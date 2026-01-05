TERRA CLEAN PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE AND WELCOMES THE UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY’S RECENT NEW DOMESTIC NUCLEAR FUEL SUPPLY CHAIN & URANIUM FOCUS

Vancouver B.C., Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TERRA CLEAN ENERGY CORP. (“Terra” or the “Company”) (CSE: TCEC, OTCQB: TCEFF, FSE: C9O0) welcomes the recent U.S. Department of Energy announcement on uranium and announces the appointment of Jon Li as Chief Financial Officer of the Company effective January 1, 2026.

In late December 2025, the United States Department of Energy (“DOE”) announced the implementation of a New Domestic Nuclear Fuel Supply Chain & Uranium Agreement. The DOE is establishing a new consortium under the Defense Production Act (“DPA”) to strengthen the U.S. nuclear fuel supply chain, including uranium mining, milling, enrichment and fuel fabrication. This aims to reduce dependence on foreign enriched uranium and critical minerals. The DOE is actively inviting companies with US assets to join the NUCLEAR FUEL CYCLE CONSORTIUM via voluntary agreements with industry under DPA Section 708 which will unlock federal incentives, targeted funding, and expedited permitting for U.S. uranium projects.

“With past producing uranium mines in the U.S., Terra will no doubt benefit from this sweeping new legislation as it develops its portfolio of U.S. uranium assets” said Greg Cameron CEO. “I strongly believe that 2026 will be the year of uranium and with uranium assets in Utah and additional uranium claims being staked, Terra will have a significant portfolio of U.S. Uranium assets to complement its Fraser Lakes B uranium deposit in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.”

Mr. Li’s appointment as Chief Financial Officer of the Company follows the resignation of Brian Shin and follows the Company’s strategy of centralizing its operations and management to Toronto. Terra would like to thank Mr. Shin and wish him all the best for his future endeavors.

Jon Li brings more than 20 years of finance experience with speciality in mining, technology and financial service industry. As the Vice President of WD Numeric, a full-service accounting firm that provides financial and support services for both public and private companies, Jon leads ongoing process improvement efforts, conducts quality control reviews of client files, and provides CFO services to a portfolio of clients.

Prior to WD Numeric, Jon was the Financial Controller at Strategic Pricing Management Group (SPMG) and was responsible for managing all financial activities of the company including set-up and maintenance of general ledger accounting system, budgeting, forecasting, cash management and financial reporting. Jon is a CPA (US & Canada) and holds an MBA with concentration in Accounting.

Additionally, the Company reports that all matters up for consideration at the annual general meeting of shareholders held on December 8, 2025 (the “Meeting”) were approved. At that Meeting, shareholders re-elected the current directors of the Company (being Greg Cameron, Alex Klenman and Tony Wonnacott) and elected two additional directors, being Michael Gabbani and Brian Polla. In addition, shareholders ratified the appointment of Crowe MacKay LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as auditors for the year ended December 31, 2024 and approved their appointment as auditors for the ensuing year.

“Mike is an accomplished engineer having spent decades in the nuclear industry and has a high level of understanding of where the industry is going and the contacts to allow us to position the Company to benefit. Brian is a serial entrepreneur and seasoned veteran of the capital markets as well as a significant shareholder of Terra. We are lucky to have their expertise to help steer the Company forward” said Greg Cameron CEO.

The Company also announces an award of 2,000,000 restricted share units (each, an "RSU") pursuant to its Omnibus Incentive Plan to directors, officers and consultants of the Company. Each RSU entitles the recipient to receive one common share of the Company on vesting. The RSUs vest on the date that is one year from the date of grant. The grant of RSUs remains subject to the receipt of all regulatory approvals, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Terra Clean Energy Corp.

Terra Clean Energy Corp. is a Canadian-based uranium exploration and development company. The Company is currently developing the South Falcon East uranium project, which holds a 6.96M pound inferred uranium resource within the Fraser Lakes B Deposit, located in the Athabasca Basin region, Saskatchewan, Canada as well as past producing uranium mines in Utah, United States.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101, reviewed and approved on behalf of the company by C. Trevor Perkins, P.Geo., the Company’s Vice President, Exploration, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

*The historical resource is described in the Technical Report on the South Falcon East Property, filed on sedarplus.ca on February 9, 2023. The Company is not treating the resource as current and has not completed sufficient work to classify the resource as a current mineral resource. While the Company is not treating the historical resource as current, it does believe the work conducted is reliable and the information may be of assistance to readers.

