LPWAN Chipset Market Size to Worth USD 15.32 Billion by 2033; Increasing Need for Low-Power Connectivity Augment Market Expansion | SNS Insider

Austin, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPWAN Chipset Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The LPWAN Chipset Market Size was valued at USD 3.7 Billion in 2025E and is projected to reach USD 15.32 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 19.44% during 2026–2033.”

Next-Generation LoRa Technology is Driving the LPWAN Adoption Globally

The LPWAN industry is mostly driven by advanced LoRa technology, which makes low-power, long-range IoT connectivity possible in smart cities, industrial automation, utilities, and agriculture. Scalable, economical deployments are made possible by improved data rates, multi-band support, and AI integration. Adoption is strengthened by LoRaWAN's established ecosystem and worldwide compatibility, while energy-efficient modules lower operating costs and environmental effect.

LPWA in 6G Faces Fragmented Standards and High Costs Challenges Restraining Market Expansion

LPWA connectivity in 6G is subject to a number of significant limitations, despite its encouraging potential. Market expansion may be slowed by fragmented standard acceptance, expensive initial implementation, and incompatibilities with older 4G networks. Rapid rollouts may be hampered by lengthy certification procedures, limited spectrum availability, and issues with device interoperability. Seamless global deployment is further hampered by energy limitations for ultra-low-power devices, worries about network security, and inconsistent regional regulatory frameworks.

Key Industry Segmentation Analysis

By Technology

NB-IoT segment dominates the market in 2025 with 48.75% share due to wide coverage, low-power performance, and strong adoption in smart metering, utilities, and asset tracking. LTE-M & Others segment is expected to grow with a CAGR of 23.19% globally driven by rising demand for higher data rates, mobility, and advanced IoT connectivity needs.

By Application

The market was dominated by the Smart Metering segment with 25.50% share in 2025 owing to large-scale utility deployments, remote monitoring, and billing accuracy needs. Industrial IoT segment is expected to lead the market with a CAGR of 21.94% driven by factory automation, predictive maintenance, asset monitoring, and rising digital transformation across manufacturing and industrial operations globally.

By Frequency Band

Sub-GHz band segment led the market with a share of 64.38% in 2025 due to its superior long-range capability, deep indoor penetration, and low-power performance ideal for LPWAN deployments. 2.4 GHz band is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 21.10% due to higher bandwidth demand, global standardization, and increasing adoption in IoT devices requiring faster data transmission.

By End-User

The market was led the utilities segment holding a share of 27.50% in 2025 driven by smart grid programs, automated metering, energy analytics, and infrastructure modernization. Healthcare segment is expected to grow with a CAGR of 23.19% supported by remote monitoring, medical wearables, connected diagnostics, and rising IoT adoption to enhance patient care efficiency and outcomes.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific dominates the LPWAN Chipset market with a share of 39.50% in 2025, driven by rapid IoT adoption, smart city deployments, and strong manufacturing ecosystems. Growing investments in smart agriculture, utilities, and logistics, along with expanding telecom infrastructure and government-led digitalization programs, further strengthen the region’s leadership globally.

North America is the fastest-growing region in the LPWAN Chipset market, growing with a CAGR of 21.17% globally, fueled by rising IoT adoption, expanding smart infrastructure projects, and strong investments in asset tracking and industrial automation.

Recent Developments:

In September 2024 , Qualcomm Technologies completed the acquisition of Sequans Communications’ 4G IoT technology adding LTE-M, NB-IoT, and LTE Cat 1bis solutions to its IoT portfolio for enhanced low-power connectivity in industrial applications.

, Qualcomm Technologies completed the acquisition of Sequans Communications’ 4G IoT technology adding LTE-M, NB-IoT, and LTE Cat 1bis solutions to its IoT portfolio for enhanced low-power connectivity in industrial applications. In November 2025, STMicroelectronics introduced two new ST87M01 NB-IoT modules, adding optional GNSS and Wi-Fi geolocation for smart logistics, metering, lighting, and healthcare applications. The launch is supported by an expanded development ecosystem, including an evaluation kit, Easy-Connect software, IoT SIM integration, and partner design support to accelerate cellular IoT deployment.

