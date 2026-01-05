Validic Powers Scalable AI-Driven Remote Care at CES 2026

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Validic, the connected health data platform, today announced its participation at CES 2026, where it will highlight how its AI-enabled platform transforms continuous device and wearable data into clinically relevant insights delivered across EHR and care coordination systems.

Validic’s platform uses generative AI to synthesize high-volume health signals from wearables and medical devices into concise, actionable summaries that clinicians and care teams can use to assess patient status, identify trends, and intervene earlier. These AI-powered insights are embedded directly into clinical and care management workflows, reducing data overload while improving efficiency and quality of care.

Validic integrates natively with leading electronic health records, including Epic and Oracle Health, as well as Salesforce Health Cloud, enabling organizations to surface remote monitoring insights where different teams work. Through its Salesforce Health Cloud integration, Validic supports care coordination, patient engagement, and operational workflows, while its EHR integrations ensure clinical data is available within the longitudinal medical record used by providers.

As healthcare organizations prepare for the CMS Advancing Community-based Excellence and Sustainability (ACCESS) Model, Validic enables health systems, tech-enabled chronic care organizations, large medical groups, and participating Medicare Part B organizations to focus on their care delivery expertise while relying on Validic’s infrastructure as the backbone of their programs. Validic powers one of the nation’s largest remote patient monitoring programs, supporting more than 500,000 patients across multiple initiatives—including hypertension, diabetes, heart failure, and maternal care—while centralizing device connectivity, data normalization, AI-driven insights, and scalable workflows needed to support long-term, outcomes-based chronic care.

In addition to its EHR- and Health Cloud-integrated remote care capabilities, Validic offers comprehensive wearable and device integration APIs supporting 700+ devices, enabling digital health and life sciences organizations to access reliable, normalized health data at scale.

Validic CEO Drew Schiller will speak on the panel “Beyond Tracking, the Future of Health Wearables” at CES’s Digital Health Summit on Tuesday, January 6 at 10:45 a.m., exploring how wearable and continuous health technologies are advancing toward greater clinical relevance and care integration. He will also moderate the panel “Growing Impact of Tech Giants Enabling Healthcare” on Wednesday, January 7 at 4 p.m., where industry leaders will discuss how major tech platforms are reshaping the healthcare landscape.

Healthcare and technology leaders attending CES 2026 are invited to learn how Validic’s AI-enabled platform is powering interoperable, outcomes-driven remote care across the healthcare ecosystem.

About Validic



Validic is a leader in remote patient monitoring and wearable and clinical device data integration, powering personalized care at scale. The company’s EHR-embedded platform connects data from more than 700 clinical and consumer devices directly into healthcare workflows, enabling providers to deliver efficient, effective remote care. Validic works with many of the nation’s largest health systems, supporting remote monitoring programs for hundreds of thousands of patients. Learn more at validic.com.

