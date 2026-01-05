Spil Uden om ROFUS launches new AI-powered evaluation system

Copenhagen, Denmark, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spil Uden om ROFUS, a leading Danish iGaming comparison platform, announced the launch of its proprietary AI-driven casino evaluation system. The new technology enables real-time analysis of online casinos and bookmakers Denmark. It automates the review process to deliver up-to-date, data-driven test reports to players seeking alternatives to Denmark's regulated market.

The AI system processes hundreds of data points per casino, including payment methods, bonus structures, technical performance, and regulatory features. Updates that previously required weeks of manual editorial work can now be completed within minutes, allowing the platform to maintain current information across its entire casino database on a daily basis.

How the AI evaluation system works

The newly launched system analyzes over 200 individual data points for each casino listed on the platform. This includes technical performance metrics such as site loading speeds, mobile compatibility, and server stability, as well as business-critical factors like available payment methods, withdrawal processing times, and bonus terms and conditions.

The AI continuously monitors these parameters and automatically flags changes as they occur. When a casino updates its bonus conditions, adds a new payment provider, or adjusts its terms of service, the system detects these modifications and updates the corresponding test report without human intervention.

To ensure relevance, the system also incorporates anonymized user behavior data from the Spil Uden om ROFUS platform itself. By analyzing thousands of search queries, page views, and click patterns each month, the AI identifies which casino features matter most to real players. This combination of objective performance data and actual user interest ensures that reviews remain aligned with player priorities rather than theoretical evaluation criteria.

Benefits for players seeking casino information

For players researching online casinos, the new AI system delivers several tangible advantages. Most significantly, the information they access is current rather than outdated. Traditional casino reviews often become obsolete within weeks of publication as operators change bonus offers, add payment methods, or modify their terms. The AI system eliminates this lag by updating reviews continuously.

The system also provides a level of consistency that manual reviews struggle to achieve. Every casino is evaluated according to identical criteria with the same weightings applied uniformly. This eliminates the variability that can occur when different human reviewers assess casinos based on personal preferences or varying attention to detail.

Personalization represents another key benefit. As the AI learns from user behavior patterns, it can identify which types of players prefer certain features. Players focused on game variety see different suggestions tailored to their preferences.

The system's ability to parse complex bonus terms into digestible, structured information also helps players make informed decisions. Rather than wading through pages of legal text, users can quickly understand wagering requirements, game restrictions, and time limits through AI-processed summaries that highlight the most important conditions.

Technical capabilities and update frequency

The AI system's architecture allows for scalability that would be impossible with traditional editorial workflows. While a human reviewer might be able to thoroughly assess 20 to 40 casinos per month, the AI can monitor several hundred simultaneously without compromising on depth or detail.

Update frequency has increased dramatically since the system's implementation. Data-based verification processes that previously took hours per casino now complete in under five minutes, representing a time savings of over 90 percent. This efficiency gain enables the platform to perform daily checks across its entire casino database rather than updating reviews on a quarterly or semi-annual basis.

The system also includes automated anomaly detection. When a casino's performance metrics deviate significantly from established patterns, such as sudden increases in player complaints, unexplained payment delays, or technical problems, the AI flags these issues for immediate attention.

About Spil Uden om ROFUS

Spil Uden om ROFUS is a Danish iGaming comparison platform that specializes in reviewing online casinos operating outside the Danish self-exclusion system ROFUS. By leveraging proprietary AI technology, the platform delivers data-driven test reports, bonus comparisons, and casino rankings tailored to user behavior and preferences. With a focus on transparency and innovation, Spil Uden om ROFUS aims to provide an alternative perspective on the online gambling landscape for players looking beyond the licensed domestic market.

Image Source: https://unsplash.com/de/fotos/_0iV9LmPDn0

