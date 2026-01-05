REACH: non-regulatory announcement

Alpha Growth plc ("Alpha" or the "Company") Alpha Longevity Management Ltd Expands Global Platform with Launch of Alpha Alternative

Global Fund and Strengthening of Executive Leadership Team

LONDON, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Growth plc, ( www.algwplc.com ) a leading global financial services specialist in the multi-billion dollar market of longevity assets and insurance linked asset and wealth management is pleased to announce that one of its group companies, Alpha Longevity Management Ltd, an asset management subsidiary of Alpha Growth plc, today announced two significant developments marking the firm's continued global expansion: the launch of the Alpha Omni Funds ICAV, authorized by the Central Bank of Ireland including the Alpha Alternative Global Fund, a new flagship strategy, and the appointment of Andre Severino as Senior Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer and Charlie Devin Smith as Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager.

The Alpha Alternative Global Funds an evergreen investment vehicle designed to provide institutional and qualified investors with access to diversified portfolios of alternative and esoteric assets. The fund will target long-term capital appreciation through exposure to private market credit and specialized sectors including litigation-linked financing, structured settlements and royalties, complemented by liquid public securities to manage liquidity.

"This launch marks a pivotal step in the evolution of Alpha Longevity Management as a global platform for differentiated and uncorrelated investment strategies," said Gobind Sahney, Executive Chairman of Alpha Growth plc. "The Alpha Alternative Global Fund reflects our ability to identify and structure institutional-grade opportunities across private markets, offering investors unique access to uncorrelated assets, while the addition of Andre and Charlie further enhances our investment depth and leadership capabilities as we scale internationally."

Mr. Severino, with over 25 years of international investment experience across fixed income, currencies, and derivatives, will lead Alpha Longevity Management's global investment strategy, expanding on the firm's existing insurance-linked and longevity-based solutions for institutional investors. Prior to joining Alpha, he served as Head of Global Fixed Income for Nikko Asset Management's London based global FI team, responsible for the company's flagship global bond strategy, and for the dramatic growth in its Japanese institutional business, launching a diverse range of progressive solutions funds to meet institutional client needs.

Mr. Devin Smith, joining as Senior Portfolio Manager, brings extensive experience in global fixed income and derivatives trading. Formerly a Senior Trader at Nikko Asset Management, he managed a $5 billion global bond fund and contributed to a $16 billion platform with a focus on liquidity and quantitative strategies.

Operating across the U.S., Bermuda, and EMEA, Alpha Longevity Management manages and develops investment strategies centered on longevity and esoteric assets that bridge traditional life insurance solutions with sophisticated alternative structures. The Alpha Omni Funds ICAV, domiciled in Ireland, serves as the firm's regulated fund platform, offering institutional investors access to diversified portfolios of life settlements, annuities, and alternative yield opportunities.

"The Alpha Alternative Global Fund underscores our commitment to delivering institutional investors an entry point into niche private market assets blended with public market instruments to deliver optimal risk adjusted returns," said Andre Severino, Chief Investment Officer. "Our approach combines actuarial precision with deep experience in global fixed income and structured products to deliver differentiated sources of return."

About Alpha Longevity Management Ltd

Alpha Longevity Management Ltd, a subsidiary of Alpha Growth plc, is a Bermuda-based asset manager focused on longevity and esoteric asset strategies. Through its regulated fund structures in Bermuda and Ireland, the firm provides institutional and high-net-worth investors with access to uncorrelated, long-term investment opportunities across insurance-linked, private credit, and alternative yield markets.

About Alpha Growth plc

Specialist in Life Insurance, Esoteric and Longevity Assets

Alpha Growth plc is a financial advisory business providing specialist consultancy, advisory, and supplementary services to institutional and qualified investors globally in the multi-billion dollar market of longevity assets and insurance linked asset and wealth management. Building on its well-established network, the Alpha Growth group has a unique position in the insurance and asset services and investment business with global reach.

