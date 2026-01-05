Abingworth Announces Leadership Transition and Appointments

Kurt von Emster transitions role of Head of Abingworth Life Sciences to Dr. Bali Muralidhar

Travis Wilson joins as Managing Director across Abingworth and Carlyle, focusing on clinical co-development and life sciences buyout opportunities

Kurt remains a Managing Partner of Abingworth focusing on clinical co-development investments and supporting venture investments while advancing Abingworth’s strategic vision for growth

January 5, 2026 – Abingworth, a leading transatlantic life sciences investment firm and part of global investment firm Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG), today announced several leadership changes. Kurt von Emster, Managing Partner and Head of Abingworth Life Sciences, is transitioning to Managing Partner of Abingworth. Dr. Bali Muralidhar, Managing Partner, Chief Investment Officer, and Chief Operating Officer of Abingworth, has been appointed Head of Abingworth Life Sciences and CIO. Travis Wilson has also joined as Managing Director across Abingworth and Carlyle, focusing on clinical co-development and biotech and pharma buyout opportunities, further strengthening Carlyle’s life sciences franchise.

Kurt von Emster said, “After eleven years leading Abingworth, including the firm’s expansion into clinical co-development and strategic relationship with Carlyle, Abingworth is now in an excellent place to continue its success as a leader in life sciences investing. I have worked closely with Dr. Bali Muralidhar for the past seven years, and he has demonstrated the vision and leadership to continue Abingworth’s 53 years of successful life sciences investing. I believe his leadership as Head of Abingworth Life Sciences will benefit our investors, the Abingworth team, and the continued evolution of our best-in-class transatlantic life sciences investing platform.”

“Kurt is an exceptional investor and has made very significant contributions to Abingworth since joining the firm in 2015. His leadership has strengthened and grown Abingworth. I am excited to continue partnering with Kurt in expanding our differentiated life sciences investment franchise,” added Dr. Bali Muralidhar. “I am also delighted that Travis Wilson is joining Abingworth and Carlyle with a focus on clinical co-development and biopharma buyout. He brings a wealth of experience and an impressive track record as a life sciences investor and entrepreneur.”

Travis Wilson commented, “I am thrilled to partner with the Abingworth and Carlyle healthcare buyout teams. I believe we are uniquely positioned as a provider of capital solutions to biotechs and pharma companies across the spectrum of venture capital, clinical co-development, and buyout private equity.”

Travis brings over 20 years of life sciences investing and executive experience. Most recently, he was a Growth Partner with Flagship Pioneering. Prior to that, Travis was Managing Partner of Gurnet Point Capital. He was also previously CEO of Stealth BioTherapeutics and a member of the venture capital team at Morningside.

About Abingworth

Abingworth is a leading transatlantic life sciences investment firm and part of the global investment firm Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG). Abingworth helps transform cutting-edge science into novel medicines by providing capital and expertise to top calibre management teams building world-class companies. Since 1973, Abingworth has invested in over 185 life science companies, leading to over 50 mergers and acquisitions and over 75 IPOs. Abingworth’s therapeutics-focused investments fall into three categories: seed and early-stage, development stage, and clinical co-development. Abingworth supports its portfolio companies with a team of experienced professionals at offices in London, Menlo Park (California), and New York.

About Carlyle

Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG) is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across three business segments: Global Private Equity, Global Credit, and Carlyle AlpInvest. With $474 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2025, Carlyle’s purpose is to invest wisely and create value on behalf of its investors, portfolio companies, and the communities in which we live and invest. Carlyle employs more than 2,400 people in 27 offices across four continents. Further information is available at www.carlyle.com. Follow Carlyle on X @OneCarlyle and LinkedIn at The Carlyle Group.

