Genomics in Cancer Care Market Size to Hit USD 69.16 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 16.04% - SNS Insider

Austin, Texas, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genomics in Cancer Care Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the Genomics in Cancer Care Market size was valued at USD 21.06 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 69.16 billion by 2032, growing at a robust CAGR of 16.04% over the forecast period of 2025–2032.

The accelerating integration of genomic profiling into oncology workflows is a key factor contributing to market expansion. Genomic technologies are increasingly used for cancer risk assessment, early diagnosis, tumor profiling, therapy selection, and treatment monitoring. The shift toward personalized medicine has significantly increased demand for genomic testing solutions, including whole-genome sequencing, whole-exome sequencing, and targeted gene panels.





Get a Sample Report of Genomics in Cancer Care Market: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/7942

Healthcare providers and research institutions are adopting genomics-based approaches to improve treatment efficacy, reduce adverse drug reactions, and optimize clinical outcomes. Additionally, growing investments in cancer genomics research, expanding clinical utility of companion diagnostics, and favorable regulatory support for precision medicine initiatives are further strengthening market growth.

U.S. Genomics in Cancer Care Market Insights:

The U.S. genomics in cancer care market size was valued at USD 7.83 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 25.21 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 15.70% during the forecast period of 2025–2032.

The U.S. remains a dominant market due to advanced healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of genomic testing in oncology practices, and strong presence of leading sequencing technology providers and biopharmaceutical companies. Increasing use of genomics in clinical trials, expanding reimbursement coverage for molecular diagnostics, and growing awareness among clinicians regarding precision oncology are key factors supporting sustained market growth in the country.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Genomics in Cancer Care Market Report are

Agilent Technologies

Roche Diagnostics

Beckman Coulter

Illumina Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Cancer Genetics Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Pacific Biosciences

GE Healthcare

Quest Diagnostics

PerkinElmer Inc.

Luminex Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Guardant Health Inc.

Sysmex Corporation

Personalis Inc.

Natera Inc.

DNAnexus

QIAGEN

Exact Sciences Corporation

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product

In 2024, the consumables were the leading product and occupied 48.6% of the genomics in cancer care market share. This is attributable, in part, to the repetitive nature and high usage of reagents, assay kits, primers, and buffers in genomic workflows. The services segment is the fastest-growing, driven by the growing tendency to outsource sequencing and data analysis to specialist service organizations.

By Application

Diagnostics was the largest segment of the genomics in cancer care market in 2024, accounting for 42.1% of total revenue. This segment is led by the growing adoption of genomics tools in cancer screening, mutation detection, and companion diagnostic tests for choosing target therapies. The personalized medicine is a highly developing segment due to the developments in clinical outcomes and the demand for specific therapies, as more and more oncologists approach treatment based on a patient’s genomic profile.

By Technology

The technology segment was dominated by genome sequencing in 2024, generating revenue of 35.8% in the genomics in cancer care market due to the growing adoption of whole-genome and targeted sequencing for cancer identification, treatment stratification, and biomarker discovery. Digital Droplet PCR (ddPCR) is the fastest-growing technology segment as ddPCR provides a highly sensitive and precise tool for detecting rare genetic variants, which is important for MRD detection and real-time tracking for cancer relapse using liquid biopsy.

By End-Use

Biotechnology and pharmaceuticals were the largest genomics in cancer care market share in 2024, as a result of high employment of genomics in the development of oncology drugs, in clinical trials, and to find biomarkers to treat cancer. The diagnostic laboratories are the fastest-growing end-user segment owing to the growing outsourced genomic testing by small clinics, hospitals, and oncology centers.

