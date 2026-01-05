Brown Named General Counsel & Key Officer of Sammons Enterprises

Dallas, TX, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sammons Enterprises, Inc. announced the promotion of Yolanda Brown to General Counsel, Secretary & Vice President of Sammons Corporation, and General Counsel and Key Officer for Sammons Enterprises.

Yolanda joined Sammons in 2005 and has been a trusted legal advisor and leader across the organization for two decades. Throughout her tenure, she has provided counsel on corporate governance, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, and contract negotiations, earning a reputation for her strategic insight and sound judgment.

In her new role, Yolanda will lead the legal function for Sammons Corporation and support the business units that comprise Sammons Enterprises. She will also partner closely with the Board of Directors and senior leadership to ensure the company’s continued success and long-term sustainability.

“Yolanda’s deep institutional knowledge, leadership, and ability to navigate complex legal and business matters make her an exceptional fit for this role,” said Darron Ash, Chief Executive Officer of Sammons Enterprises. “Her expertise and integrity have long benefited our organization, and we look forward to her continued impact as a member of our senior leadership team.”

Yolanda earned her Doctor of Law (J.D.) from SMU Dedman School of Law, and her Bachelor of Arts from Hampton University.

About Sammons Enterprises

Founded in 1938, Sammons Enterprises, Inc. (SEI) is a privately held, employee-owned holding corporation with a diverse portfolio of businesses operating across five strategic verticals. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, SEI has a global footprint with operations in the United States, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. With over $10 billion in annual revenues and over $143 billion in assets, SEI is one of the largest privately held companies in the United States.

About Sammons Corporation

Sammons Corporation is the service company of Sammons Enterprises, dedicated to supporting the Business Units that comprise it.

