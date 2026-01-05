Collagen Water Market Size to Worth USD 11.46 Billion by 2035 | Towards FnB

Ottawa, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global collagen water market size stood at USD 5.34 billion in 2025 and is predicted to grow from USD 5.76 billion in 2026 to reach around USD 11.46 billion by 2035, according to a report published by Towards FnB, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The market is observed to grow due to higher demand for functional, organic, and clean-label beauty products for enhanced skin care. Higher demand for skin, bone, and joint health is also a major factor in the growth of the market.

Key Highlights of Collagen Water Market

By region, North America dominated the global collagen water market with the largest share of approximately 41% in 2025, while the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

By product type, the collagen peptide (hydrolyzed) water segment held the major market share of approximately 45%, whereas the plant-based/vegan collagen water segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR.

By formulation/functional add-ins, the vitamins and minerals segment contributed the largest market share of approximately 38%, while the probiotics/gut health additives segment is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR.

By packaging type, the bottles segment dominated the market with a share of approximately 68%, whereas refillable and sustainable packaging formats are expected to witness the fastest growth.

Collagen water is no longer positioned purely as a beauty supplement. It is evolving into a daily hydration format that aligns with preventive health, active lifestyles, and clean-label consumption. This shift is attracting beverage brands, nutraceutical players, and private-label retailers alike,” said Vidyesh Swar, Principal Consultant at Towards FnB.

Hydration With Nourishment is Helping the Growth of the Market

The collagen water market is observed to grow due to higher demand for functional drinks that help to aid hydration, along with various other nutritional values, which help to fuel the market’s growth. Such beverages are functional, organic, and clean-label, helpful for the market’s growth. They are enriched with various nutritional factors helpful for bone, skin, and joint health. Hence, such beverages are ideal to maintain hydration with nourishment goals and are a perfect replacement for traditional alcoholic drinks and sugary beverages that are harmful to health.

Technological Improvements are Helpful for the Market’s Growth

Technological advancements helpful to improve the extraction and formulation of such beverages help to enhance the market’s growth. Hence, such advancements help to increase bioavailability, improve the product’s shelf life, and enhance product effectiveness. Automation is helpful for the manufacturing process, lowers expenses, and lowers human errors, also helping to fuel the market’s growth. Maintaining an ideal balance between beauty and wellness is one of the major factors for the growth of the market.

New Trends of Collagen Water Market

Higher demand for plant-based and vegan collagen is one of the major factors for the growth of the market.

Higher demand for functional collagen water enriched with added minerals, vitamins, hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and other essential nutrients also helps to fuel the market’s growth.

Higher demand for convenient and ready-to-drink single-serve beverages also helps to fuel the market’s growth.

Higher demand for targeted health benefits of collagen water also propels the market’s growth.

Collagen water for preventive healthcare purposes is helpful for the market’s growth.



Impact of AI in the Collagen Water Market

Artificial intelligence (AI) is influencing the collagen water market by improving formulation accuracy, stabilizing bioactive performance, and strengthening demand planning in a category that combines functional nutrition with beverage processing constraints. In product development, AI systems analyze collagen peptide molecular weight, solubility behavior, and interaction with acids, minerals, and flavor compounds. These models help formulators select collagen fractions that remain stable in liquid form while maintaining clarity, neutral taste, and bioavailability. AI also evaluates how vitamin C, electrolytes, hyaluronic acid, or botanical extracts interact with collagen in water based systems, reducing formulation failures related to precipitation or flavor instability.

Processing operations benefit from AI driven control systems that monitor pH, temperature, dissolved oxygen, and turbidity during mixing, pasteurization, and bottling. Machine learning models adjust processing parameters to prevent collagen degradation, haze formation, or sedimentation over shelf life. This is particularly important for ambient stable collagen waters that must retain functional claims without refrigeration.

Recent Developments in Collagen Water Market

In July 2025, Aquatein, the functional beverage innovator, launched India’s first collagen water. The water is formulated for modern consumers with balanced high-performance lifestyles, frequent travel, and wellness goals.

In August 2025, Vital Protein, the famous supplement brand, introduced its first ready-to-drink collagen protein shake to provide its consumers a convenient way to fuel their wellness routines.

Collagen Water Market Dynamics

What are the Growth Drivers of the Collagen Water Market?

Collagen water and other similar functional beverages are enriched with essential nutrients. Hence, they are ideal for various skin issues and are highly preferable compared to chemical-based skincare products. Such beverages are also ideal for immunity, skin, and bone health, further fueling the growth of the market. Collagen water is highly preferred by gymgoers and athletes to get an instant energy booster along with various other health benefits, further fueling the growth of the market. They are ideal replacements for hard drinks, sugary beverages, and sodas. Hence, such factors also help to fuel the collagen water market growth.

