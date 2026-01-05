Response to Media Article Regarding Pakistani Antimony Concentrate

Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nova Minerals Limited (“Nova” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NVA) (ASX: NVA) (FRA: QM3) ) a gold and critical minerals exploration stage company focused on advancing the Estelle Gold and Critical Minerals Project in Alaska, U.S.A., has become aware of media articles speculating on the Company’s arrangements regarding the potential acquisition of antimony in Pakistan. An article in the Financial Times on 29 December 2025 ("The wildcat traders and US contractors piling into Pakistan’s antimony"), includes comments attributed to the Company's CEO, Mr Christopher Gerteisen, regarding a potential purchase of over 100 tons of Pakistani antimony.

The Company wishes to clarify that, while preliminary discussions have been held in relation to sourcing antimony concentrate for testing purposes principally to assess plant capability, all discussions remain exploratory in nature.

The Company will, in accordance with the exchange listing rules, disclose the terms of any arrangement which becomes binding and material when, and if, it occurs.

Nova’s focus in 2026 continues to be completing the Feasibility Study for its gold assets and commencing production of military-grade antimony trisulfide, supported by the recent US$43.4 million award from the U.S. Department of Defense.

About Nova Minerals Limited

Nova Minerals Limited is a Gold, Antimony and Critical Minerals exploration and development company focused on advancing the Estelle Project, comprised of 514 km2 of State of Alaska mining claims, which contains multiple mining complexes across a 35 km long mineralized corridor of over 20 advanced Gold and Antimony prospects, including two already defined multi-million ounce resources, and several drill ready Antimony prospects with massive outcropping stibnite vein systems observed at surface. The 85% owned project is located 150 km northwest of Anchorage, Alaska, USA, in the prolific Tintina Gold Belt, a province which hosts a >220 million ounce (Moz) documented gold endowment and some of the world's largest gold mines and discoveries including, Kinross Gold Corporation's Fort Knox Gold Mine. The belt also hosts significant Antimony deposits and was a historical North American Antimony producer.

Further discussion and analysis of the Estelle Project is available through the interactive Vrify 3D animations, presentations, and videos, all available on the Company’s website. www.novaminerals.com.au

