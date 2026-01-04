CystoSmart™, an AI Software Tool for Bladder Cancer Detection, Developed with Cutting-Edge Technology Receives Clearance from Health Sciences Authority Singapore

SINGAPORE and LONDON and NEW YORK, Jan. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelligent Scopes Corp (“ISC”), specializing in state-of-the-art image enhancement and precision AI software solutions for urology and gastroenterology, is pleased to announce that CystoSmart™ has received regulatory clearance from Health Sciences Authority (HSA), the National Regulatory Agency for medical products and devices in Singapore.

CystoSmart™, an AI software tool for bladder tumor detection in patients undergoing screening and surveillance endoscopic examination of the bladder is brand agnostic and compatible with flexible and rigid scopes, including single-use scopes. The device is intended to be used with white light cystoscopy to aid clinicians in improving detection accuracy of bladder tumors in real-time and post processing conditions.

The HSA clearance for CystoSmart™, which comes eleven months after it was approved by ANVISA, the Brazilian medical devices regulator, marks a significant milestone. Not only does it clear CystoSmart™ for use in Singapore, but, through the ‘Access Consortium’ collaboration, it paves the way for accelerated regulatory clearances in Australia, Canada, Switzerland and United Kingdom, countries that are part of the Access Consortium group.

Bladder cancer is the tenth most common cancer worldwide, and the sixth most common malignancy in men. With increasing incidence globally, bladder cancer has a high rate of progression and recurrence (up to 80%) requiring repeated follow up examinations. White light cystoscopy is the standard and most widely used method for bladder tumor detection and surveillance, however, as per published studies, between 10% and 20% of bladder tumors are regularly missed by standard white light cystoscopy.

Dr Rajesh Nair, Chief Surgical Officer of ISC, commented, “Early identification of cancer translates to improved clinical outcomes, impacting positively on the patient journey and overall health economy. Accurate exclusion reduces inappropriate investigations which carry a physical and psychological burden for patients. Early detection or exclusion of bladder cancer allows for more effective resource utilisation.” He added, “CystoSmart™ can be used as an aid for urologists to improve detection accuracy: to reduce missed tumors and reduce unnecessary invasive biopsies and interventions.”

As per clinical and technical evaluations conducted, CystoSmart has a sensitivity (true positive rate) of over 95% and a specificity (true negative rate) of over 98% in bladder tumor detection thereby aiding clinicians to improve accuracy.

About Intelligent Scopes Corp

Intelligent Scopes Corp, subsidiary of Claritas HealthTech, leads global deployment of endoscopic solutions. The company provides state-of-the-art image processing and enhancement software medical devices and AI diagnostic tools for the fields of urology and gastroenterology. The company focuses on image processing, image enhancement, AI diagnostic tools, and robotic guidance systems for endoscopy procedures to improve detection rates, reduce unnecessary biopsies and enhance patient outcomes.

For more information, please visit: www.intelligentscopes.com.

