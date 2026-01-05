MiniLuxe Announces Approval of Amendments to Equity Incentive Plan

Boston, MA, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiniLuxe Holding Corp. (TSXV: MNLX) — MiniLuxe, the pioneer in clean nail care and ethical nail services, announces that on November 20, 2025, its shareholders approved certain amendments to the Company’s equity incentive plan. The amendments converted the plan from a rolling 10% plan to a fixed plan of up to 20% and increased the number of shares available for issuance thereunder to 33,493,526 shares, representing 20% of the aggregate number of subordinate voting shares and proportionate voting shares outstanding as of the date of implementation of the amended plan.

Additional details regarding the amended equity incentive plan are set out in the Company’s management information circular dated October 16, 2025, which is available on the Company’s profile on SEDAR+.

About MiniLuxe

MiniLuxe is a lifestyle brand and talent empowerment platform servicing the beauty and self-care industry. MiniLuxe focuses on delivering high-quality nail care and esthetic services and offers a suite of trusted proprietary products that are used in the Company’s owned-and-operated studio services. For over a decade, MiniLuxe has been elevating industry standards through healthier, ultra-hygienic services, a modern design esthetic, socially responsible labor practices, and better-for-you, cleaner products. MiniLuxe aims to radically transform a highly fragmented and under-regulated self-care and nail care industry through its brand, standards, and technology platform that collectively enable better talent and client experiences. For its clients, MiniLuxe offers best-in-class self-care services and better-for-you products, and for nail care and beauty professionals, MiniLuxe seeks to become the employer of choice. In addition to creating long-term durable economic returns for stakeholders, the Company seeks to positively impact and empower one of the most diverse and largest hourly worker segments through professional development and certification, economic mobility, and company ownership opportunities (e.g., equity participation and future franchise opportunities). Since its inception, MiniLuxe has performed over 4 million services. The Company is a Delaware corporation based in Boston, Massachusetts.