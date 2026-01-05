Air Freight Forwarding System Market Projected to Reach US$ 14.1 Billion by 2035 | Astute Analytica

Chicago, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global air freight forwarding system market size is recorded at US$ 9.1 billion in 2025 and is set to achieve a valuation of US$ 14.1 billion by 2035, driven by a 4.4% CAGR from 2026 to 2035.

The demand within the air freight forwarding system market rose by 11.3% during 2024, signaling a robust era of expansion. International operations specifically increased by 12.2% as logistics networks expanded to meet heightened global trade requirements. Recent performance data confirms current volumes exceeded the previous 2021 peak by 0.5% for the first time. December 2024 subsequently marked the 17th consecutive month of sustained demand growth for the sector. Such momentum highlights a fundamental shift in how global shippers prioritize speed and reliability over traditional cost-cutting measures.

Absolute demand reached 24.2 billion ton-kilometers by year-end after seasonal adjustments were finalized. Average cargo load factors across the industry hit 45.9% throughout 2024, indicating highly efficient asset utilization. November demand specifically grew by 8.2% compared to the previous year, which helped the Air freight forwarding system market maintain a strong trajectory into the new fiscal year. Total available cargo capacity simultaneously rose by 7.4% during the same period to accommodate these rising volumes. These figures demonstrate a resilient marketplace capable of absorbing significant pressure while maintaining operational integrity.

Key Findings in Air Freight Forwarding System Market

Market Forecast (2035) US$ 14.1 billion CAGR 4.4% Largest Region (2025) North America (43.65%) By Solution Freight Management Software (39.06%) By Deployment Cloud-Based / SaaS (51.25%) By Service Type Transportation Management (40.32%) By End Users Freight Forwarding Companies (41%) Top Drivers Global air cargo volumes reaching 127 million tonnes in 2024.

Surge to 1.2 billion e-booking transactions processing digitally annually.

DSV acquiring DB Schenker for USD 15.9 billion consolidation. Top Trends Spot rates hitting USD 5.12 per kg on China-US lanes.

Flexport AI updates significantly reducing shipping delay times.

WiseTech Global investing USD 250 million in R&D enhancement. Top Challenges Capacity growth of only 2% lagging behind demand surge.

Tariff uncertainty cited by 48% of supply chain leaders.

Red Sea crisis disrupting ocean forcing air freight shift.

International Capacity Expansion Drives Massive Fleet Growth Forcing Strategic Infrastructure Asset Investment

International belly-hold and freighter capacity increased by 9.6% during 2024 performance tracking to support soaring global demand. Experts now forecast that the global freighter fleet will reach 3,900 aircraft by 2043 to support future logistical requirements. Forecasts predict a total of 2,845 deliveries over the next twenty years to replace aging models. Manufacturers will specifically supply 1,005 new production freighters during this period. Such expansion ensures that the Air freight forwarding system market remains equipped for long-term cargo volatility.

Passenger-to-freighter conversions will account for 1,840 units within the upcoming two decades to maximize existing airframes. December capacity grew by 3.7% as supply tightened across global routes during the peak holiday season. Kuehne+Nagel successfully handled 2.1 million tons of cargo throughout 2024 to lead the competitive landscape. Said volume represents a 5.5% increase for the Air freight forwarding system market leader compared to 2023 performance. These infrastructure investments are essential for maintaining the fluid movement of goods across fragmented international borders.

Financial Returns Stabilize Across Major Logistics Networks Encouraging Forwarders To Expand Services

Net turnover for top-tier air logistics reached CHF 7.3 billion recently, reflecting a strong financial position. DSV managed 1.4 million tons of air cargo throughout the 2024 fiscal year to secure a top market position. Volume growth for said company hit 7.1% annually, outperforming the general recovery of many logistics sub-sectors. Air revenue surged by 9% to reach a total of DKK 55.2 billion for the year. This financial strength allows the Air freight forwarding system market to invest in next-generation digital tracking and automated sorting technologies.