Need Any Customization Research on Genomics in Cancer Care Market, Enquire Now: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/7942

Key Genomics in Cancer Care Market Segments

By Product

Instruments

Consumables

Services

By Application

Diagnostics

Personalized Medicine

Drug Discovery & Development

Research

By Technology

Genome Sequencing

PCR

Microarrays

Nucleic Acid Extraction and Purification

Sanger Sequencing

Digital Droplet PCR (ddPCR)

RNA sequencing (transcriptomics)

Epigenomics tools (e.g., methylation arrays, chromatin immunoprecipitation sequencing)

By End-Use

Hospitals & Clinics

Academic & Research Institutes

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Diagnostic Laboratories

Regional Insights:

North America held a significant genomics in cancer care market share in 2024 on account of its well-established healthcare system, high prevalence of cancer, and increasing investments by governments and private entities for precision oncology.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region due to the growth of genomics in cancer care, as cancer is prevalent, fast-growing technology adoption, and increasing government and private investments.

Recent Developments:

In April 2024 , Illumina launched its NovaSeq X Plus system with enhanced AI-powered analysis, aiming to reduce whole-genome sequencing costs further and accelerate oncology applications.

, Illumina launched its NovaSeq X Plus system with enhanced AI-powered analysis, aiming to reduce whole-genome sequencing costs further and accelerate oncology applications. In May 2024, Roche introduced the AVENIO Edge System, an automated NGS library preparation platform to improve efficiency and reproducibility in cancer genomics labs.

Purchase Single User PDF of Genomics In Cancer Care Market Report (20% Discount): https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/7942

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

REIMBURSEMENT & COVERAGE INTELLIGENCE – helps you understand payer coverage dynamics across key countries, highlighting how reimbursement variability and evolving coverage policies directly influence the adoption of genomic testing and precision oncology solutions.

– helps you understand payer coverage dynamics across key countries, highlighting how reimbursement variability and evolving coverage policies directly influence the adoption of genomic testing and precision oncology solutions. COST-EFFICIENCY & HTA BENCHMARKS – helps you evaluate market access barriers by analyzing health technology assessment outcomes, cost-effectiveness thresholds, and value-based pricing trends shaping genomic diagnostics and cancer care reimbursement decisions.

– helps you evaluate market access barriers by analyzing health technology assessment outcomes, cost-effectiveness thresholds, and value-based pricing trends shaping genomic diagnostics and cancer care reimbursement decisions. INVESTMENT & FUNDING MOMENTUM INDEX – helps you identify growth potential by tracking venture capital inflows, funding trends from 2020–2024, and the increasing role of public-private partnerships accelerating innovation in cancer genomics.

– helps you identify growth potential by tracking venture capital inflows, funding trends from 2020–2024, and the increasing role of public-private partnerships accelerating innovation in cancer genomics. AI & BIOINFORMATICS ADOPTION RATE – helps you uncover opportunities for differentiation by assessing the integration of artificial intelligence and advanced bioinformatics tools in genomic data interpretation, improving diagnostic accuracy and clinical decision-making.

– helps you uncover opportunities for differentiation by assessing the integration of artificial intelligence and advanced bioinformatics tools in genomic data interpretation, improving diagnostic accuracy and clinical decision-making. CLOUD GENOMICS & DATA SHARING READINESS – helps you gauge ecosystem maturity by analyzing the adoption of cloud-based genomics platforms and secure data-sharing infrastructures that enable scalable, collaborative, and real-time cancer research and care delivery.

Genomics In Cancer Care Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 21.06 billion Market Size by 2032 USD 69.16 billion CAGR CAGR of 16.04% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Key Segments • By Product (Instruments, Consumables, and Services)

• By Application (Diagnostics, Personalized Medicine, Drug Discovery & Development, and Research)

• By Technology (Genome Sequencing, PCR, Microarrays, Nucleic Acid Extraction and Purification, Sanger Sequencing, Digital Droplet PCR (ddPCR), RNA sequencing (transcriptomics), and Epigenomics tools (e.g., methylation arrays, chromatin immunoprecipitation sequencing))

• By End-Use (Hospitals & Clinics, Academic & Research Institutes, Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies, and Diagnostic Laboratories) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Access Complete Report Details of Genomics In Cancer Care Market Analysis & Outlook: https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/genomics-in-cancer-care-market-7942

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.