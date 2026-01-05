FTI Consulting Adds Forensic Accounting and Investigations Expert Mavis Tan in Asia

HONG KONG, Jan. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced further investment in its Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment in Asia with the appointment of Mavis Tan as a Senior Managing Director.

Ms. Tan specialises in forensic accounting, dispute support and investigations. She rejoins FTI Consulting in Hong Kong from Control Risks, where she led the firm’s forensic services practice for Greater China and North Asia. She will work closely with clients to address allegations involving accounting improprieties, conflicts of interest, misappropriation of assets and circumvention of regulations.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mavis back to FTI Consulting,” said Michael Cullen, Leader of Asia and Latin America for the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment at FTI Consulting. “Her addition continues to enhance the leadership position we are building in the investigations market in Asia and the capabilities we have globally. That depth is unmatched, allowing us to help clients navigate crisis and opportunities in the region and around the world.”

Ms. Tan brings more than 20 years of experience as an accountant and has led high-profile and confidential internal and regulatory investigations in the Asia Pacific region. She has assisted high-net-worth individuals and listed multinational companies in responding to complex financial disputes and whistleblower allegations of fraud and corruption, including acting as an expert witness in civil and criminal proceedings.

Ms. Tan also has significant experience conducting forensic due diligence and risk assessments for substantial financial transactions and helping multinationals remediate internal control gaps after an investigation or acquisition.

“I am excited to rejoin FTI Consulting during this pivotal time of transformation and opportunity,” Ms. Tan said. “Renowned for its impact on high-stakes matters globally, FTI Consulting brings together exceptional experts, innovative technology and a culture of integrity to resolve complex financial disputes and uncover the truth. Working alongside industry leaders on headline investigations and disputes allows me to deliver precise, impartial and meaningful results for clients.”

The addition of Ms. Tan continues FTI Consulting’s investment in multidisciplinary expertise in forensic accounting, investigations, data analytics and regulatory compliance in Asia. Within the past six months, the firm has added Rosie Hawes, Andrew Macintosh and Martin Tupila in Singapore.

FTI Consulting’s Asia-based team of forensic accountants, financial experts, data analysts, technologists, statisticians, economists and business intelligence professionals analyse complex data and apply proven investigative and forensic accounting methods to support legal teams and act as independent investigators and experts.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organisations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 8,100 employees located in 32 countries and territories as of September 30, 2025. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalised and independently managed. The Company generated $3.70 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2024. More information can be found at www.fticonsulting.com.

