operates across three integrated domains:

Employer systems — accessible recruitment, bias-aware screening, and inclusive onboarding

Veteran employment pathways — clearer translation of military experience into civilian roles, aligned with accommodation needs

Institutional alignment — collaboration with public agencies, educational institutions, and workforce partners to support long-term employment outcomes



“Veterans with disabilities are not underqualified—they are underserved by systems that were never designed with accessibility in mind,” said Sahil Gogna, Chief Growth Officer at Enabled Talent. “Enabled Veterans focuses on fixing the infrastructure around work so that veterans can compete on merit, not be filtered out by design.”

Enabled Talent’s U.S. expansion builds on its global mission: to make work accessible for 1.3 billion people with disabilities worldwide. The company’s AI-powered platform supports inclusive hiring, accommodation planning, and sustained workforce participation—helping governments and employers reduce exclusion-driven economic losses while strengthening labor-market resilience.

“Technology plays a critical role in whether access is enabled or denied,” said Jeby James, Chief Technology Officer at Enabled Talent. “We’re building systems that recognize real skills, respect accessibility needs, and integrate seamlessly into how employers already hire—so inclusion is practical, scalable, and measurable.”

Following the U.S. launch of Enabled Veterans, Enabled Talent plans to expand additional targeted initiatives supporting:

Students with disabilities transitioning from education to employment



Neurodivergent professionals navigating traditional hiring systems



Individuals moving from public assistance into sustainable, competitive employment



Each initiative is aligned with workforce-development strategies, public-policy priorities, and measurable social and economic impact outcomes.

Enabled Talent was recently recognized by CEO Magazine as a Top Tech Innovator of the Year, reflecting growing international recognition of its evidence-based, policy-aligned approach to accessibility and workforce inclusion.

As it scales across the United States, Enabled Talent remains focused on its long-term vision: to redefine the future of work where disability is never a barrier to opportunity—and where inclusive systems drive both economic participation and social equity.

Call to Action

Enabled Talent invites government agencies, foundations, nonprofit organizations, employers, and workforce stakeholders to connect and explore partnership opportunities across policy alignment, pilot programs, data-driven workforce initiatives, and scalable inclusion strategies.

To learn more or initiate collaboration:

https://www.enabledveterans.org/

Sahil Gogna | Chief Growth Officer (CGO) | Email: sahil@enabledtalent.ca

Jeby James | Chief Technology Officer (CTO) | Email: jeby@enabledtalent.com