Enviri Announces Chief Financial Officer Tom Vadaketh’s Retirement and Plans to Appoint Pete Minan as New Enviri CFO

Tom Vadaketh will retire following the Clean Earth sale and spin-off of New Enviri that is expected mid-year

Former Enviri CFO, Pete Minan, will bring finance industry experience and deep understanding of Enviri and its Harsco Environmental and Rail businesses

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enviri Corporation (NYSE: NVRI) (“Enviri,” or the “Company”) today announced the retirement of Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) Tom Vadaketh and the planned appointment of Pete Minan as CFO of New Enviri concurrently with the planned spin-off into a standalone publicly traded company. Minan will serve as a consultant to the Company as New Enviri prepares for the spin-off.

“We are grateful for Tom’s impact on the organization and the strength he has brought to our finance function, especially throughout our successful strategic alternatives initiative,” said Enviri Chairman and CEO Nick Grasberger. “Tom is guiding the Company through a time of significant change, providing steady leadership, technical expertise, and disciplined financial stewardship, and leaving a legacy of financial discipline, increased engagement, and professional development for our finance team. He has positioned the Company well for its next chapter, and we wish him well in his retirement.”

As previously announced, the spin-off of New Enviri will be effected in connection with the Company’s sale of Clean Earth to Veolia Environnement SA. The Clean Earth sale remains on track for completion in mid-2026, and Tom Vadaketh will remain Chief Financial Officer of Enviri until the transactions are completed.

“I am pleased to welcome Pete back as the CFO of New Enviri as we position Harsco Environmental and Rail for success and build a company that creates value for shareholders and customers,” said Russell Hochman, Enviri President and Chief Operating Officer and CEO designate of New Enviri. “Pete’s financial acumen, deep understanding of our businesses, and strategic mindset make him the ideal financial leader for New Enviri.”

“Harsco Environmental and Rail are market-leading providers of innovative solutions for the steel and rail industries, and they have a significant opportunity to drive enhanced financial performance and sustainable growth under their new company structure,” said Mr. Minan. “I am eager to hit the ground running and look forward to partnering with Russell and the leadership team to ensure a successful and seamless separation and to create value for our New Enviri shareholders.”

Additional members of New Enviri’s leadership team, as well as its Board of Directors, will be announced at a later date. The Company expects to file a Form 10 registration statement for New Enviri with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with the New Enviri spin-off, which remains subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

About Enviri

Enviri is transforming the world to green, as a trusted global leader in providing a broad range of environmental services and related innovative solutions. The Company serves a diverse customer base by offering critical recycle and reuse solutions for their waste streams, enabling customers to address their most complex environmental challenges and to achieve their sustainability goals. Enviri is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and operates in more than 150 locations in over 30 countries. Additional information can be found at www.enviri.com.

About Pete Minan

Pete Minan joined Harsco Corporation as CFO in October 2014 and served in the role for seven years until his retirement in October 2021. He returned to Enviri in an interim basis as CFO in August 2022, serving through October 2023 and overseeing the Company’s global financial strategy. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Minan was a Senior Partner at KPMG, where he developed an extensive background in global financial management during nearly 30 years at the firm. Mr. Minan most recently served as an adjunct Professor of Finance at Drexel University. Mr. Minan holds a B.S. from the University of Virginia and is a Certified Public Accountant.

