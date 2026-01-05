Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Approval for the sale of Falcon’s 98.1% interest in Falcon Oil & Gas Australia Limited to Tamboran group.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

(“Falcon”)

Approval for the sale of Falcon’s 98.1% interest in Falcon Oil & Gas Australia Limited to Tamboran group.

05 January 2026 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) subsidiary company, Falcon Oil & Gas Australia Limited (“Falcon Australia”) held a General Meeting in Brisbane, Australia on 30 December 2025.

At the General Meeting shareholders approved the sale of Falcon’s 98.1% interest in Falcon Australia to Tamboran Resources Corporation (NYSE: TBN, ASX: TBN) (“Tamboran group”). Falcon and its associates were excluded from voting on the relevant resolutions.

The sale is part of a broader transaction whereby, as previously announced, Tamboran group will acquire all of the subsidiary companies of Falcon, subject to various regulatory and shareholder approvals.

Acquisition of the 98.1% interest in Falcon Australia will provide Tamboran group with the option of compulsorily acquiring all the remaining shares in Falcon Australia held by minority shareholders. Tamboran group has undertaken to proceed with the compulsory acquisition from minority shareholders at a price no less than the price being paid to Falcon for its interest in Falcon Australia.

Philip O’Quigley, CEO of Falcon commented:

“While the broader transaction is still subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals, this approval by Falcon Australia shareholders eliminates one of the key conditions precedent allowing Tamboran group to proceed with the broader transaction, which is still on track to close in the first quarter of this year”.

About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. is an international oil & gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

