United States Furniture Market Set to Reach US$ 345.5 Billion By 2035 | Astute Analytica

Chicago, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States furniture market was valued at US$ 178.9 billion in 2025 and is anticipated to reach US$ 345.5 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% between 2026 and 2035.

The United States furniture market is demonstrating remarkable resilience and a capacity for steady growth. The industry is navigating a complex landscape shaped by shifting consumer priorities, significant economic factors, and a dynamic retail environment. Stakeholders are witnessing a measured expansion, with total manufacturing output projected to climb from $83.04 billion in 2024 to $84.22 billion in 2025. Such growth reflects a robust foundation, further evidenced by the sector's employment of 269,177 workers as of March 2025. The number of manufacturing establishments stands strong at 5,649 in 2025, indicating a stable and active production base.

On the retail front, the outlook is equally promising. The broader home furnishings market is on a trajectory to expand from $217.53 billion in 2024 to an impressive $286.39 billion by 2029. A significant catalyst for this upward trend is the health of the housing sector. Projections show a 9% increase in home sales for 2025, followed by a further 13% rise in 2026. These figures signal a sustained period of consumer investment in home goods, positioning the United States furniture market for continued success and offering lucrative opportunities for prepared businesses.

Key Findings in United States Furniture Market

Market Forecast (2035) US$ 345.5 billion CAGR 6.8% By Product Type Seating Furniture (34%) By Material Type Wood (39%) By Application Residential (61%) Top Drivers Technology-driven production is reducing costs and enabling greater customization options.

A strong consumer desire for multifunctional and space-efficient furniture solutions.

The continued expansion of e-commerce and direct-to-consumer online retail channels. Top Trends Growing demand for personalized furniture that reflects unique individual tastes.

Increased integration of smart technology and connectivity into home furnishings.

A pronounced shift in consumer preference toward premium, durable pieces. Top Challenges Intensifying competition within an omnichannel market, blending online and physical retail.

Potential slowdown in the housing market impacting new furniture sales.

Escalating tariffs and geopolitical tensions disrupting global supply chain diversification.

Informed Consumer Purchasing Decisions Are Reshaping Furniture Retail Demand and Priorities

Today's consumers in the United States furniture market are more intentional and research-driven than ever. A considerable number are strategically delaying large furniture purchases, creating a predictable pipeline of future sales. For instance, 40% of consumers who postponed buying a sofa or sectional plan to make the purchase in the first half of 2025. A similar trend is seen with mattresses, where 43% of delayed buyers will enter the market in the same period. For bedroom furniture, purchase intent is evenly distributed, with 38% planning to buy in the first half and another 38% in the second half of 2025. Outdoor furniture shows a later purchasing cycle, with 40% of delayed acquisitions expected in the latter half of 2025.

A defining characteristic of the modern consumer is a strong preference for sustainability. A remarkable 76% of shoppers express a willingness to pay a premium for eco-friendly furniture, a clear signal for manufacturers and retailers to prioritize green initiatives. Furthermore, consumer purchasing habits show an increase in basket size, as seen with IKEA, which reported a 2.7% increase in the number of pieces purchased per transaction in its 2024 fiscal year. Such data underscores a shift towards more conscious and substantial purchasing decisions within the United States furniture market.

High Point Market Continues to Be the Industry’s Premier Economic Engine

The High Point Market remains the undisputed epicenter of the furniture market in the US, generating immense economic value and shaping market trends. Each of its biannual events attracts over 75,000 attendees from around the globe. The market provides a platform for more than 2,000 exhibitors to showcase their latest collections across an expansive 12 million square feet of showroom space. Its economic contribution is substantial, with an estimated annual impact of $6.73 billion. Consequently, the event is a major job creator, supporting 42,427 jobs throughout North Carolina.

The sentiment among retailers at the market provides a valuable barometer for the industry's health. In a recent survey of 139 retailers, nearly half expressed optimism for increased home furnishings sales in the first half of 2025. However, a degree of caution persists. A separate survey from the Fall 2024 market revealed that economic uncertainty was the primary concern for approximately 40% of the 139 retailer respondents. These insights from High Point underscore a market that is hopeful yet acutely aware of broader economic conditions.

Mass-Market Furniture Retailers are Embarking on Aggressive Nationwide Physical Store Expansions

Key players in the mass-market segment of the United States furniture market are signaling strong confidence through significant investments in physical retail. Bob's Discount Furniture has unveiled ambitious plans to open 20 new stores in 2025. A major part of this expansion involves entering two new states: Vermont and North Carolina. Notably, six of these new locations will be in North Carolina, a strategic move to capture a growing regional market. Upon completion, this initiative will push the company's total store count to over 200 locations across the country.

Similarly, global giant IKEA is reinforcing its commitment to the American market with its own expansion strategy. The company plans to open eight new-format stores in the U.S. in 2025, diversifying its retail portfolio beyond its traditional large-format outlets. As of the end of its 2024 fiscal year, IKEA already operated 51 of its iconic large-format stores in the U.S. The success of its American operations is clear, with the company reporting total sales of $5.5 billion for the 2024 fiscal year.

Housing Market Vital Signs Directly Correlate With Furniture Sector Sales Performance

The fortunes of the furniture market are intrinsically linked to the housing market's performance. In the first quarter of 2025, the median sales price of houses sold in the U.S. stood at $416,900, reflecting a valuable and active market. Furthermore, construction activity remains robust, with projections for 2024 indicating approximately 1.47 million housing starts. Total U.S. construction spending, measured at a seasonally adjusted annual rate in September 2024, reached $2,148.8 billion, showcasing the immense scale of investment in property.

