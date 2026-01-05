Titan Mining Delivers on Planned De-leveraging Strengthening Balance Sheet for Graphite Growth

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y., Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Mining Corporation (TSX:TI, NYSE-A:TII), (“Titan” or the “Company”) an existing zinc concentrate producer in upstate New York and an emerging natural flake graphite producer (a key component of the broader rare earths and critical minerals ecosystem), announced that it has made the final scheduled payment of $5.2 million to extinguish its credit facility with National Bank of Canada. This reduction of short-term debt and the previously announced $15 million equity financing has materially strengthened the Company’s balance sheet.

As a result of this repayment and the completed equity financing, Titan has reduced its net debt by approximately 60% from $25.1 million as at September 30, 2025 to approximately $9.5 million as at December 31, 2025. Following the repayment, the Company’s remaining debt is primarily held by long-term strategic stakeholders.

Rita Adiani, President and Chief Executive Officer of Titan Mining, commented:

“This meaningful reduction in debt significantly strengthens our balance sheet and enhances our capacity to advance the next phase of our U.S. graphite strategy. With increased financial flexibility, we are better positioned to support graphite development activities alongside our existing operations, while maintaining disciplined capital allocation.”

Net Debt

Net debt is calculated as the sum of the current and non-current portions of long-term debt, net of the cash and cash equivalent balance as at a particular date. A reconciliation of net debt is provided below, millions of dollars.

As at

December 31, 2025

(Estimate) As at

September 30, 2025

(Actual) Current portion of debt $ 9.9 $ 7.6 Non-current portion of debt 17.1 21.8 Total debt $ 27.0 $ 29.4 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (17.5) (4.3) Net debt $ 9.5 $ 25.1



Net debt is a non-GAAP measure. Accordingly, this financial measure is not a standardized financial measure under IFRS and might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. This financial measure has been calculated on a basis consistent with historical periods.

The debt and cash balance information is preliminary, unaudited and subject to change. The Company will release its Q4 2025 and audited annual 2025 financial and operating results in March 2025.

Titan is an Augusta Group company which produces zinc concentrate at its 100%-owned Empire State Mine located in New York state. Titan is also an emerging natural flake graphite producer and targeting to be the USA’s first end to end producer of natural flake graphite in 70 years. Titan’s goal is to deliver shareholder value through operational excellence, development and exploration. We have a strong commitment towards developing critical minerals assets which enhance the security of the domestic supply chain. For more information on the Company, please visit our website at www.titanminingcorp.com