Higher Production Costs are hampering the Market’s Growth

Sourcing premium collagen (marine/bovine) is an expensive process requiring expensive machinery. Hence, the whole procedure turns out to be a costly one, affecting the price of the final product. Hence, such factors affect the growth of the market. Advanced extraction and purification costs also propel the whole cost further, affecting the collagen water market growth.

Higher demand for vegan options is helpful for the market’s Growth

The growing population of health-conscious consumers leading to higher demand for vegan, plant-based, functional, and organic options is a major factor in the growth of the market. Hence, such consumers highly demand collagen from microbial and fermentation sources, further fueling the growth of the market. Hence, such factors altogether help to fuel the growth of the collagen water market.

Product Survey of the Collagen Water Market

Product Category Description or Function Collagen Source or Variant Key Applications or Consumer Segments Representative Brands or Producers Plain Collagen Water Ready to drink water fortified with hydrolyzed collagen peptides, usually unflavored or lightly flavored. Bovine collagen peptides, marine collagen peptides Daily hydration, beauty from within consumers Vital Proteins Collagen Water, Vida Glow Flavored Collagen Water Collagen infused water with natural fruit flavors to improve palatability. Bovine or marine collagen with citrus or berry flavors Mainstream functional beverage buyers Skinade, Hunter Gather Beauty Focused Collagen Water Collagen water positioned for skin elasticity, hair, and nail health. Type I and III collagen peptides Beauty and wellness consumers, premium retail Skinade, Absolute Collagen Sports and Active Collagen Water Functional hydration products combining collagen with electrolytes or amino acids. Hydrolyzed collagen with sodium, potassium, magnesium Athletes, fitness enthusiasts Rejuvenation hydration drinks, niche sports brands Low Sugar and Zero Sugar Collagen Water Formulations with no added sugar or alternative sweeteners. Collagen peptides with stevia or monk fruit Weight management, low calorie diets Vital Proteins Zero Sugar lines Marine Collagen Water Products using fish derived collagen for higher bioavailability perception. Type I marine collagen Beauty and pescatarian consumers Vida Glow Marine Collagen Water Collagen Water with Added Vitamins Collagen waters fortified with vitamins supporting skin and immunity. Collagen with vitamin C, biotin, zinc Wellness and beauty focused consumers Skinade, Revive Collagen Collagen Water with Antioxidants Functional blends combining collagen with antioxidants. Collagen with vitamin E, polyphenols, fruit extracts Anti aging and wellness beverages Premium functional drink brands Sparkling Collagen Water Carbonated collagen infused beverages positioned as soda alternatives. Hydrolyzed collagen peptides Adult sparkling water consumers Emerging sparkling collagen drink brands Organic and Clean Label Collagen Water Products formulated with clean label positioning and minimal ingredients. Grass fed bovine collagen, natural flavors Clean label and premium wellness buyers Hunter Gather, boutique brands Collagen Water for Joint Health Collagen drinks positioned for mobility and connective tissue support. Collagen peptides with glucosamine or MSM Aging population, active seniors Functional joint support beverage brands Collagen Water Concentrates and Shots Small format collagen beverages for daily dosing convenience. Concentrated collagen peptide liquids On the go consumers Absolute Collagen Shots Collagen Water for Weight Management Formulations emphasizing satiety and metabolism support. Collagen peptides with fiber or L carnitine Diet focused consumers Functional diet beverage brands Plant Forward Collagen Water Alternatives Collagen boosting drinks using amino acids and botanicals rather than animal collagen. Glycine, proline precursors, vitamin C Vegan consumers seeking collagen alternatives Plant based collagen builder brands Private Label Collagen Waters Retail branded collagen water offerings. Standard bovine or marine collagen systems Mass retail, pharmacies Retail private label brands



Collagen Water Market Regional Analysis

North America Dominated the Collagen Water Market in 2025

North America led the collagen water market in 2025 due to strong consumer awareness around functional beverages, beauty-from-within nutrition, and preventive health. The region has a well-established market for fortified and functional drinks, supported by high disposable income and widespread acceptance of premium wellness products. Collagen water benefits from demand linked to skin health, joint support, and active lifestyle nutrition, positioning it strongly within the broader functional hydration category.

The United States plays a central role in regional market dominance, driven by high penetration of fitness culture, aging population segments seeking joint and skin health support, and rapid product innovation by beverage and nutraceutical brands. Strong retail distribution through supermarkets, health food chains, and e-commerce platforms further accelerates adoption, making collagen-infused beverages a mainstream functional offering.

Europe Is Observed to Be the Fastest-Growing Region in the Foreseeable Period

Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period, supported by rising demand for clean-label, low-sugar, and wellness-oriented beverages. Consumers across the region are increasingly seeking functional drinks that combine hydration with tangible health benefits, including skin elasticity, bone health, and protein supplementation, which aligns closely with collagen water positioning.

