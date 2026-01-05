DeFi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Nears Next Roadmap Milestone as Funding Pushes Toward $20M

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is approaching another project milestone at a time when interest in early-stage DeFi tokens has been picking up again. In periods like this, market attention often shifts from short-lived trends to protocols that are still being built, but already show steady participation. Mutuum Finance is positioning itself in that category, with updates that point to continued progress on its roadmap and ongoing work toward a V1 release.

While the project is still in its build phase, it has been sharing measurable signals around growth and engagement. Those signals are now being watched more closely as Mutuum Finance moves toward its next roadmap checkpoint and as funding inches closer to a headline level.

What Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Has Developed

Mutuum Finance describes itself as a new DeFi crypto project focused on a non custodial lending and borrowing protocol. The goal is to let users supply assets, earn yield, and allow borrowers to take overcollateralized loans under defined rules. The protocol is designed to manage interest rates and risk controls so liquidity can adjust as borrowing demand changes.

Mutuum Finance has also highlighted a dual-market model. One side uses pool-based lending, where users deposit into shared pools and borrowers take liquidity from those pools. The other side supports peer-to-peer matching, which can allow lenders and borrowers to agree on terms directly. The team presents this dual structure as a way to support different user needs as the protocol grows.

Alongside development updates, Mutuum Finance has reported that its funding has reached $19.6M with around 18,700 holders. The combination of raised capital and a growing holder base is often treated as a basic indicator of whether a new crypto has built a real early community. For Mutuum Finance, these figures are now close to a round-number threshold that tends to draw more attention.

Where Phase 7 Fits

Mutuum Finance states that MUTM is priced at $0.04 in Phase 7 of its token sale. The presale started in early 2025 and has moved through fixed stages, with the token price stepping up each time a stage advances. Mutuum Finance says MUTM began at $0.01 in Phase 1 and is now $0.04 in Phase 7. That is a 300% climb from the starting level.

The staged setup matters because it creates a clear pattern. Early stages had the lowest entry price. Later stages arrive with higher pricing and more tokens already in holders’ hands. As Phase 7 progresses, the entry level is no longer the same as it was earlier in the sale, and the next stage step would raise the price again. That is why late stages often feel tighter. The same demand buys fewer tokens over time.

Mutuum Finance also runs a 24-hour leaderboard that rewards the top daily contributor with $500 in MUTM. It keeps daily activity high and adds extra competition while the sale continues.

Mutuum Finance has also indicated that card payments are available, which it frames as a way to simplify participation. In practice, easier payment access can expand the pool of buyers, since not every participant wants to navigate on-chain swaps.

V1 Progress Is Turning Into a Clear Timeline

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) says it is preparing its V1 release for Sepolia testnet first, then finalizing for mainnet. Its official updates describe the V1 timing as coming shortly. V1 is described as the base layer of the protocol, with the first release built around:

Liquidity Pool for deposits and borrowing



mtToken to represent supply positions



Debt Token to track borrow positions



Liquidator Bot to support liquidations when positions become unsafe



ETH and USDT as the initial assets for lending, borrowing, and collateral



Mutuum Finance is still early, but the story is getting tighter. Funding is near $20M, participation has grown, and the staged pricing path has created a clear trail of demand. With V1 described as coming shortly, the project is moving into the part of the cycle where updates stop being background noise and start feeling time-sensitive.

The next stretch matters because once V1 is live on Sepolia and the path to mainnet is clearer, the project becomes easier for more people to follow. That is often when visibility jumps, not because everything is finished, but because the timeline stops being theoretical.