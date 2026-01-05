ANNOUNCEMENT





A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program





On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The second phase of the share buy-back program will run from 11 August 2025 up to 4 February 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2 billion (around USD 1.1 billion).

The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 22 December 2025 to 2 January 2026:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 154,925 1,918,729,629 22 December 2025 570 14,538.5614 8,286,980 23 December 2025 500 14,437.9400 7,218,970 29 December 2025 375 14,584.0533 5,469,020 30 December 2025 470 14,582.5532 6,853,800 2 January 2026 600 14,655.6667 8,793,400 Total 22 Dec 2025 - 2 Jan 2026 2,515 36,622,170 Accumulated in the second phase of the program 66,971 887,286,709 Accumulated under the program 157,440 1,955,351,799 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation) 877,670 10,964,910,863 22 December 2025 2,856 14,583.0725 41,649,255 23 December 2025 2,505 14,442.6467 36,178,830 29 December 2025 1,879 14,606.7988 27,446,175 30 December 2025 2,354 14,604.0867 34,378,020 2 January 2026 3,006 14,668.3716 44,093,125 Total 22 Dec 2025 - 2 Jan 2026 14,249 207,792,664 Bought from the Foundation* 1,649 14,582.9342 24,047,258 Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation) 379,454 5,040,770,872 Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation) 891,919 11,172,703,526

*)According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.



With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 157,440 A shares and 1,007,973 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 7.36% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 5 January 2026

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3363

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521





Page 1 of 1





Attachments