LightLink Introduces Stella, a Chain-Abstracted Wallet Built to Make Web3 Feel Invisible





MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LightLink, the chain-abstracted Layer 2 built to make Web3 feel intuitive, today announced the closed early-access launch of Stella, its first native wallet designed to eliminate the complexity of multichain interaction.

Stella represents one of the most significant product milestones in LightLink’s roadmap, marking the beginning of a user experience where intent drives action and blockchain complexity stays hidden behind the scenes. The earliest access cohort includes VIP community explorers, whose insights will influence Stella’s broader rollout in Q1 2026.

“Stella is our declaration that Web3 should feel simple,” said Roy Hui, CEO and Co-Founder of LightLink. “The industry has normalised friction; manual network switching, gas fees, RPC settings. Users shouldn’t need to understand infrastructure just to transact. Stella is the foundation for a future where people interact with blockchain the same way they use the internet: naturally and without technical barriers.”

Stella has been engineered from the ground up to remove operational and cognitive overhead for both users and enterprises. The wallet enables seamless onboarding through Apple or Google authentication, biometric access, seedless security, smooth transfers on LightLink, and unified cross-chain flows through integrations with Stargate, Oku, and Amped Finance.

“Enterprises want Web3 experiences that feel familiar to their customers,” added Dan Enright, Ecosystem Lead at LightLink. “Stella gives builders a wallet layer that doesn’t require users to think about chains or gas. It dramatically reduces drop-off points and opens the door to mainstream-ready applications. This is a major unlock for ecosystem partners and a cornerstone for everything coming in 2026.”

Built entirely around LightLink’s chain abstraction framework, Stella serves as the gateway to a unified multichain universe. Its closed early-access release follows months of engineering, security reviews, and iterative testing. The first explorers will help validate core flows and guide additional features, including private key export, multi-language support, optional themes, and an identity layer designed for a new generation of on-chain applications.

The early-access phase is rolling out in small waves as Stella moves toward its full Q1 2026 launch. Community members and enterprises interested in joining a later wave can join the waitlist here.

About LightLink

LightLink is an Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain that lets DApps and enterprises offer users instant, gasless transactions through chain abstraction. Since our inception in 2017, we have been at the forefront of developing blockchain solutions for major enterprises across the APAC region.

Recognizing the growing demand for interoperability, we transitioned to a Layer 2 focus, aiming to connect millions of users through our enterprise partners and cultivate a truly interconnected digital economy.

LightLink is the first Layer 2 engineered with Optimum architecture and a proprietary tech stack, designed to handle over 10,000 TPS at costs under $0.01 while avoiding gas spikes. Our novel Enterprise Mode allows businesses to operate in a gas-free environment, enabling secure and user-friendly blockchain experiences without transaction fees or entry barriers.

Our chain has processed over 100 million blocks and handled over 40 million transactions. With over 50 partnerships including Animoca Brands, The Motorverse, and Rarible, and as the chain partner for Lamborghini’s Fast ForWorld platform, LightLink is powering digital economies and scaling real world assets and utilities.

LightLink is backed by $11.5M in funding from investors like T&B Media Global, MH Ventures, NxGen, B3V, and Blue7. For more information, visit our website or follow us on X , Telegram or Discord .

Media Contacts

LightLink: press@lightlink.io

Website: www.lightlink.io

Disclaimer: This content is provided by the sponsor. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/67c1dfda-fc96-43c3-8c0e-9ecbe0bf5c1e