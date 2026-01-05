ANNOUNCEMENT
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The second phase of the share buy-back program will run from 11 August 2025 up to 4 February 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2 billion (around USD 1.1 billion).
The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 22 December 2025 to 2 January 2026:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|154,925
|1,918,729,629
|22 December 2025
|570
|14,538.5614
|8,286,980
|23 December 2025
|500
|14,437.9400
|7,218,970
|29 December 2025
|375
|14,584.0533
|5,469,020
|30 December 2025
|470
|14,582.5532
|6,853,800
|2 January 2026
|600
|14,655.6667
|8,793,400
|Total 22 Dec 2025 - 2 Jan 2026
|2,515
|36,622,170
|Accumulated in the second phase of the program
|66,971
|887,286,709
|Accumulated under the program
|157,440
|1,955,351,799
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)
|877,670
|10,964,910,863
|22 December 2025
|2,856
|14,583.0725
|41,649,255
|23 December 2025
|2,505
|14,442.6467
|36,178,830
|29 December 2025
|1,879
|14,606.7988
|27,446,175
|30 December 2025
|2,354
|14,604.0867
|34,378,020
|2 January 2026
|3,006
|14,668.3716
|44,093,125
|Total 22 Dec 2025 - 2 Jan 2026
|14,249
|207,792,664
|Bought from the Foundation*
|1,649
|14,582.9342
|24,047,258
|Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation)
|379,454
|5,040,770,872
|Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)
|891,919
|11,172,703,526
*)According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 157,440 A shares and 1,007,973 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 7.36% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 5 January 2026
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3363
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521
