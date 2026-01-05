ElevateBio Appoints Christopher Murphy as Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board of Directors

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ElevateBio, a technology-driven company focused on powering the creation of life-transforming genetic medicines, today announced the appointment of Christopher Murphy as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and member of its Board of Directors. He will succeed Ger Brophy, Ph.D., who has served as interim CEO since May 2025, and will continue to serve as an advisor on strategy and technology to the Company.

Chris brings more than 35 years of leadership and operational experience across both biopharmaceutical and manufacturing sectors. He has a strong track record of combining expertise in advanced therapeutic development and manufacturing with commercial and operations management to accelerate revenue growth and build scalable businesses. His expertise will be instrumental in guiding ElevateBio’s next phase of growth, focusing on scaling the business through new and expanded partnerships.

“Chris is an exceptional fit to lead the ElevateBio team to capture the momentum of the genetic medicine industry’s next wave of expansion,” said David Hallal, Executive Chairman of ElevateBio. “His proven success and deep expertise in development and large-scale manufacturing are essential as more partners entrust us with their programs as they mature in development and require consistent, high-quality product for commercialization. I’d also like to thank Ger for his invaluable leadership and dedication as interim CEO and look forward to his continued guidance as a strategic advisor.”

Before joining ElevateBio, Chris served as CEO of Akron Bio, where he led a comprehensive transformation of the organization that drove robust revenue growth and valuation. Previously, he served as Chief Operating Officer of Brammer Bio, where he was responsible for the development and manufacture of viral vectors and led operations across four sites. The growth of the viral vector business led to the acquisition of Brammer Bio by Thermo Fisher Scientific in 2019, where Chris was responsible for integration and subsequently served as Vice President and General Manager of Viral Vector Services at Thermo Fisher. He has also held multiple leadership positions over his 16-year tenure at Sanofi Genzyme, where he was most recently responsible for managing the company’s manufacturing site for Cerezyme®. Chris received his M.S. in Biochemistry from New York Medical College and his B.S. in Biological Sciences from Rutgers University.

“I am honored to join ElevateBio, a company that has firmly established itself as a leader in advanced therapies, built with a bold mission and a strong foundation,” said Chris Murphy. “As the only company spanning genetic medicine design, development, and manufacturing, ElevateBio is uniquely positioned to move the cell and gene therapy field from scientific novelty to maturity. To take this next step, we will grow and expand partnerships across our manufacturing services and gene editing platform, industrialize workflows and establish new standards for the industry that make a tangible impact on the lives of patients and their families.”

About ElevateBio

ElevateBio is a technology-driven company built to power transformative genetic medicines today and for many decades to come. The Company commercializes its enabling technologies, manufacturing capabilities, and industry-leading expertise through partnerships to accelerate development across a breadth of therapeutic approaches and modalities. The ElevateBio ecosystem combines Life Edit®, its gene editing technologies and R&D business, with BaseCamp®, its end-to-end genetic medicine process development and cGMP manufacturing business, to accelerate the discovery and development of advanced therapeutics.

ElevateBio aims to be the dominant engine inside the world’s greatest scientific advancements harnessing human cells and genes to alter disease. For more, visit https://elevate.bio or follow ElevateBio on LinkedIn or X.