Looking ahead, positive economic indicators are expected to further bolster consumer spending power. The economy is projected to add nearly 2 million new jobs in both 2025 and 2026. Such job growth is a crucial driver of consumer confidence and disposable income, which in turn fuels home-related purchases. The home furniture market is poised to benefit directly, with a projected growth of $11 billion between 2024 and 2029. However, a projected 4.3% decline in existing-home sales in early 2025 presents a potential headwind for the sector to monitor closely.

The Unstoppable Surge of E-commerce Continues to Redefine Furniture Retail Channels

The digital transformation of retail is profoundly impacting the United States furniture market, with online sales channels experiencing explosive growth. U.S. e-commerce revenue is on a powerful upward trajectory, projected to reach a staggering $1.68 trillion by 2026. In 2024, the U.S. solidified its position as the largest global market for furniture e-commerce, with revenues approaching $125 billion. Consumer adoption of online purchasing for home goods is widespread, with 31% of U.S. shoppers making monthly online purchases of household furniture.

Despite the growth, the online channel presents unique challenges. The home and furniture industry recorded a high shopping cart abandonment rate of 78.65% as of June 2024, significantly above the global average of 71.82%. The value of merchandise left in online carts in the U.S. annually is approximately $705 billion, highlighting a massive opportunity for conversion optimization. Even established players like IKEA are adapting, with its remote sales seeing a 5.6% increase in fiscal year 2024, underscoring the critical importance of a sophisticated digital strategy.

Conscious Consumerism is Fueling Rapid Expansion in the Sustainable Furniture Market

Sustainability has evolved from a niche interest into a powerful market driver. American consumers are projected to spend $188 billion on eco-friendly products in 2024, a clear mandate for green manufacturing. The U.S. sustainable furniture market is valued at $12.72 billion in 2025 and is forecasted to reach $16.48 billion by 2030. A large portion of this market, 60% in 2024, is driven by the residential segment, indicating that sustainability is a key consideration in household purchasing decisions.

The demand for sustainable materials is also surging. Reclaimed wood, a cornerstone of eco-friendly design, was valued at $15.0 billion in 2024 and is expected to more than double to $36.0 billion by 2035. Likewise, bamboo is gaining significant traction, with its market value projected to grow from $10.0 billion in 2024 to $25.0 billion by 2035. Geographically, the South is leading the charge, accounting for 38% of the U.S. sustainable furniture market share in 2024, making it a key region for green-focused brands.

The Luxury Furniture Segment Demonstrates Strong Growth Fueled by Affluent Consumers

The high-end segment of the market is flourishing, driven by affluent consumers with a strong appetite for premium goods. The U.S. luxury furniture market is projected to reach a valuation of $7.33 billion in 2025 and is on track to grow to $8.80 billion by 2034. A separate forecast predicts the market will hit $9.89 billion in 2025 and grow to $10.93 billion by 2030. A key factor behind this growth is the spending power of high-net-worth individuals, 57% of whom planned to increase their luxury spending in 2024.

Consumer spending patterns reveal significant investment in specific home areas. In 2024, U.S. consumers spent a substantial $65.63 billion on living room furniture. Bedroom furnishings also saw massive investment, with spending reaching $41.87 billion in 2024. These figures illustrate the immense scale of the residential furniture market and the specific categories where luxury brands can find significant opportunities. The consistent growth in this segment highlights a stable and lucrative niche for manufacturers focused on quality, craftsmanship, and exclusive design.

Global Trade Dynamics and Looming Tariffs Present Significant Industry-Wide Challenges

The United States furniture market’s supply chain remains heavily reliant on global trade, particularly with China. In 2024, U.S. imports of furniture, lighting, and prefabricated buildings from China totaled $20.94 billion. A breakdown of these imports shows the scale of dependency: imported seats were valued at $7.49 billion, other furniture at $6.60 billion, lamps and lighting fittings at $3.61 billion, and mattress supports at $2.45 billion. Shipping volumes underscore this relationship, with weekly bookings for furniture shipments from China to the U.S. surging from a range of 22,000-24,000 TEUs in early 2025 to over 44,000 TEUs by late spring 2025.

However, the prospect of new tariffs under the Trump administration introduces a significant layer of uncertainty. As of September 2025, new duties are scheduled, including a 50% tariff on kitchen cabinets and a 30% tariff on upholstered furniture, both effective October 1, 2025. These tariffs are projected to cost U.S. consumers between $8.5 billion and $13.1 billion annually. The impact will be direct, with a $3,000 set of cabinets potentially costing $4,500 and a $10,000 cabinet set rising to $15,000. Additionally, new 25% tariffs on heavy-duty trucks and 100% tariffs on patented pharmaceuticals, also effective October 1, 2025, will contribute to broader economic pressures affecting the United States furniture market.

United States Furniture Market Major Players:

Bassett Furniture Industries

Ashley Furniture

Steelcase Inc.

Haworth Inc.

HNI Corporation

Flexsteel Industries

Sauder Woodworking Co.

La-Z-Boy

L. & J.G. Stickley

Other Prominent Players

Key Market Segmentation:

By Product

Bedroom Furniture Beds Wardrobes Dressers Nightstands Mirrors

Seating furniture Sofas Recliners Armchairs Dining Chairs Benches

Storage furniture Cabinets Bookshelves Trunks

Desk and Tables Coffee tables Conference tables Dining tables

Others

By Material

Metal Frame Materials Surface Finishes

Wood Solid Hardwoods Engineered Wood

Plastic

Glass

Others

By Application

Residential Living Room Bedroom Dining Room Home Office

Commercial Office spaces Hospitality Education Healthcare Retail



