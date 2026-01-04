Violet Grace Interiors Announces New Private Design Studio in Hinsdale, Illinois

Hinsdale, Il, Jan. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Violet Grace Interiors, a distinguished boutique firm renowned for its seamless remodeling experience, is excited to announce the development of a new design studio in Hinsdale, Illinois. This expansion marks a significant milestone in the company's commitment to delivering unparalleled craftsmanship and personalized service.

Founder Jason Smith

Known for its unique approach that combines design and installation into one cohesive package, Violet Grace Interiors has consistently set itself apart from high-volume firms. The new studio will serve as a creative hub where clients can explore innovative design concepts and witness the meticulous attention to detail that the company is celebrated for.

"Our new studio in Hinsdale is more than just a physical space; it's a testament to our dedication to quality and our passion for creating beautiful, functional spaces," said Jason Smith, founder of Violet Grace Interiors. "We believe that fewer projects mean better design, better communication, and results that are thoughtfully tailored to each family we serve."

"This new studio will allow us to enhance our clients' experience by providing a space where they can engage directly with our design team, ensuring that every project reflects a unique vision and lifestyle," added Smith.

Their decision to establish a presence in Hinsdale is driven by the community's appreciation for quality and bespoke design. The studio aims to offer a guided, attentive process that aligns with the firm's philosophy of prioritizing quality over quantity.

The new design studio is expected to become a cornerstone for clients seeking a personalized remodeling experience. By focusing on fewer projects, Violet Grace ensures that each undertaking is executed with precision and care, resulting in spaces that are not only aesthetically pleasing but also deeply personal.

As Violet Grace embarks on this exciting new chapter, the company remains committed to its core values of exceptional craftsmanship and client-focused service. The Hinsdale studio is set to open its doors mid March of 2026, inviting clients to experience the distinctive approach that has made Violet Grace Interiors a leader in the industry.

Violet Grace Interiors

108 W. Chestnut St

Hinsdale, IL 60521

https://violetgraceinteriors.com

(630) 366-0288

Senior Designer Jessica Maslana