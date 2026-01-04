Crinetics Pharmaceuticals to Provide PALSONIFY Business Update and Announce Topline Results from Fourth Cohort of Phase 2 Trial of Atumelnant in Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRNX), today announced that the company will host a conference call and webcast on Monday, January 5, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. ET to provide an update on PALSONIFY™ (paltusotine) commercialization and disclose topline results from the fourth cohort of the Phase 2 trial of atumelnant in congenital adrenal hyperplasia.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Management will hold a live conference call and webcast on Monday, January 5, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. ET. A live question-and-answer session will follow the prepared remarks. To access the live audio-only webcast, click here. The archived webcast will also be accessible on the Events & Presentations page in the Investors section of the Crinetics’ website at www.crinetics.com/events. To participate, please dial 1-833-470-1428 (domestic) or 1-646-844-6383 (international) and refer to Access Code 640078.

ABOUT CRINETICS PHARMACEUTICALS

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is a global pharmaceutical company committed to transforming the treatment of endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors through science rooted in patient needs. Crinetics is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapies, with a core expertise in targeting G-protein coupled receptors (GPCRs) with small molecules that have specifically tailored pharmacology and properties.

Crinetics’ lead product, PALSONIFY™ (paltusotine), is the first once-daily, oral treatment approved by the U.S. FDA for the treatment of adults with acromegaly who had an inadequate response to surgery and/or for whom surgery is not an option. Paltusotine is also in clinical development for carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics’ deep pipeline of 10+ disclosed programs includes late-stage investigational candidate atumelnant, which is currently in development for congenital adrenal hyperplasia and ACTH-dependent Cushing’s syndrome, and CRN09682, a nonpeptide drug conjugate candidate that is being developed to treat SST2 expressing neuroendocrine tumors and other SST2 expressing solid tumors. Additional discovery programs address a variety of endocrine conditions such as neuroendocrine tumors, Graves’ disease (including Graves’ hyperthyroidism and Graves’ orbitopathy, or thyroid eye disease), polycystic kidney disease, hyperparathyroidism, diabetes, obesity, and GPCR-targeted oncology indications.

Investors:

Gayathri Diwakar

Head of Investor Relations

gdiwakar@crinetics.com

(858) 345-6340

Media:

Natalie Badillo

Head of Corporate Communications

nbadillo@crinetics.com

(858) 345-6075