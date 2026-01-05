Cut Flowers Market Set to Reach US$ 61.72 Billion by 2035 as Record Consumer Spending and the Emotional Gifting Economy Drive Sustained Demand Growth Says Astute Analytica

Chicago, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cut flowers market was valued at US$ 35.12 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach US$ 61.72 billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2026–2035.

Key Findings Shaping the Cut Flowers Market

Based on type, rose as emerged as a dominant cut flowers in the global market, capturing the nearly 41.9% market share.

Based on application, over 83% of the cut flowers are mainly used for commercial application.

Based on colors, purple, lavender, or blue colored flowers taking a prominent position with over 32.7% market share.

Online distribution of cut flowers is witnessing strong demand.

Europe is the powerhouse in the cut flower market with over 57.40% market share.

The global cut flowers market demonstrates strong demand anchored by roses, with U.S. imports valued at USD 1.01 billion in 2024 from key suppliers like Colombia (USD 596 million) and Ethiopia (USD 392 million over ten months, totaling 79,819 tons). European trade bolsters this demand, as Dutch auctions generated €975 million (USD 1.05 billion) in rose revenue, while German imports surpassed USD 1.2 billion annually.

Commercial demand in global cut flower market surges during holidays, exemplified by Mother’s Day 2025 floral spending of USD 3.2 billion within USD 34.1 billion total gifts, and Valentine’s Day 2025 reaching a record USD 27.5 billion overall, including USD 2.9 billion on flowers as 40% of shoppers bought bouquets. In addition, funeral services in the USD 20.8 billion death-care industry and USD 6.3 billion in wedding/special outings provide steady revenue.​

As per Astute Analytica, premium purple and blue varieties command high prices—Delphinium Hybrid Purple at USD 4.60 per stem, Blue Hydrangeas at USD 137.50 per pack—reflecting scarcity-driven value. Moreover, online channels are witnessing unprecedented growth, which is mainly fueled by DoorDash’s USD 21.3 billion gross order value and Uber Eats expansion. China’s Dounan Market transacted 14.18 billion stems, highlighting internal consumption growth.

Rose Variety Commands 42% Market Share With Billion Dollar Import Flows

The global Cut flowers market remains heavily dependent on the rose variety, which accounts for a commanding 42% share of total trade. In 2024, U.S. import data valued rose consignments at USD 1.01 billion, reinforcing their dominance as the most commercially significant flower class worldwide. Colombia retained its position as the leading supplier, exporting nearly USD 596 million worth of roses to American retailers, while Ethiopia surged as a parallel force—recording USD 392 million in rose export revenue within a ten‑month span. With an output of 79,819 tonnes, Ethiopian growers underscored both the increasing capacity and logistical scope of the regional trade.

Across Europe cut flowers market, this leadership remains unchallenged. Dutch auction revenue from rose sales alone stood at €975 million (USD 1.05 billion) in 2024, while German importers absorbed a significant volume exceeding USD 1.2 billion to align with continental demand. The United States’ own export activity is minimal—just USD 8.05 million in specialty rose shipments to Canada and nearby markets—yet inbound flows from Ecuador remain robust, worth USD 400 million annually for premium varieties. Logistics analytics show Colombia alone moved USD 362.4 million in exports during only the first half of the year. The sector’s value continues to rise, particularly through high-margin Freedom variety stems, which have become symbolic of the industry’s price resilience and aesthetic consistency.

Commercial Sector Captures 83% Share Driven By Holiday Spending

The commercial segment accounts for over 83% of the Cut flowers market, anchored by seasonal celebrations and recurring life‑event expenditures. Mother’s Day 2025 stands as the prime catalyst, with floral spending projected at USD 3.2 billion, part of a broader USD 34.1 billion in holiday gift expenditure. On average, U.S. consumers planned to outlay USD 259.04 on presents, with bouquets and floral décor representing a large share of total gift transactions. In aggregate, the U.S. floral industry reached an unprecedented USD 69 billion, demonstrating how holiday peaks underpin long‑term retail stability.

Beyond special occasions, the funeral and sympathy categories deliver consistent baseline revenue streams. Operating within a USD 20.8 billion death‑care industry, funeral flower spending remains habitual, with the average service costing around USD 8,300. Digital platforms such as Tribute Store have begun transforming this traditional space, streamlining sympathy flower purchases and broadening access through online orders. Parallel to this, the wedding and event floral sector continues to flourish—driven by USD 6.3 billion of spending across “special outings,” complemented by extended venue and hotel floral budgets. Contemporary retailers like UrbanStems reported record‑breaking volumes in spring 2025, illustrating strong consumer engagement and logistic scalability. Collectively, these categories sustain the market’s financial resilience by fusing sentiment with commerce, ensuring flowers remain embedded in both celebratory and commemorative culture.

