Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) Market Report 2025-2035: Growth Driven by Innovative Service Models and Regional Diversification

Market value will surpass US$7.68 billion in 2025 with strong revenue growth projected through 2035

Policy-Led Integration of Public Transport Data, Ticketing, and Payments



Across regions, public policy is creating the connective tissue MaaS needs to scale-namely open data, interoperable ticketing, and account-based payments. In the UK, the Department for Transport's Bus Open Data initiative and related datasets have been updated through 2024 to standardize routes, stops and, increasingly, fares-critical inputs for MaaS trip planning and pricing engines. These moves reduce integration friction for third-party platforms and encourage multimodal bundles that include buses, rail and micro-mobility in a single UX. London's pioneering open-loop, contactless system-licensed by TfL to other cities-continues to be cited as a blueprint for cashless, capping-enabled MaaS payments at scale.



In the EU, the proposed Multimodal Digital Mobility Services (MDMS) regulation aims to force better access to distribution and ticketing channels across modes, addressing long-standing data hoarding. Industry groups have sharpened their positions in 2025 as the Commission works the file, arguing for fair access rules that let independent MaaS platforms aggregate schedules, fares and inventory across operators. If passed with teeth, MDMS would normalize APIs and reduce today's 'one-city, one-off' integrations, accelerating pan-EU MaaS products.



Labor and Regulatory Uncertainty in the Platform Economy



The cost base for ride-hail-the 'spine' of many MaaS itineraries-remains sensitive to shifting labor rules. In 2024-2025, the EU progressed a Platform Work Directive to clarify when app-based workers should be classified as employees, with ministers ultimately approving a compromise that keeps status decisions fragmented by country and places the burden of proof on companies. This patchwork creates planning risk for MaaS providers operating across borders, as wage floors, benefits, and algorithmic management rules may differ city-to-city for the same product.



National court rulings add noise. In 2025, courts in Belgium and France issued high-profile decisions on Uber driver status, underscoring that the same business model can face divergent legal outcomes across jurisdictions. For MaaS aggregators relying on ride-hail SLAs, that variability translates into pricing uncertainty and partner availability risk, which complicates packaged fares and reliability guarantees in multimodal bundles.



What would be the Impact of US Trade Tariffs on the Global Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) Market?



U.S. tariff waves are reshaping the cost stack and sourcing playbook for MaaS operators, especially those running e-bikes, e-scooters, mopeds and compact EV fleets. The 2024 Section 301 updates hiked rates on Chinese EVs to 100% and raised tariffs on lithium-ion EV batteries and battery parts, pushing U.S. fleet acquisition costs higher and elongating payback periods for shared micromobility and ride-hail pilots that depend on low upfront vehicle prices and cheap packs.

Operators are responding by re-sourcing to non-China assembly hubs, negotiating deeper OEM financing, and sweating assets longer-yet spares, battery modules, BMS boards and IoT telematics still face tariff drag because many subcomponents trace to China. Category-specific shocks add fuel: e-bike tariff exclusions that lapsed or were narrowed and subsequent increases have lifted landed costs for bike-share fleets, while the policy habit of short-term 'exclusion extensions' injects planning uncertainty into 6-12-month procurement cycles. Add the October 2025 tariff move on imported medium/heavy trucks-relevant to urban logistics and shuttle operators using imported chassis-and you get a U.S. market where subscription prices trend up, utilization thresholds to break even rise, and platform launches get staged more cautiously across cities.



Leading Companies Profiled

Beijing Didi Chuxing Technology Co., Ltd.

Bird Rides, Inc.

BlaBlaCar

Bolt Technology(Taxify)

Curb Mobility

Free2Move (Stellantis)

Grab Holdings Inc.

GT (UK) GETTAXI LIMITED

Lyft Inc.

Neutron Holdings, Inc.

Ola Cabs

Uber Technologies Inc.

Via Transportation

Zipcar (Avis Budget Group)

Zity & Mobilize Share.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Business Model

Pay-as-You-Go (PAYG)

Subscription-Based

By Platform Type

Web-Based Mobility

Integrated Mobility

App-Based Mobility

By End-User

Individual Consumers

Business/Corporate Users

Government & Public Sector Employees

Tourists & Short-Term Travelers

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Two-Wheelers

Buses & Coaches

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)

Other Vehicles

By Service Type

Ride-Hailing

Car Sharing

Bike Sharing & Micro-Mobility

Bus & Shuttle Services

Rail & Metro Integration

Peer-to-Peer Vehicle Sharing

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and 25 leading national markets:



North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

South East Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

MEA

GCC

South Africa

Rest of MEA

