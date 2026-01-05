Single Axis Solar Tracker Market Size to Hit USD 28.32 Billion by 2033 | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Single Axis Solar Tracker Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Single Axis Solar Tracker Market size was valued at USD 6.63 billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 28.32 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 20.02% over 2026-2033.”

Rapid Expansion of Utility-Scale Solar Projects is Propelling Growth Globally

The demand for single-axis solar trackers is rising sharply as utility-scale solar projects expand quickly and developers place a greater emphasis on technologies that increase production and efficiency. Single-axis trackers can increase energy generation by 15–25% as compared to fixed-tilt systems, increasing project returns and making large-scale solar farms more economical. The need for scalable, high-performance tracking systems is growing as governments and utilities expedite the implementation of renewable energy, making single-axis trackers the go-to option for optimizing solar power generation.

Get a Sample Report of Single Axis Solar Tracker Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/9133

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

NEXTracker Inc.

Array Technologies Inc.

Arctech Solar Holding Co. Ltd.

PV Hardware Solutions S.L.U. (PVH)

Soltec Power Holdings S.A.

Valmont Industries Inc. (Valmont Solar)

STi Norland S.L.

GameChange Solar

FTC Solar Inc.

Solar FlexRack (Northern States Metals)

Convert Italia S.p.A.

TrinaTracker (Trina Solar Co. Ltd.)

Ideematec Deutschland GmbH

Nclave Renewable S.L.

SunPower Corporation

AllEarth Renewables Inc.

Antaisolar Co., Ltd.

SunLink Corporation

Exosun

SolarMount Systems

Single Axis Solar PV Tracker Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 6.63 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 28.28 Billion CAGR CAGR of 20.02 % From 2026 to 2033 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Orientation (Horizontal Single-Axis Trackers (HSAT), Vertical Single-Axis Trackers (VSAT), Tilted/Inclined Single-Axis Trackers (TSAT))

• By Drive Type (Active (Electric/Hydraulic), Passive (Thermal/Gravity))

• By Technology (Photovoltaic (PV), Concentrated Solar Power (CSP), Concentrator Photovoltaic (CPV))

• By Application (Utility-Scale, Commercial and Industrial, Residential)

Purchase Single User PDF of Single Axis Solar Tracker Market Report (20% Discount) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/9133

Limited Viability in High-Latitude Regions is Hampering Market Growth Globally

Due to lower sun angles, fewer daylight hours, and seasonal fluctuations that restrict the additional energy gains they offer, single-axis solar trackers are less successful in high-latitude locations. When compared to fixed-tilt systems, trackers' greater installation and maintenance costs are frequently not justified by the increased production they provide in these locations. Geographic and climatic constraints are a major barrier to the general implementation of single-axis tracking technology since project developers in northern climes frequently favor simpler, more affordable fixed-tilt installations.

Key Industry Segmentation Analysis

By Orientation

In 2025, Horizontal Single-Axis Trackers (HSAT) led the market with the highest revenue share 80% as they offer the highest energy yield, proven field performance, and lower installation and maintenance costs. Vertical Single-Axis Trackers (VSAT) are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026–2033 due to their advantages in high-wind regions, uneven or constrained land, and snow-prone locations.

By Drive Type

In 2025, Active Trackers (Electric/Hydraulic) led the market with the largest share 85% as they deliver higher tracking precision, better control in varying weather conditions, and superior energy gains. Passive (Thermal/Gravity) systems are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026–2033 due to their lower cost, simpler design, and reduced maintenance needs.

By Technology

In 2025, Photovoltaic (PV) technology led the market with the largest share 88% due to its widespread deployment in utility-scale projects, lower system costs, and strong compatibility with single-axis trackers. Concentrator Photovoltaic (CPV) is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026–2033 as advancements in high-efficiency optics and multi-junction cells increase its performance potential.

By Application

In 2025, Utility-Scale projects led the market with the highest share 6% due to large land availability, strong investment in grid-scale solar projects, and the economic advantage of deploying single-axis trackers at high volumes. Commercial and Industrial (C&I) is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026–2033 as businesses prioritize energy cost reduction, sustainability commitments, and on-site renewable generation.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific dominated the Single-Axis Solar Tracker market with a 40% share in 2025 due to massive solar deployment in China and India, strong government incentives, rapid expansion of utility-scale solar farms, and declining project development costs.

North America holds a significant position in the Single-Axis Solar Tracker market due to strong growth in utility-scale solar projects, favorable federal and state renewable energy policies, and rising investments in large solar farms.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customized research on Single Axis Solar Tracker Market? Submit your inquiry here @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/9133

Recent Developments:

April 23, 2024 : Nextracker launches the industry’s first low-carbon solar tracker solution, using recycled steel and electric-arc furnace manufacturing.

: Nextracker launches the industry’s first low-carbon solar tracker solution, using recycled steel and electric-arc furnace manufacturing. September 9, 2025: FTC Solar Launches Enhanced Pioneer, Terrain Following (TF) tracker at RE+ to Minimize Grading and Speed Installation.

Exclusive Sections of the Single Axis Solar Tracker Market Report (The USPs):

DEPLOYMENT & TRACKER ADOPTION METRICS – helps you understand installed capacity growth trends, tracker penetration in new utility-scale projects, and long-term adoption shifts from fixed-tilt to single-axis tracking systems.

– helps you understand installed capacity growth trends, tracker penetration in new utility-scale projects, and long-term adoption shifts from fixed-tilt to single-axis tracking systems. CAPACITY UTILIZATION & SYSTEM AVAILABILITY STATISTICS – helps you assess tracker utilization ratios in utility tenders, uptime and downtime benchmarks, and capacity-weighted DC/AC ratio differences between tracker and fixed-tilt plants.

– helps you assess tracker utilization ratios in utility tenders, uptime and downtime benchmarks, and capacity-weighted DC/AC ratio differences between tracker and fixed-tilt plants. ENERGY YIELD & PERFORMANCE BENCHMARKS – helps you quantify annual and seasonal energy yield gains, backtracking efficiency, tracking accuracy, and performance stability under varying weather, soiling, and diffuse light conditions.

– helps you quantify annual and seasonal energy yield gains, backtracking efficiency, tracking accuracy, and performance stability under varying weather, soiling, and diffuse light conditions. O&M COST, RELIABILITY & FAILURE-RATE ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate operational risk through MTBF metrics, component-level failure patterns, maintenance frequency, spare-parts consumption, and tracker downtime impact on annual plant output.

– helps you evaluate operational risk through MTBF metrics, component-level failure patterns, maintenance frequency, spare-parts consumption, and tracker downtime impact on annual plant output. STRUCTURAL & ENVIRONMENTAL RESILIENCE METRICS – helps you identify design robustness by analyzing wind-load failure probabilities, stow-mode performance, torque-tube stress behavior, and tracker reliability under extreme weather conditions.

– helps you identify design robustness by analyzing wind-load failure probabilities, stow-mode performance, torque-tube stress behavior, and tracker reliability under extreme weather conditions. TECHNOLOGY, DESIGN & PROJECT ECONOMICS INSIGHTS – helps you compare tracker architectures and drive types while assessing cost trends, balance-of-system savings, LCOE reduction potential, and payback improvements driven by automation and advanced designs.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.