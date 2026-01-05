Maytronics Debuts Dolphin EON — The World’s Most Meticulous Pool Cleaning Robot 

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maytronics , the leader in robotic pool cleaning and the company behind the Dolphin brand, today launched its newest line of pool robots at CES Unveiled. The Dolphin EON line represents a breakthrough in pool cleaning technology: the first robot that reaches and cleans every inch of a pool. Most notably, EON can tackle shallow areas with as little as 8” of water, making it the only robot suitable for pools with tanning ledges or Baja shelves.

Intrepid in its quest for dirt, the Dolphin EON cleans every corner, ledge, wall and step, ensuring no spot is missed. With total-pool coverage and innovative filtration technology, EON’s clever design means pool owners can enjoy visibly cleaner water — 4x clearer than competing products1.

True total-pool coverage

Dolphin EON’s meticulous cleaning capabilities are made possible by its innovative design and new JetIQ technology. While most robots require full immersion to function, EON is unique in its ability to clean sun ledges, an increasingly popular pool feature that usually requires manual cleaning. EON features an impeller positioned low in the robot’s body, ensuring the EON can function in these shallow water zones. Meanwhile, intelligent jets lift the robot over stairs and smartly switch direction to allow the EON to maneuver around curves and corners.

Superior filtration

The premiere offering in the Dolphin EON line also features ultra-fine filters and a patented DebrisLock™ backwash filtration system. This ingenious technology flows water back into the robot, cleaning the filter while the robot is in the pool. Sensors detect clogged filters and trigger the backwash automatically. Dislodged debris is trapped in a sealed compartment to prevent it making its way back into the pool. Not only does this improve the water clarity, but it also dramatically cuts maintenance, allowing filters to be changed weekly rather than daily and saving up to 20 hours per season.

Franck Sogaard, CEO Americas at Maytronics, said:

“Today's market is flooded with a myriad of consumer robotic pool cleaner options, which can confuse the pool owner when trying to make a purchasing decision for their specific pool. Our message with the Dolphin EON is simple and clear: it knows your specific pool and cleans it all. We are extremely confident in our promise that the EON cleans more thoroughly than any other pool cleaner on the market today, and that your pool will sparkle brighter as a result of the technology we've embedded in the robot.”

Key features

Unique body design allows the robot to clean in water as shallow as 8”

JetIQ intelligent jets lift and move the robot, allowing it to clean stairs

DebrisLock™ backwash filtration technology cleans the filter while the robot is in the pool and prevents debris from flowing back. This reduces the need for frequent filter cleaning, saving up to 20 hours per season on maintenance

Ultra-fine filter traps the smallest of particles for visibly clearer water

SmartMap Navigation: Tailors cleaning paths to the pool’s shape for spotless, efficient results

Hybrid Power Flexibility: Choice to use cordless freedom or plug-in power – coming in late 2026

UltraRun: extended runtimes (up to 4.5h or 3.5h, depending on model), fewer interruptions. Can keep your pool clean for up to 2.5 weeks on one charge when using Eco mode

App-Controlled Simplicity: Schedule, monitor, alerts and troubleshooting from your phone

Built to Last: Modular design, 3-year warranty, exceptional after-sales service and support, and 40+ years of trusted innovation. This is the Dolphin Difference





The Dolphin EON can be paired with the Dolphin Skimmi, the perfect robot for cleaning the surface of the pool.

Pricing and Availability

The Dolphin EON 120d includes all features at a MSRP of $1,199. The Dolphin EON 100 model includes all features except DebrisLock and has a MSRP of $899. Both models are available for purchase today here , shipping at the end of January, and for sale via dealers from February 2026.

For more information, visit here .

About Maytronics

Founded in 1983, Maytronics has established itself as a global leader in the pool industry. The company operates through six subsidiaries in the US, France, Germany, Spain, and Australia, and collaborates with over 100 distributors across more than 65 countries to provide comprehensive customer support. Serving millions of customers worldwide, Maytronics consistently sets industry standards for innovation and customer satisfaction, delivering exceptional experiences through cutting-edge technology.

Media Contact

Maura Lafferty

Firebrand Communications for Maytronics

maytronics@firebrand.marketing

415.848.9175

1Based on internal 70 minute turbidity tests comparing Dolphin EON 120d, Aiper Scuba X1 Pro Max, and M400 pool robots. All units began with identical water turbidity levels of 7 NTU.