Q4 volumes for DSV totaled 337,223 tons of processed cargo during the final months of 2024. Kuehne+Nagel reported Q4 volumes of 558,000 tons in late 2024 to capitalize on the year-end shipping rush. Gross profits for the DSV air segment reached DKK 11.9 billion while operational conversion rates hit 27.3%. Those healthy margins allow major firms in the Air freight forwarding system market to pursue aggressive acquisition strategies. Consistent profitability across the sector suggests that forwarders have successfully adapted to the new reality of higher operational costs.

Regional Growth Disparities Compel Carriers To Realign Networks Toward High Performing Trade

Asia-Pacific airlines led global demand with a 14.5% increase during 2024, driven by massive manufacturing outputs. Middle Eastern carriers followed with 13.0% growth across their respective regions as they leveraged central geographic hubs. Latin American markets recorded a 12.6% rise in tonnage, signaling an economic recovery in those southern corridors. European carriers achieved 11.2% demand growth within the same year to support intra-regional commerce. These diverse regional outcomes solidify the Air freight forwarding system market as a multi-polar engine of economic activity.

North American airlines lagged global averages with a 6.6% growth rate despite high domestic consumption levels. Asia-North America lanes expanded by 8.0% to meet transpacific supply needs during the manufacturing surge. Europe-Asia trade routes saw 10.3% growth over twenty-two months, showing the longevity of the current demand cycle. Such regional dynamics strengthen the Air freight forwarding system market by diversifying risk across different economic zones. Strategic realignment toward the high-growth Asian corridors remains a priority for all global logistics planners seeking sustained volume.

E-commerce Volume Surges Force Significant Logistics Reconfigurations To Manage Faster Shipping Demands

Intra-Asia demand grew by 11.0% while e-commerce took a massive 20-25% market share of total air volumes. Chinese origins drove 37% of global cross-border orders in recent years, placing immense pressure on export hubs. General cargo volumes rose by 13% during the early months of 2024 as bulk shipping adapted to consumer needs. Temu currently holds a 7% share of orders, significantly impacting the Air freight forwarding system market through high-frequency shipping. This shift requires a transformation in sorting and last-mile integration.

Amazon Air targets a fleet of 100+ aircraft by early 2025 to gain more control over its supply chain. Approximately 80% of shoppers now demand same-day delivery services, forcing forwarders to reduce ground handling times. Hong Kong exports jumped by 23,000 tons in June 2024, largely fueled by the small-parcel digital retail boom. These pressures require the Air freight forwarding system market to innovate rapidly to avoid terminal congestion. Digital marketplaces are now the primary driver of cargo volume, replacing traditional heavy industrial cycles as the market's main engine.

Yield Resilience Supports Carrier Profitability While Higher Spot Rates Influence Modern Pricing

Global yields remained 39% higher than 2019 levels during the last year, providing a safety net for carriers. December yields specifically rose by 6.6% compared to 2023 figures, reflecting the tightening capacity during the peak season. Average spot rates reached US$ 2.76 per kg in November 2024 as demand outpaced available belly space. Week 48 rates hit US$ 3.22 per kg to mark a high point for the fourth quarter. Efficient pricing remains a cornerstone of the Air freight forwarding system market in this high-cost environment.

Annual yields dropped slightly by 1.6% compared to previous year averages as the market moved toward normalization. Kuehne+Nagel yield declines hit 1.1% as market prices adjusted after the pandemic-era peaks. SAF production reached 1.0 million tons during the 2024 tracking period to support decarbonization efforts. Said production represented only 0.3% of total jet fuel share, highlighting the massive scale of the remaining transition. These pricing and environmental trends continue to shape the Air freight forwarding system market as carriers balance profitability with sustainability.

