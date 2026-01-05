Electronic Warfare (EW) Market Research and Technology Forecast Report 2025-2033: Delivering Secure, Software-defined Ecosystems and Fostering Partnerships Among Sensor, AI, and System Integrators

Dublin, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electronic Warfare (EW) - Market and Technology Forecast to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Electronic Warfare (EW) market is entering a transformational phase as defence forces simultaneously modernise 4.5- and 5th-generation platforms and prepare for the arrival of 6th-generation systems. This evolution is driving strong demand for AI-enabled, cognitive EW capabilities and modular, plug-and-play architectures that support rapid insertion of new software and hardware. Crucially, the market is shifting away from isolated, standalone EW products towards a system-of-systems paradigm that enables integrated, multi-domain warfare across air, land, maritime and space domains.

The study finds that defence planners are prioritising architectures that fuse electronic attack, protection and support measures into coherent, networked ecosystems. These integrated solutions enhance situational awareness, accelerate decision cycles and permit coordinated electromagnetic effects across formations - a capability set that standalone systems cannot deliver at scale. The shift to system-of-systems, therefore, represents not merely a technical upgrade but a doctrinal change that will influence procurement, sustainment and industry partnerships over the coming decade.

Technological advances are central to this transition. Suppliers are developing high-speed processing chains, higher-fidelity sensors and resilient materials capable of operating in contested spectra, while embedding robust cybersecurity to protect EW functions from intrusion and manipulation. AI and machine learning are becoming embedded throughout the stack, enabling autonomous signal classification, adaptive jamming and predictive threat mitigation. At the same time, plug-and-play modularity and open system standards are enabling faster capability insertion, lifecycle upgrades and multinational interoperability.

Industry leaders and new entrants alike will need to adapt to this new market reality. Success will depend on the ability to deliver integrated, software-defined EW ecosystems that combine cognitive analytics, secure communications and modular hardware, and on forging partnerships that bring together sensor manufacturers, AI developers and system integrators. The next decade will therefore reward firms that can provide not only components, but interoperable, upgradeable systems designed for multi-domain effect.

Overview: Snapshot of the Electronic Warfare technology in the military market during 2025-2033, including highlights of the demand drivers, trends, and challenges. It also provides a snapshot of the spending with respect to regions as well as segments, and sheds light on the emergence of new technologies.

Snapshot of the Electronic Warfare technology in the military market during 2025-2033, including highlights of the demand drivers, trends, and challenges. It also provides a snapshot of the spending with respect to regions as well as segments, and sheds light on the emergence of new technologies. Market Dynamics: Insights into the technological developments in the Electronic Warfare market and a detailed analysis of the changing preferences of governments around the world. It also analyses changing industry structure trends and the challenges faced by the industry participants.

Insights into the technological developments in the Electronic Warfare market and a detailed analysis of the changing preferences of governments around the world. It also analyses changing industry structure trends and the challenges faced by the industry participants. Segment Analysis: Insights into the various systems market from a segmental perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each segment.

Insights into the various systems market from a segmental perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each segment. Regional Review: Insights into modernisation patterns and budgetary allocation for top countries within a region.

Insights into modernisation patterns and budgetary allocation for top countries within a region. Regional Analysis: Insights into the systems market from a regional perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each region.

Insights into the systems market from a regional perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each region. Opportunity Analysis: Analysis of the EW Systems market outside the US. This will give you an indication of what opportunities and scope lie in these markets. This can be important for the forecast.

Analysis of the EW Systems market outside the US. This will give you an indication of what opportunities and scope lie in these markets. This can be important for the forecast. Key Program Analysis: Details of the top programs in each segment expected to be executed during the forecast period.

Details of the top programs in each segment expected to be executed during the forecast period. Competitive Landscape Analysis: Analysis of the competitive landscape of this industry. It provides an overview of key companies, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a SWOT analysis.

Defence Ministries and Armed Forces: To understand upcoming system-level capabilities, track modernisation priorities, and align procurement strategies with evolving threats.

To understand upcoming system-level capabilities, track modernisation priorities, and align procurement strategies with evolving threats. Prime Contractors and System Integrators: To identify growth opportunities in upcoming EW programs, assess competition, and plan investments in R&D and production capacity.

To identify growth opportunities in upcoming EW programs, assess competition, and plan investments in R&D and production capacity. Technology Providers and OEMs: To gain visibility into where their subsystems, software, and integration expertise will be most in demand as part of larger EW suites.

To gain visibility into where their subsystems, software, and integration expertise will be most in demand as part of larger EW suites. Policy Makers and Regulators: To evaluate the strategic importance of EW programs and guide industrial participation, defence exports, and alliance cooperation.

To evaluate the strategic importance of EW programs and guide industrial participation, defence exports, and alliance cooperation. Investors and Market Analysts: To assess the market size, potential order values, and forecasted growth in the global EW landscape through 2033.

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Trends and Insights

1.2 Main Findings

1.3 Key Conclusions

2 Introduction

2.1 Scope

2.2 Definitions

2.3 Methodology

2.4 Who will benefit from this study?

3 Technologies and Developments

3.1 Technology overview

3.1.1 Critical technologies overview

3.2 Recent Developments

3.2.1 Modular EW Systems

3.2.2 Improved Alternative Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (APNT) Systems

3.2.3 Enhanced transmitters and receivers

3.2.4 Improved Radio Frequency (RF) and Electromagnetic (EM) Spectrum Capabilities

3.2.5 Cognitive Electronic Warfare (CEW)

3.2.6 Improved Sensors in Electronic Warfare

3.2.7 Quantum Technologies in Electronic Warfare

3.2.8 Dual-Functional Microwave Photonic Platforms

3.3 Future Technology Roadmap

4 Critical Raw Materials

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Electronic Warfare market volume distribution over the forecast period by Region

5.3 Competitive landscape

5.3.1 Leading products overview

5.3.2 Main market players overview

5.3.3 Recent contracts overview

5.3.4 Recent Products Launched

5.3.5 Joint Ventures and Partnerships

6 Market Dynamics and Forecast Factors

6.1 Market Segmentation

6.1.1 Segmentation by System Type

6.1.2 Segmentation by Integration Type

6.1.3 Segmentation by Lifecycle

6.2 Drivers

6.3 Trends

6.3.1 Use of Unmanned Systems

6.4 Opportunities

6.5 Challenges

6.6 Forecast Factors

7 Country Analysis

7.1 Overview

7.2 North America

7.2.1 Canada

7.2.2 United States

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Denmark

7.3.2 Finland

7.3.3 France

7.3.4 Germany

7.3.5 Hungary

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Netherlands

7.3.8 Norway

7.3.9 Poland

7.3.10 Spain

7.3.11 Switzerland

7.3.12 United Kingdom

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 Australia

7.4.2 India

7.4.3 Japan

7.4.4 South Korea

7.4.5 Taiwan

7.5 Middle-East & Africa

7.5.1 Israel

7.6 Latin America

7.6.1 Brazil

Leading Companies

Babcock International

BAE Systems PLC

Bharat Electronics Ltd.

CACI International Inc.

Dassault Aviation

Elbit Systems Ltd.

ELTA Systems Ltd

General Dynamics Corporation

Hensoldt AG

Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII)

Indra

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

L3Harris Technologies

Leonardo S.p.A.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Mercury Systems

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon

Rohde & Schwarz

Saab AB

Thales

The Boeing Company