Purple and Blue Blooms Secure 32.7% Share in the Cut Flowers Market With Premium Stem Valuation

Purple, lavender, and distinctive blue blossoms now represent approximately 32.7% of total market share, retaining elite pricing power due to rarity and visual distinction. In wholesale markets, Delphinium Hybrid Purple stems command USD 4.60 apiece—well above standard color averages—while Dark Blue varieties are packaged at USD 28.91 per bunch. Lighter hues such as Sky Waltz Blue, at USD 1.50 per stem, fuel volume‑based demand without diluting premium positioning. Buyers catering to event installations continue to invest heavily in Blue Hydrangea assortments, often priced at USD 137.50 in large packs.

For florists balancing uniqueness and affordability, Purple Statice at USD 12.38 per bunch offers steady turnover potential. However, the ultra‑luxury segment of the cut flowers market drives overall value through products such as Lavender Dyed Hydrangeas (USD 119.98 per thirty‑stem lot) and Indigo Garden Delphinium five‑bunch bundles (USD 109.99). Supporting fillers like Purple Alstroemeria remain stable around USD 2.77 per bunch, while rare Royal Blue Painted Hydrangeas reach USD 125.00 per box, emphasizing the premium associated with engineered hues. Even the niche Lavender Allium, priced near USD 6.46, strengthens the category’s depth. Altogether, these color tones enhance margin scalability in high‑end retail, illustrating how vibrant chromatics continue to define perceived exclusivity within global flower economics.

Online Channels Witness Strong Demand With 7% Annual Growth Trajectory

Digital sales have redefined the Cut flowers market, giving rise to an online ecosystem valued at USD 7.60 billion in 2024 and projected to surge toward USD 11.27 billion by 2030—representing roughly 7% annual growth. The proliferation of app‑based delivery is central to this trajectory. DoorDash, a key logistics player, achieved USD 10.72 billion in revenue while facilitating around 2.5 billion annual orders, increasingly featuring floral items. Its total gross order value reached USD 21.3 billion, demonstrating how integrated food‑and‑floral delivery workflows yield new retail opportunities.

Uber Eats remains a close competitor, active across 45 countries and 11,500 cities, enhancing visibility for local florists through synchronized quick‑commerce deliveries. Subscription ecosystems like DashPass have further spurred recurring flower purchases among urban consumers. During Mother’s Day 2025, online and remote transactions generated an estimated USD 2.9 billion in revenue, with average digital order values reaching USD 85, typically above in‑store spending levels. Partnerships such as DoorDash’s tie‑up with Chase Sapphire are strategically expanding reach among premium demographics, ensuring that convenience, personalization, and gifting continue to merge into one profitable digital continuum.

Record Consumer Spending Spikes Driven By Resilient Emotional Gifting Economy Growth

Consumer behavior analysis confirms a massive surge in the cut flowers market valuation. Spending on floral gifts has proven resilient against inflationary pressures. US consumers engaged in record-breaking expenditure during 2024. Specifically, Mother’s Day 2024 generated a staggering USD 3.2 billion in floral sales. Valentine’s Day 2024 also contributed significantly with USD 2.6 billion. Broader retail activity supported this trend. Total retail spending for Mother's Day reached USD 33.5 billion. Such figures indicate that flowers remain a non-negotiable emotional commodity. Buyers prioritize these items for sentimental expression. Consequently, the industry is witnessing consistent capital inflows during key holiday windows.

Individual expenditure metrics further validate the robust nature of the cut flowers market demand. Data reveals that the average spending per person for Mother's Day 2024 hit USD 254.04. Similarly, per-capita spending for Valentine's Day 2024 stood at USD 185.81. These rising per-capita figures suggest a deepening reliance on premium floral products. Retailers are successfully capitalizing on this willingness to spend. Moreover, the market is expanding beyond simple transactions into high-value experiences. Future projections remain optimistic as emotional purchasing power stays strong. Stakeholders can anticipate sustained revenue growth from these established seasonal peaks.

