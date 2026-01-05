Asia-Pacific Alternative Lending Market Report 2025: Expansion Driven by BNPL, AI-Enabled Underwriting, Institutional Capital Inflows, and Embedded Finance Growth Across Platforms - Forecast to 2029

Dublin, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Alternative Lending Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 100+ KPIs by Type of Lending, End-User Segments, Loan Purpose, Finance Models, Distribution Channels, and Payment Instruments - Databook Q4 2025 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Asia-Pacific alternative lending market is poised for remarkable growth, with an annual expansion rate of 14.8% and a projected market size of USD 291.7 billion by 2025. The sector, which has already witnessed a robust 14.1% CAGR between 2020 and 2024, is expected to continue this momentum, scaling to USD 477.5 billion by 2029 at a 13.1% CAGR.

Key Trends and Drivers

Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL): As a fundamental component of consumer credit in the region, BNPL sees increasing adoption across Southeast Asia, India, and China. Case in point, Atome's recent USD 100 million debt facility reflects the financial backing aiding the expansion of BNPL services.

As a fundamental component of consumer credit in the region, BNPL sees increasing adoption across Southeast Asia, India, and China. Case in point, Atome's recent USD 100 million debt facility reflects the financial backing aiding the expansion of BNPL services. Advanced Underwriting through Alternative Data & AI: Lenders leverage alternative data and AI/ML models to serve underbanked segments, enhancing credit accessibility and competitive positioning.

Lenders leverage alternative data and AI/ML models to serve underbanked segments, enhancing credit accessibility and competitive positioning. Institutional Capital Fuels Scale: Institutional backing accelerates the scaling capabilities of nonbank lenders, while enhancing the credit availability within emerging markets.

Institutional backing accelerates the scaling capabilities of nonbank lenders, while enhancing the credit availability within emerging markets. Embedded Finance Growth: Credit services are being integrated within digital platforms like e-commerce, super apps, and wallet services, facilitating seamless consumer credit experiences at the point-of-need.

Competitive Landscape & Dynamics

Asia's alternative lending sector is notably fragmented yet evolving rapidly, with major players such as Atome, Funding Societies, and Pomelo leading by innovating credit integration into digital ecosystems. Regulatory scrutiny and licensing are raising bars, emphasizing execution competently over novelty. Partnerships with technology platforms, financial institutions, and service providers are increasingly pivotal for scaling efforts.

Key Market Players & Activities

Atome: Secured a USD 100 million debt facility to scale BNPL services in several Asian markets.

Secured a USD 100 million debt facility to scale BNPL services in several Asian markets. Funding Societies: Operates across Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand, offering SME lending and embedded finance solutions.

Operates across Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand, offering SME lending and embedded finance solutions. Regional Super Apps: Platforms like Grab and Gojek diversify into financial services by embedding lending functions.

Regulatory & Policy Framework

Jurisdictions across Asia are revising fintech and lending-related regulations, enhancing consumer protection, and promoting open banking paradigms. These changes necessitate more robust compliance practices among alternative lenders.

Future Market Forecasts

Platform-driven credit origination will rise, with embedded finance becoming pivotal in the consumer journey.

Infrastructure entities providing credit back-end solutions will gain leverage as many lenders opt for outsourcing key financial operations.

Increased consolidation among market players, with smaller entities potentially merging or exiting in response to growing competitive pressures and capital demands.

Report Components

Macroeconomic Overview

Lending Market Dynamics and Segmentation

Alternative Lending Models and Payment Instruments

Borrower Demographics and Risk Insights

Conclusion

Overall, the alternative lending market presents substantial opportunities and challenges, shaped by technological integration, regulatory landscapes, and evolving market player dynamics. With strategic partnerships and enhanced digital infrastructures, stakeholders are well-positioned to capitalize on these market trends.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 2800 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $291.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $477.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.1% Regions Covered Asia Pacific

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pgk2qr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment