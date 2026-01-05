MEDIA ADVISORY: Sixth Anniversary Commemoration of the Downing of Flight PS752

TORONTO, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Families of Flight PS752 Victims (the Association) invites media and members of the public to join with them in commemorating the passing of six years since the downing of Flight PS752 by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The tragedy claimed the lives of 176 innocent passengers, crew, and an unborn child. Please join the Association in honoring their memory.

Visitation of Cemetery & Candlelight Vigil

Sixth Anniversary Ceremony

When: Thursday, January 8, 2026, from 1:00-3:30pm



- Doors open: 11:30am

- Ceremony: 1:00-3:30pm Where: Richmond Hill Centre for the Performing Arts

10268 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 3B7 What: The Association is hosting a ceremony to commemorate the sixth anniversary of the downing of Flight PS752. The official ceremony will include speeches, special presentations, and performances. Who: Azamat Azhdari, Association President’s representative,

Kourosh Doustshenas, Spokesperson of the Association,

Various elected officials

Media Details

Media will be asked to present credentials upon entering the venue. Badges are required for media personnel and will be issued upon showing credentials.

Media are not allowed in the auditorium at any time.

Media recording and photography activity will NOT be permitted inside the auditorium during the official ceremony.

A livestream feed of the ceremony will be available on the Association’s YouTube channel. The feed can be accessed at username @PS752Justice or https://www.youtube.com/@PS752Justice .

Additional Canadian & Global Events:

Windsor, ON: Jan 8th at 3:30pm EST at Canterbury College, 2500 University Ave. 2nd floor

Vancouver, BC: Jan 8th at 7:00pm PST at Room C300, UBC Robson Square, Downtown Vancouver



Please check www.globalnetworkwlf.com for up-to-date event details.