Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program


On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The second phase of the share buy-back program will run from 11 August 2025 up to 4 February 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2 billion (around USD 1.1 billion).          

The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).                            

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 22 December 2025 to 2 January 2026:                                        

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 154,925 1,918,729,629
22 December 202557014,538.56148,286,980
23 December 202550014,437.94007,218,970
29 December 202537514,584.05335,469,020
30 December 202547014,582.55326,853,800
2 January 202660014,655.66678,793,400
Total 22 Dec 2025 - 2 Jan 20262,515 36,622,170
Accumulated in the second phase of the program 66,971 887,286,709
Accumulated under the program 157,440 1,955,351,799
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)877,670 10,964,910,863
22 December 20252,85614,583.072541,649,255
23 December 20252,50514,442.646736,178,830
29 December 20251,87914,606.798827,446,175
30 December 20252,35414,604.086734,378,020
2 January 20263,00614,668.371644,093,125
Total 22 Dec 2025 - 2 Jan 202614,249 207,792,664
Bought from the Foundation*1,64914,582.934224,047,258
Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation)379,454 5,040,770,872
Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)891,919 11,172,703,526

*)According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 157,440 A shares and 1,007,973 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 7.36% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 5 January 2026

Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3363
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521


Attachments

Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 52 2025+1 2026 Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 52 2025-1 2026

