Faraday Future Founder and Co-CEO YT Jia Shares Weekly Investor Update: On January 7, 2026, Faraday Future will Host a Stockholders’ Day, an Event Dedicated to Transparency, Execution Updates, and Long-Term Value Creation

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFAI) ("Faraday Future", "FF" or the "Company"), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today shared a weekly business update from YT Jia, Founder and Global Co-CEO of FF.





“In the first CEO Weekly Report of 2026, I want to share two pieces of good news, along with a preview of our FF Stockholder’s Day and FF’s major 2026 New Year Outlook, both coming next week.

First piece of good news: FF and AIxC have signed a non-binding term sheet that contemplates a purchase of $10 million in FFAI common stock. If completed, AIxC notes that it intends to use the Common Stock to explore digital asset products, including potential tokenization of the purchased shares.

If and when definitive agreements are executed, these shares could serve as a foundational asset for AIxC’s first tokenized RWA product. For FFAI, if completed, this initiative aims to bridge traditional capital markets with the Web3 economy to potentially unlock operational efficiencies and diversify our stockholder base. Both companies are committed to ensuring this potential transaction follows strict governance standards. We will provide further updates if a binding agreement, subject to all necessary approvals, is reached.

Second piece of good news: Over the past week, we reached agreements with the vast majority of warrant holders to voluntarily terminate and cancel warrants exercisable for up to approximately 44.6 million shares of common stock. This action significantly reduces the Company’s liabilities, and we believe such termination reflects investors’ strong confidence in FF’s strategic direction, execution capability, and long-term growth potential. It also meaningfully lowers potential near-term equity dilution and market uncertainty, strengthening our capital structure and laying a solid foundation for the upgraded Global EAI Industry Bridge Strategy long-term value creation, and the introduction of potential strategic investors.



Next, the major forecasts: First, at 4:00 PM Pacific Time on January 7, 2026, FF will host its first-ever Stockholders’ Day in Las Vegas. For the first time in 2026, we will systematically and comprehensively share the information many of you care about most, including the full production, sales, delivery, service, and capacity ramp-up plans and timelines for FX Super One, as well as the execution roadmap for our five-year business plan. We will also announce the upgrade of the Bridge Strategy to the EAI Industry Bridge, alongside a private preview event for a new EAI product category. Beyond EAI (Embodied AI) vehicles, what will this next EAI product category be? You’ll find out very soon.



Second, our 2026 Outlook will be released during Stockholder’s Day and in next week’s Weekly Update. This will be the first time since FF has been a public company that we will present a fully structured and forward-looking New Year outlook.



Today, I want to give everyone an early spoiler of the key highlights ahead.

For our EAI flywheel in 2026, FFAI will focus on four overarching targets—strategy and business, capital, system build-up, and finance. Especially on the capital target, we will be guided by the stockholders-first principle, strive to achieve our 2026 market cap target and maximize value for our stockholders. To secure this objective, we are waging an all-out offensive across Seven Key Battles. They are: the S1 User Ecosystem battle on sales and services, S2 battle on product power, S3 battle on IAI (Internet and AI) R&D, S4 battle on Super One homologation and production ramp-up, S5 battle on value return, S6 battle on expansion to high-value markets, and S7 battle on system build-up, execution efficiency, and organizational culture.



Looking globally, 2026 will be a defining year: AI is entering large-scale deployment and commercialization, while Crypto and Web3 could be poised for a year of breakout growth. EAI is emerging as a strategic direction with the most profound industrial impact and long-term value in this cycle. I firmly believe that the upcoming FF Global EAI Industry Bridge Strategy will deliver unique and differentiated value to FF and the entire industry.



The year 2026 is the Year of the Horse, and I hope that it will also be the year for FF to gallop full speed ahead and ride to victory. We will fight tooth and nail for the production, delivery, and ramp-up for FX Super One and the second category of EAI products.



The U.S. market has been waiting far too long for a new vehicle like the Super One and the blue-ocean opportunity is right in front of us. Once deliveries begin, we believe value will speak for itself. And, quite frankly, for a potential “blue-ocean market + blockbuster product” model like the Super One, we are confident in its sales potential.

In 2026, I plan to honor commitments with action, respond to expectations with delivery, repay stockholders with value, and earn back trust and confidence with results. See you in three days.”

