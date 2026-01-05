Mobix Labs Powers Up U.S. Defense Operations: Veteran Defense GM Takes the Helm; Bigger Military-Approved Facility Expansion Planned

~ Larger military-approved facility expansion planned to increase defense- manufacturing ~

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobix Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: MOBX), a company delivering advanced connectivity solutions for defense, aerospace, 5G, and other high-reliability markets, today announced the appointment of Amir Asvadi as General Manager of Mobix Labs’ EMI product line and defense manufacturing operations. The Company also announced plans underway to transition into a larger, military-approved facility to support operational expansion and increased production capability.

Mobix Labs Scaling Production For Critical Defense Applications

Mobix Labs supports military, defense and aerospace markets where performance matters and reliability is non-negotiable. The Company believes its EMI product line plays an important role in helping defense and aerospace systems operate dependably in demanding environments. With this leadership appointment and the planned facility expansion, Mobix Labs is taking concrete steps to scale execution and support growing demand. Recent events have showcased Mobix Labs’ high performance part that are incorporate numerous military and defense platforms, including in the US F-35 Lightning, US F/A-18 Super Hornet, F-22 Raptor, MH-47 Chinook, as well as the Apache Helicopter, and growing demand for Mobix Labs’ products.

Mobix Labs Appoints Experienced Defense GM To Lead EMI Operations

Amir Asvadi brings many years of experience leading business units within publicly traded companies focused on the defense and aerospace markets, including Microsemi. In these roles, Mr. Asvadi held senior leadership positions overseeing cross-functional teams spanning engineering, marketing, sales, and operations, supporting customers across highly regulated, mission-critical environments.

“Amir is an experienced defense and aerospace leader with a strong track record of building and running high-performance teams,” said Phil Sansone, CEO of Mobix Labs. “As we expand our defense manufacturing capability and scale our EMI product line, Amir’s operational focus and leadership experience will help us execute with speed, discipline, and consistency.”

Larger Military-Approved Facility Expansion Planned to Ramp Production

In parallel with this leadership appointment, Mobix Labs plans to move into a larger, military-approved facility designed to support increasing demand. The planned site is intended to consolidate Mobix Labs’ West Coast operations under one roof, streamlining production, manufacturing, and day-to-day activities while improving operational efficiency and coordination.

Mobix Labs believes expansion is an important step toward increasing throughput and enhancing responsiveness for customers that rely on dependable production and consistent delivery.

Mobix Labs Experiencing Continued Momentum in Defense and Aerospace

Mobix Labs believes the combination of strengthened operational leadership and expanded manufacturing capacity supports its continued growth in defense and aerospace markets, where customers prioritize secure, high-reliability technologies.

“With a new general manager and an expansion plan underway, we believe Mobix Labs is building the foundation for the next stage of growth,” Sansone added. “We’re focused on scaling what we do best—delivering reliable technology for critical missions.”

About Mobix Labs, Inc.

Mobix Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: MOBX) is a fabless semiconductor company delivering advanced connectivity solutions for defense, aerospace, 5G, and other high-reliability markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and is subject to the “safe harbor” created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements other than statements of historical fact and include statements regarding future events, plans, trends, expectations, or objectives. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding: (i) the Company’s plans and expectations related to transitioning into a larger, military-approved facility, including the timing, feasibility, and completion of any relocation and facility build-out; (ii) expected benefits of any planned facility expansion, including increased production capability, throughput, operational efficiency, improved coordination, and responsiveness to customers; (iii) the Company’s ability to consolidate and streamline West Coast operations and manufacturing activities under one roof; (iv) anticipated demand trends and growth opportunities in defense and aerospace markets; and (v) the anticipated impact and benefits of the appointment of Amir Asvadi, including leadership execution, operational scaling, and the Company’s ability to support customers and programs.

These forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company as of the date of this release and on management’s current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions and involve a number of judgments, risks, and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to: risks associated with facility expansion and relocation activities, including site selection, lease negotiations or renewals, build-out schedules, permitting, compliance requirements, and the ability to obtain and maintain any required approvals for a “military-approved” facility; the risk of disruption to operations, manufacturing, quality, delivery schedules, or customer programs in connection with any transition, consolidation, or expansion; the risk that expected operational benefits, efficiencies, capacity increases, or cost improvements may not be achieved on the anticipated timeline or at all; the Company’s ability to scale in a cost-effective manner and manage growth and expanding operations; supply chain constraints, availability of materials, and reliance on third parties; the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize products and solutions on expected timelines; customer demand, the pace of customer purchasing decisions, and the Company’s reliance on a limited number of customers; competitive pressures and technological change; macroeconomic, geopolitical, and regulatory developments that may affect defense and aerospace markets; the Company’s liquidity, capital requirements, and ability to raise additional capital; the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; the Company’s ability to maintain the listing of its securities on Nasdaq; and other risks and uncertainties described from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading “Risk Factors.”

You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, changes in circumstances, or changes in expectations, except as required by law.

