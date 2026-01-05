HIAB CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 5 JANUARY 2026 AT 9:00 AM (EET)

Hiab completes the acquisition of ING Cranes

Hiab has today completed the acquisition of the Brazilian crane manufacturer ING Cranes, announced on 26 November 2025. The acquisition significantly enhances Hiab’s presence in Brazil, complementing its current portfolio in the market.

The acquired operations will be included in Hiab’s financial reporting for the first time in the first quarter of 2026. ING Cranes’ sales in 2024 amounted to approximately EUR 50 million. The parties have agreed not to disclose the transaction value.

“We are very pleased to welcome ING Cranes as part of Hiab. ING Cranes complements Hiab’s current brand portfolio of loader cranes in Brazil. With ING Cranes, Hiab offers a comprehensive range of loader cranes from light to heavy-duty, solidifying its position as a preferred solution provider for the Brazilian agriculture, rental, construction and transportation industries,” says Marcel Boxem, VP Sales & Product Management, Hiab Loader Cranes, Heavy and Superheavy.

“We are excited to join Hiab and take this step in expanding the presence of our products,” says Horacio Bregoli, CEO, ING Cranes. “Becoming part of Hiab provides an opportunity for growth and innovation, and to join Hiab’s journey in shaping the future of this industry.”

For further information, please contact:

Birgitte Skade, Executive Vice President, Marketing and Communications

Email: birgitte.skade@hiab.com

tel. +358 20 777 4000

Further information for investors:

Aki Vesikallio, Vice President, Investor Relations,

tel. +358 40 729 1670

Hiab (Nasdaq Helsinki: HIAB) is a leading provider of smart and sustainable on road load-handling solutions, committed to delivering the best customer experience every day with the most engaged people and partners. Globally, Hiab is represented on every continent through its extensive network of 3,000 own and partner sales and service locations, enabling delivery to over 100 countries. The company's continuing operations sales in 2024 totalled approximately EUR 1.6 billion and it employs over 4,000 people. www.hiabgroup.com