Kodiak to Scale Autonomous Trucking Hardware and Sensor Solution in Strategic Agreement with Bosch

Kodiak will collaborate with Bosch on a production-grade, redundant platform that integrates the hardware, firmware, and software interfaces required to bring Kodiak's AI-powered driver to autonomous trucks at scale

Kodiak AI-powered driverless truck to be on display at the Bosch CES® 2026 booth

in Las Vegas

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kodiak AI, Inc. (“Kodiak”) (Nasdaq: KDK), a leading provider of AI-powered autonomous driving technology, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Bosch, a leading global supplier of technology and services, to collaborate on and scale the manufacturing of a production-grade, redundant autonomous platform. This platform contains the specialized hardware, firmware, and software interfaces that enable the Kodiak Driver, Kodiak’s AI-powered driver, to automate trucks—either on a vehicle production line or through an upfitter.

“Advancing the deployment of driverless trucks and physical AI not only requires robust autonomous technology, but also manufacturing experience and a robust supply chain in order to achieve true scale,” said Don Burnette, Founder and CEO, Kodiak. “We believe collaborating with Bosch will allow us to scale autonomous driving hardware with the modularity, serviceability, and system-level integration needed for commercial success for both upfit and factory-line integration.”

The Kodiak Driver combines advanced AI-driven software with modular, vehicle-agnostic hardware into a single, unified platform. Through this agreement, Bosch will support the development of a redundant autonomous platform that combines the integrated automotive-grade hardware, firmware, and software interfaces. Bosch will supply Kodiak with a variety of hardware components, including sensors and vehicle actuation components, such as steering technologies.

“By supplying production-grade hardware, we are enabling the next generation of autonomous trucking alongside Kodiak,” said Paul Thomas, President, Bosch in North America and President, Bosch Mobility Americas. “Kodiak has already deployed trucks with no humans on board in commercial operation and this cooperation gives us a valuable opportunity to deepen our understanding of real-world autonomous vehicle requirements and to further enhance our offerings for the broader autonomous mobility ecosystem.”

Bosch is the largest global automotive supplier as ranked by Automotive News and the company’s broad industrialization expertise for automotive-grade components, including sensors, will help Kodiak to scale its Kodiak Driver offering.

Bosch and Kodiak at CES 2026

A Kodiak Driver-powered autonomous truck will be on display January 6-9 at CES 2026 in the Bosch booth 16203 in the Central Hall.

About Kodiak AI, Inc.

Kodiak AI was founded in 2018 and is a leading provider of AI-powered autonomous vehicle technology that is designed to help tackle some of the toughest driving jobs. Kodiak's driverless solution can help address the critical problem of safely transporting goods in the face of unprecedented supply chain challenges. Kodiak's vision is to become the trusted world leader in autonomous ground transportation. Kodiak is committed to a safer and more efficient future for all through the commercialization of driverless trucking at scale. To that end, Kodiak developed the Kodiak Driver, a virtual driver that combines advanced AI-powered software with modular and vehicle-agnostic hardware designed to help address Kodiak's customers' needs. The Kodiak Driver is not just an idea—it is operating without a human driver today. Kodiak serves customers in both commercial trucking and the public sector. In 2024, Kodiak believes it achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first company to deploy customer-owned and -operated driverless trucks in commercial service. The Kodiak Driver is also being utilized in the public sector, where Kodiak believes it can support national security initiatives and critical government applications.

For more information about Kodiak, please visit https://kodiak.ai/investors .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements including regarding Kodiak's or its management teams' expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. Forward-looking statements may be identiﬁed by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "may," "plan," "potential," "project," "seek," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: expectations related to Kodiak's and Bosch's collaboration, Kodiak's expectations related to the scalability of its business, and Kodiak's expectations with respect to its future performance and success. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identiﬁed in this press release, and on the current expectations of Kodiak's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied upon by any investors as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a deﬁnitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difﬁcult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Kodiak. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including changes in business, market, ﬁnancial, political and legal conditions; risks related to the rollout of Kodiak's business and the timing of expected business milestones; the effects of competition on Kodiak's business; supply shortages in the materials necessary for the production of the Kodiak Driver; risks related to working with third-party manufacturers for key components of the Kodiak Driver; risks related to the retroﬁtting of Kodiak's vehicles by third parties; the termination or suspension of any of Kodiak's contracts or the reduction in counterparty spending; and delays in Kodiak's operational roadmap with key partners and customers. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact such forward-looking statements can be found in ﬁlings and potential ﬁlings by Kodiak with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including under the heading "Risk Factors." If any of these risks materialize or any assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Kodiak does presently know, or that Kodiak currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by investors as a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a deﬁnitive statement of fact or probability.

In addition, forward-looking statements reﬂect Kodiak's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date they are made. Kodiak anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Kodiak's assessments to change. However, while Kodiak may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Kodiak speciﬁcally disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Kodiak's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date they are made. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements. Neither Kodiak nor any of its respective affiliates have any obligation to update these forward-looking statements other than as required by law. In addition, this press release contains certain information about the historical performance of Kodiak. You should not view information related to the past performance of Kodiak as indicative of future results. Certain information set forth in this press release includes estimates and targets and involves significant elements of subjective judgment and analysis. No representations are made as to the accuracy of such estimates or targets or that all assumptions relating to such estimates or targets have been considered or stated or that such estimates or targets will be realized.