Asian and African Cultivation Hubs Rapidly Expand Acreage To Meet Global Orders

Production volume from key regions highlights an aggressive expansion of cut flowers market supply. China’s Dounan Flower Market recorded a massive transaction volume of 14.18 billion stems in 2024. Yunnan Province remains a production powerhouse. Growers there produced 20.6 billion stems from a cultivation area of 350,000 mu. African exporters are equally active in meeting demand. Kenya exported a total of 102,500 tonnes in 2024. Half-year data underscores this intensity. Kenyan volumes reached 66,688 tonnes in the first half alone. Ethiopian growers also contributed heavily. Their exports totaled 45,878 tons in the first five months of the 2024/25 fiscal year.

Infrastructure development supports this surging cut flowers market capacity across the Global South. Land allocation for export-quality blooms in Kenya now spans 2,474 hectares. Such acreage is necessary to maintain consistent year-round flows. January 2024 alone saw Kenya export 12,479 metric tonnes. High volumes require robust farming systems. Rapid planting cycles in places like Yunnan ensure constant market replenishment. Furthermore, competition between African and Asian hubs is driving efficiency. Producers are scaling operations to prevent supply bottlenecks. Global buyers now depend on these expanding regions for volume stability.

Emerging Economies Secure Billions In Foreign Exchange Through High Value Floral Exports

Export economics reveal the immense financial weight of the cut flowers market for developing nations. Colombia solidified its leadership with USD 2.35 billion in export value for 2024. Neighboring Ecuador also performed exceptionally well. The nation surpassed a critical milestone with USD 1 billion in flower exports. Kenya continues to rely on floriculture for foreign currency. Total earnings for the country reached Sh108 billion (USD 835 million) in 2024. First-half performance was equally strong. Revenues for that period hit Sh47.1 billion. Monthly data shows consistent inflows. June 2024 generated KSh 5.2 billion for Kenyan exporters.

Asian markets are simultaneously generating substantial wealth within the cut flowers market ecosystem. Yunnan Province exports were valued at USD 516 million in 2024. Domestic trading hubs are thriving. Dounan Market achieved a transaction value of 11.57 billion yuan. Ethiopian exporters are also seeing rapid returns. Revenue reached USD 186.3 million in just five months of the 2024/25 fiscal year. These figures confirm the sector's role as a primary economic engine. High value-per-stem is boosting national GDPs. Consequently, governments are incentivizing further industry growth. The trade balance is heavily tilted in favor of these prolific production centers.

Western and Asian Import Expenditure Sustains Global Trade Momentum Despite Logistics Costs

Western consumption remains the financial bedrock of the international cut flowers market structure. The United States imported a total of USD 2.26 billion in 2024. Colombia captured the majority of this spend. US imports from Colombia were valued at USD 1.35 billion. Ecuador supplied USD 560 million to the American market. European demand is similarly robust. The United Kingdom imported £635 million total in 2024. Dutch intermediaries remain dominant. UK imports from the Netherlands stood at £354 million. Kenyan direct supply to the UK reached £140 million. These massive capital flows sustain the global supply chain.

Asian import patterns show distinct preferences within the cut flowers market landscape. Japan imported a total of ¥47.2 billion in 2024. Colombian growers have successfully penetrated this distant market. Japanese imports from Colombia reached ¥11 billion. North American trade routes are also deepening. US imports from Canada totaled USD 113 million. Such data points to a highly interconnected global web. Buyers in developed nations are absorbing price increases to maintain supply. Retailers in these regions are securing inventory aggressively. The flow of funds from West and East ensures producer liquidity.

Expanded Air Cargo Capacity Enables Rapid Intercontinental Fresh Floral Supply Chain Velocity

Logistics networks are expanding capacity to accommodate the time-sensitive cut flowers market. The total value of air-transported flower exports hit USD 3.7 billion in 2024. Carriers are responding with dedicated heavy-lift solutions. LATAM Cargo transported 24,000 tonnes during the Mother’s Day season. Quito Airport is a critical node. The hub scheduled 534 cargo flights for the 2025 Valentine’s season. This represents a significant increase. Only 487 flights departed during the same period in 2024. Volume management is precise. Quito processed 28,779 tons specifically for Valentine's 2025. Speed is essential for value preservation.

Handling massive perishable volumes defines the operational success of the cut flowers market logistics. PortMiami processed a record 76 million stems early in 2024. Airlines are maximizing payload efficiency. American Airlines Cargo moved 544 tonnes for Valentine’s Day. Colombian exporters are pushing record weights. They shipped 59,000 tons for Valentine’s 2024. Stem counts are astronomical. Colombia exported 700 million stems for that single holiday. Projections indicate further growth. Estimates suggest 65,000 tons will leave Colombia for Valentine's 2025. However, strict standards apply. 2.1 million stems from Kenya were rejected in the EU. Efficient transport remains the key differentiator.

