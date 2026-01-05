Battery Recycling & Second-Life Battery Market Report 2025-2035: Regulatory Pull from the EU Battery Regulation and Digital Passports

Dublin, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Battery Recycling & Second-Life Battery Market Report 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Regulatory Pull from the EU Battery Regulation and Digital Passports



Europe has turned recycling from a 'good to have' into a legal obligation with explicit efficiency and material-recovery targets, producer responsibility, and phase-ins for removability. The EU Batteries Regulation (Regulation 2023/1542) sets recycling-efficiency thresholds for lithium-based batteries and makes collection, treatment, and recovery performance auditable across member states, with additional targets ratcheting up toward 2030 and beyond. This creates predictable compliance demand for recyclers and pushes OEMs to lock in long-term take-back and processing capacity rather than buying spot, which in turn underwrites expansion decisions at hydrometallurgical and pyrometallurgical plants in the region.



The regulation also introduces the digital battery passport, with QR-code access to carbon footprint and recycled-content data and broad interoperability efforts via Catena-X and allied initiatives. Pilots are already live-Volvo's EX90 battery passport went public in 2024-and industry guidance confirms the 2027 window when passports become mandatory for EV and industrial batteries in the EU. The effect is to formalize data flows that make end-of-life routing, eligibility for recycled-content thresholds, and second-life provenance traceable and financeable, collapsing transaction friction for both recyclers and second-life integrators.



Economic Sensitivity To Commodity Cycles And Project Execution Risk



Recycling cash flows remain exposed to swings in lithium and nickel prices and to the spread between virgin and recycled materials. When virgin prices fall, black-mass realizations and recovered-metal premia compress, testing merchant recyclers without captive offtake. Several North American developers have also faced execution headwinds: Li-Cycle paused its Rochester Hub build in late-2023 due to escalating costs and spent 2024-2025 restructuring and seeking full financing, underlining that hydromet hubs are complex, capital-intensive, and schedule-sensitive.



Even diversified materials groups have re-sequenced investments when returns lag. Umicore publicly postponed large recycling and materials projects in 2024 as part of a portfolio review, planning to serve certain customers from existing Asian capacity while market demand and policy timelines crystallize. These shifts do not derail the circular thesis, but they remind investors that timing and integration matter-and that brownfield expansions tied to secured feedstock and nearby precursor capacity tend to out-execute greenfield megaprojects.



What would be the Impact of US Trade Tariffs on the Global Battery Recycling & Second-Life Battery Market?



The introduction of U.S. tariffs under recent trade policies has significantly reshaped the global dynamics of the battery recycling and second-life battery market. These tariffs, targeting imports of electric vehicles (EVs), lithium-ion batteries, and critical raw materials such as lithium, nickel, and cobalt-primarily from China-have created both challenges and opportunities across the global value chain. On one hand, the tariffs increase production costs for U.S.-based manufacturers reliant on imported components, potentially slowing domestic recycling infrastructure expansion.

On the other hand, they have spurred investments in localized recycling and material recovery plants as the United States seeks to reduce dependency on foreign supply chains. Countries like South Korea, Japan, and members of the European Union are also adjusting their export and manufacturing strategies in response, diversifying trade partnerships and accelerating domestic processing capabilities. Overall, the tariffs act as a catalyst for regionalization and technological innovation in recycling processes but introduce short-term disruptions in material flow and profitability across global markets.



Segments Covered in the Report

By Collection Channel

Automotive OEM Networks

Third-Party Collection Specialists

By Business Model

OEM-led Closed-Loop Programs

Recyclers & Secondary Material Suppliers

Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS)

By Application

Energy Storage Systems (ESS)

Grid Balancing & Peak Shaving

Backup Power Systems

Other Applications

By Battery Chemistry

Lithium-Ion Batteries

Nickel-Cadmium (NiCd) Batteries

Lead-Acid Batteries

Solid-State Batteries

Other Batteries Chemistries

By Process Technology

Pyrometallurgical Recycling (Smelting)

Hydrometallurgical Recycling (Leaching)

Direct Recycling / Cathode-to-Cathode

Hybrid Recycling Processes

Mechanical / Physical Processing

Other Process Technologies

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and 25 leading national markets:



North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Belgium

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

South East Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

MEA

GCC

South Africa

Rest of MEA

The report also includes profiles for some of the leading companies in the Battery Recycling & Second-Life Battery Market, with a focus on this segment of these companies' operations.



