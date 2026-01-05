Kandi Technologies and Zhejiang University Establish Joint Intelligent Robotics Research Center to Strengthen R&D of the Cutting-edge Technology

Jinhua, China, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (“Kandi”, “Kandi Technologies”, or the “Company”) (NASDAQ GS: KNDI), a long renowned leader in all-electric personal transportation and utility vehicles, today announced the strategic partnership with Zhejiang University and the joint establishment of Zhejiang University–Kandi Intelligent Robotics Joint Research Center (the “Center”). The signing and launch ceremony took place on December 26, 2025, at Zhejiang University’s Zijingang Campus. The inauguration of the Center marks a pivotal advancement in Kandi’s R&D roadmap for embodied intelligence, reaffirming its competitive advantage in frontier technology innovation and scenario-driven applications.

The Center will prioritize the development of AI core technologies, including intelligent perception and spatial computing, with a specific focus on accelerating the evolution and commercialization of quadruped robots for security inspection and related application scenarios. As a key initiative under Kandi’s integrated industry-academia-research-application innovation framework, this collaboration capitalizes on Zhejiang University’s world-class research capabilities alongside Kandi’s established strengths in product engineering, intelligent manufacturing, and global market access. The alliance aims to construct a streamlined pipeline from conceptual technology development to scalable real-world deployment.

(From left to right: Gang Chen, Member of the Standing Committee of the Party Committee of Zhejiang University and Vice President of Zhejiang University; Hujun Bao, Qiushi Distinguished Professor, College of Computer Science and Technology, Zhejiang University; Feng Chen, Chief Executive Officer of Zhejiang Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.; Xueqin Dong, Chairman of Zhejiang Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.)

Mr. Feng Chen, CEO of Kandi, commented, “The launch of the Center underscores our unwavering commitment to strategic investment in technological differentiation. This collaboration with Zhejiang University represents not only our continuous exploration to frontier technologies but also a concrete step in advancing our presence in emerging high-tech areas such as intelligent equipment. By synergizing leading academic research with our deep industrial expertise, we are confident this partnership will generate sustainable momentum for product innovation and long-term value in the intelligent equipment space.”

As Kandi continues to optimize its business portfolio, the Company is leveraging its manufacturing and engineering strengths in off-road electric vehicles while actively expanding into cutting-edge technology domains, including intelligent robotics and energy battery swapping ecosystems. The establishment of the Center is expected to anchor the development of a robust, systematic R&D framework for embodied intelligence and related technologies, laying a solid technical foundation for the Company’s long-term strategic growth and value creation.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain statements that may include “forward-looking statements.” All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are “forward-looking statements.” These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects” or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including the risk factors discussed in the Company’s periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC’s website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

About Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: KNDI) is a leader in the research, development, and manufacturing of all-electric personal transportation and utility vehicles. Headquartered in Jinhua, China, the Company’s primary focus is on off-road mobility solutions, with a strategic emphasis for the North American market, while actively pursuing opportunities in other related emerging high-tech areas. Through its subsidiaries, Kandi Technologies leverages its robust manufacturing capabilities and technological expertise to deliver innovative products for a wide range of commercial and consumer applications.

For more information, please visit ir.kandigroup.com

About Zhejiang University

Zhejiang University (the “University”) is a premier comprehensive institution of higher education renowned for its extensive history and academic excellence. Tracing its roots to the Qiushi Academy founded in 1897 — one of the earliest modern higher learning institutions established by Chinese scholars — it was officially named National Zhejiang University in 1928. Over its 128-year history, Zhejiang University has fostered a distinguished community of scientists and leaders across diverse disciplines. Its alumni and faculty included one Nobel Prize laureate, five recipients of China’s State Preeminent Science and Technology Award, four honorees of the “Two Bombs, One Satellite” Achievement Medal, and more than 230 academicians of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Chinese Academy of Engineering.

The University is also home to the State Key Laboratory of Computer-Aided Design and Computer Graphics, the only national-level laboratory in China dedicated to computer-aided design and graphics technologies. Recognized by Science magazine as one of China’s top-level national key laboratories, it has twice received the “Golden Bull Award” from the Ministry of Science and Technology of China for institutional excellence.

For more information, please visit www.zju.edu.cn.