Green Fuel Mandates Compel Aviation Stakeholders To Invest In Large Scale Sustainability

Projections for 2025 suggest SAF production will hit 2.1 million tons as new facilities come online globally. Said volume will represent 0.7% of total aviation fuel demand, doubling the previous year's contribution. Renewable capacity is tracking toward 51 million tons by 2030 globally, showing the rapid pace of energy investment. Exactly 43 airlines have now committed to specific SAF volume targets by 2030 to reach net-zero goals. These environmental milestones are becoming critical for the Air freight forwarding system market to maintain its social license.

Lufthansa Cargo now operates 89 weekly Boeing 777F freighter connections to enhance global connectivity and fuel efficiency. Such scheduling increased by 7 weekly connections recently to accommodate the demand for more frequent flights. Carriers offer 50 weekly frequencies to Asia in the current schedule to capture high-value electronics and fashion cargo. One new weekly transpacific rotation launched between Frankfurt and Los Angeles in late 2024 to bridge major economic centers. Modernization of fleets remains the most effective way for the Air freight forwarding system market to reduce its carbon footprint.

Enhanced Route Connectivity Improves Operational Efficiency Enabling Major Carriers To Maximize Revenue

Cargo load factors improved by 1.6 percentage points in late 2024, proving that network optimization is yielding results. International traffic rose 7% during December, capping off a year of consistent volume improvements for global carriers. Demand forecasts for 2025 suggest a 5.8% increase in global volumes as trade barriers continue to soften. Total revenues will likely reach US$ 1 trillion for the airline sector across all segments next year. Such growth helps the Air freight forwarding system market flourish by providing the capital needed for digital transformation.

Net profits for the industry are expected to hit US$ 36.6 billion in the upcoming fiscal period. Profit margins will likely average 3.6% throughout 2025 as fuel costs and labor expenses remain elevated. Global goods trade should grow by 3.6% as well, providing a steady stream of cargo for the world's freighters. Maintaining high efficiency is the only way to ensure that these thin margins result in long-term viability. The Air freight forwarding system market must focus on asset utilization to remain profitable in an increasingly competitive global environment.

Emerging Trade Corridors Drive Localized Growth Forcing Forwarders To Capture High Volume Markets

USA Pacific volumes rose 16% while UAE inbound grew 17% during mid-2024, highlighting new hubs of activity. Thailand exports surged 25% and Vietnam-Europe rose 25% in 2024, reflecting the "China Plus One" manufacturing strategy. Japan-Europe tonnages rose 29% while Taiwan-Europe volumes jumped by 46% in late 2024. Central Asia originations grew by 36% in the first half of the year, marking it as a significant emerging frontier. These results solidify the Air freight forwarding system market as the backbone of the modern globalized economy.

Middle East-Europe lanes expanded 6.1% to provide a critical link for goods moving between the East and West. Forwarders must remain agile to capture these shifting volumes as manufacturing centers relocate to Southeast Asia and Central Europe. Identifying these micro-trends allows participants in the Air freight forwarding system market to allocate capacity more effectively. The localized growth in these specific lanes suggests that a "one size fits all" strategy no longer works. Strategic flexibility is now the most valuable asset for any player in the Air freight forwarding system market today.

Air Freight Forwarding System Market Major Players:

Bollore Logistics

CEVA Logistics

DB Schenker

DHL Global Forwarding

DSV A/S

Expeditors International of Washington Inc.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

Nippon Express Co. Ltd.

Sinotrans Ltd.

UPS Supply Chain Solutions

Other Prominent Players

Key Market Segmentation:

By Solution Type

Freight Management Software

Cargo Tracking & Visibility Systems

Warehouse & Inventory Management Solutions

Documentation & Customs Compliance Tools

Analytics & Reporting Platforms

Others

By Deployment

On-Premises

Cloud-Based / SaaS

By Service Type

Transportation Management

Route Planning & Optimization

Shipment Consolidation & Documentation

Freight Cost Management

Customs Clearance & Regulatory Compliance

Others

By End User

Airlines & Cargo Carriers

Freight Forwarding Companies

Logistics Service Providers

Exporters / Importers

E-commerce Companies

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

