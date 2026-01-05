INVL Partner Global Real Estate Fund I raises an additional USD 1.85 million from investors

INVL Partner Global Real Estate Fund I, an open-ended fund for informed investors managed by the leading Baltic alternative asset manager INVL Asset Management, has raised an additional USD 1.85 million from investors.

“The U.S. real estate market remains attractive for investors seeking diversification beyond Europe. The successful completion of the fifth placement round demonstrates that our clients appreciate the opportunity to invest alongside top-tier players such as Brookfield and Hines, who have exceptional access to high-quality properties in major U.S. cities,” said Asta Jovaišienė, Head of the brokerage firm INVL Financial Advisors, which distributed the fund’s units and operates under the INVL Family Office brand.

In total, the fund managed by INVL Asset Management has raised USD 15.39 million from 51 investors in the Baltic States. The minimum investment in INVL Partner Global Real Estate Fund I is USD 145,000.

The fund’s portfolio currently comprises investments in real estate funds overseen by Brookfield Asset Management, one of the world’s largest real estate management companies. It will soon be complemented by an investment in a fund managed by Hines, a leading global real estate investment firm. With over 68 years of experience as a private owner, operator, and investor, Hines has an AUM of nearly USD 100 billion.

Meanwhile, Brookfield Asset Management, listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), together with its affiliates, managed more than USD 1 trillion in assets as of the end of 2025, including approximately USD 270 billion in real estate. By real estate assets under management, the company ranked third globally.

The fund, which has an unlimited duration, seeks to increase participants’ capital value over the long term while also providing investors with an opportunity to earn periodic income from the fund’s assets.

INVL Asset Management is the leading Baltic alternative asset manager. We strive to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns to our investors while positively impacting our region's economic development. We are part of the Invalda INVL group with a track record spanning over 30 years. Our group manages or have under supervision more than EUR 2 billion of assets across multiple asset classes including private equity, forests and agricultural land, renewable energy, real estate as well as private debt. Our scope of activities also includes family office services in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, management of pension funds in Latvia, and investments in global third-party funds. Further information www.invl.com/en/.

