The emoji™ Brand Makes Its Web3 Gaming Debut with emoji™ Marble Dash

PARIS, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world’s most popular icons are rolling into Web3! emoji™ Marble Dash is the emoji™ brand’s latest release: a dynamic, physics-driven racer that mixes arcade fun with the benefits of blockchain technology. The game launches on mobile and PC in early 2026, and its first trailer is now live.





Emojis Enter Web3 Gaming

Emojis have become a global language for expressing ideas and emotions. Now, through an official partnership between the emoji™ company and Crypto Blockchain Industries (CBI), emoji™ Marble Dash brings these familiar symbols to life as playful, expressive racers.

Each character has its own charm and attitude – from cool and confident to fiery and bold – making every race feel lively and full of style. It’s a fresh way to enjoy the colorful world of emojis in an interactive, competitive Web3 setting.

Marco Hüsges, CEO of emoji company GmbH, added:

“The emoji™ brand has evolved into a global entertainment property, and gaming is a natural continuation of that journey. emoji™ Marble Dash opens a new interactive chapter that allows players to experience the emoji™ universe in motion, combining personality, humor, and competitive energy.”

What Is emoji™ Marble Dash?

emoji™ Marble Dash is a fast, arcade-style racing game that mixes marble physics with the freedom and innovation of Web3 – powered by Immutable zkEVM. Players choose their favorite emoji-inspired characters and race through themed, obstacle-filled tracks, where quick reflexes and smart strategy make all the difference.

You can personalize your racer with emoji™ Boosters and Ability Cards that tweak speed, power, and resistance to match your playstyle. Behind the scenes, Immutable’s technology ensures that every item, upgrade, and achievement you earn truly belongs to you. You can easily mint them as NFTs or SFTs on the game’s dedicated marketplace.

Watch Official Reveal Trailer: https://youtu.be/jlsMIsh_nxQ

Thanks to Immutable Passport, getting started is simple. There’s no need for a crypto wallet or any blockchain setup – just jump in and race. With its “play first, own later” model, emoji™ Marble Dash welcomes everyone, blending entertainment with the benefits of digital ownership and open Web3 economies.

Key Features:

Fast, skill-based racing with authentic marble physics

Playable emoji™ characters with unique personalities

Ability Cards & emoji™ Boosters to customize your playstyle

Multiplayer competitions with leaderboards and rewards

Ranked Mode with token prize pools

True item ownership with NFT/SFT minting capabilities

Free to play, available on iOS, Android, and PC

Built on Immutable zkEVM





What Web3 Gamers Will Love About emoji™ Marble Dash

Accessible, energetic and full of personality, emoji™ Marble Dash is designed for both casual and competitive players. “We built emoji™ Marble Dash to show what player-first Web3 gaming should really feel like,” said Fred Chesnais, CEO at CBI. “It’s fast, colorful, and fun, a game anyone can pick up and enjoy. The Web3 features just make it even better, giving players real ownership without any of the usual barriers.”

The gameplay is easy to learn yet full of depth for those who love to compete. Players can earn XP and lootboxes, climb leaderboards, and join ranked races with crypto prize pools for top performers.

Whether you’ve got five minutes, an hour or more, every run in emoji™ Marble Dash delivers pure feel-good fun with cool rewards.

How to Play Early?

Get ready to roll! Watch the official trailer and visit https://emojimarbledash.com/ to sign up for the demo. Be among the first to discover emoji™ Marble Dash!

About Crypto Blockchain Industries (CBI)

CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES (“CBI”) is a French company listed on Euronext Growth (compartment E2). CBI focuses on the development of blockchain-related activities, including gaming, digital assets, and immersive entertainment experiences.

For more information, visit: www.cbicorp.io and www.emojimarbledash.com

About emoji™ – The Iconic Brand

emoji company GmbH is the owner of the globally registered emoji™ brand, protected across a vast range of goods and services in more than 150 countries. The company manages a portfolio of over 1,000 trademarks and more than 25,000 emoji™ brand icons and designs, available for licensing, merchandising, and promotional use worldwide.

The emoji™ brand collaborates with over 1,400 licensing partners globally and is recognized as one of the most influential lifestyle brands worldwide.