Mobilicom Announces New Design Win and Initial Order from United Arab Emirates–Based Arms Manufacturer

New customer engagement supports Mobilicom’s expansion across the Middle East region, with live prototype demonstration planned at UMEX Abu Dhabi in January 2026

Palo Alto, California, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobilicom Limited (Nasdaq: MOB, MOBBW) (“Mobilicom” or the “Company”), a provider of cybersecurity and robust solutions for drones and robotics, today announced it has secured a new design win and initial order from a United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based customer, a prominent small-arms manufacture.

The customer ordered Mobilicom’s Ground Control Station (GCS) 10” Maxi Controller, 7” Mini Controller, and SkyHopper PRO datalinks, which will be integrated into a new remote-controlled weapon system prototype and demonstration platform, which is expected to be showcased at UMEX Abu Dhabi on January 20–22, 2026. UMEX is a leading international event for unmanned and autonomous systems.

“We have previously achieved sales in the UAE, and this new customer engagement and design win continue to support our expansion across the Middle East region,” said Oren Elkayam, CEO of Mobilicom. “We view the region as a strategic and growing market for autonomous and remotely operated systems supporting defense and security applications, and this order strengthens our presence with high-profile customers across the UAE and broader Middle East region. We anticipate a strong prototype demonstration at UMEX and believe successful performance could support larger, follow-on orders from this customer as well as additional regional opportunities.”

Mobilicom’s Mobile 10” Maxi Controller and 7” Mini Controller are ruggedized, portable ground control solutions designed for mission-critical operations, enabling operators to manage and monitor autonomous and remote systems with reliable command-and-control functionality. The SkyHopper PRO is Mobilicom’s field-proven, software-defined datalink solution engineered for robust, secure communications in demanding environments.

About Mobilicom



Mobilicom is a leading provider of cybersecure robust solutions for the rapidly growing defense and commercial drones and robotics market. Mobilicom’s large portfolio of field-proven technologies includes cybersecurity, software, hardware, and professional services that power, connect, guide, and secure drones and robotics. Through deployments across the globe with over 50 customers, including the world’s largest drone manufacturers, Mobilicom’s end-to-end solutions are used in mission-critical functions.

For investors, please use https://ir.mobilicom.com/

For company, please use www.mobilicom.com

Forward Looking Statements



This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses its anticipation for a strong prototype demonstration at UMEX, which could support larger, follow-on orders from customers as well as additional regional opportunities. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Mobilicom Limited’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Mobilicom Limited undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

For more information on Mobilicom, please contact:

Liad Gelfer

Mobilicom Ltd

liad.gelfer@mobilicom.com