Countries such as Germany, France, and the United Kingdom are making significant contributions to market growth due to strong health-conscious consumer bases and growing acceptance of nutraceutical-infused beverages. Regulatory clarity around functional ingredients and transparent labeling also supports consumer trust, accelerating uptake across retail and specialty wellness channels.

Asia Pacific Is Observed to Have Notable Growth in the Foreseen Period

Asia Pacific is expected to register notable growth during the forecast period due to rapid urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and strong cultural emphasis on beauty, skin health, and holistic wellness. The region has a long-standing acceptance of collagen supplementation, particularly in beverage formats, which provides a favorable foundation for collagen water adoption.

Markets such as Japan, South Korea, and China are key contributors, supported by advanced functional beverage innovation and consumer familiarity with collagen-based products. In India, growing health awareness and expanding modern retail channels are increasing exposure to functional hydration products, further strengthening regional growth momentum.

Trade Analysis for the Collagen Water Market

What Is Actually Traded (Product Forms and HS Proxies)

Finished collagen water beverages in bottles or cans, typically declared under HS 2202 as non-alcoholic beverages or under HS 2106 depending on national classification and formulation.

Concentrated collagen solutions supplied to beverage bottlers for dilution and flavouring, often classified under HS 2106.

Collagen peptides and hydrolysed collagen powders supplied as beverage inputs, commonly declared under HS 3504 for peptones and protein derivatives.



Top Exporters (Supply Hubs)

Japan: Exporter of finished collagen beverages and high-purity collagen inputs, supported by advanced functional-drink formulation and strong domestic collagen expertise.

Exporter of finished collagen beverages and high-purity collagen inputs, supported by advanced functional-drink formulation and strong domestic collagen expertise. China: Major exporter of collagen peptides and finished collagen drinks, leveraging large-scale collagen extraction capacity and beverage manufacturing.

Major exporter of collagen peptides and finished collagen drinks, leveraging large-scale collagen extraction capacity and beverage manufacturing. United States: Exporter of collagen water products and collagen peptide ingredients linked to strong nutraceutical and beverage innovation ecosystems.

Exporter of collagen water products and collagen peptide ingredients linked to strong nutraceutical and beverage innovation ecosystems. France: Supplier of collagen peptides and functional beverage ingredients derived from bovine and marine sources, supported by food-ingredient processing clusters.

Top Importers (Demand Centres)

United States: Large importer of finished collagen water products and collagen peptide inputs for domestic bottling and private-label production.

Large importer of finished collagen water products and collagen peptide inputs for domestic bottling and private-label production. China: High-volume importer of premium collagen beverages and specialised peptides for beauty and wellness positioning.

High-volume importer of premium collagen beverages and specialised peptides for beauty and wellness positioning. Japan and South Korea: Import niche collagen formulations and specialised marine collagen inputs for domestic beverage brands.

Import niche collagen formulations and specialised marine collagen inputs for domestic beverage brands. European Union: Imports collagen peptides and limited volumes of finished beverages for functional drink segments.

Typical Trade Flows and Logistics Patterns

Collagen peptides are produced near raw-material sources and shipped as dry powders in moisture-protected bags to beverage-manufacturing hubs.

Finished collagen water beverages move from East Asia and North America to consumer markets via containerised sea freight, with some premium launches using air freight.

Bottling often occurs close to end markets to reduce transport costs and manage shelf life, leading to cross-border trade in inputs rather than finished drinks.

Cold-chain is generally not required, but temperature stability and light protection are important for finished products.

Trade Drivers and Structural Factors

Functional beverage demand: Consumers seek convenient wellness formats combining hydration with functional ingredients.

Consumers seek convenient wellness formats combining hydration with functional ingredients. Beauty and healthy ageing positioning: Collagen water demand is strongest in markets with established beauty-from-within consumption habits.

Collagen water demand is strongest in markets with established beauty-from-within consumption habits. Raw-material availability: Supply of bovine hides, fish skins and scales determines collagen peptide output.

Supply of bovine hides, fish skins and scales determines collagen peptide output. Formulation capability: Solubility, taste masking and clarity of collagen peptides influence beverage adoption.

Solubility, taste masking and clarity of collagen peptides influence beverage adoption. Private-label expansion: Retailers increasingly source collagen drinks or inputs for own-brand offerings.



Regulatory, Quality and Market-Access Considerations

Collagen water products must comply with food and beverage safety regulations covering contaminants, heavy metals and microbiological limits.

Ingredient approval for collagen peptides varies by source and processing method, particularly for marine collagen.

Health and beauty claims are regulated and differ significantly across markets, affecting labelling and marketing.

Documentation typically includes certificates of analysis, protein-content verification, origin declarations and allergen statements.

Government Initiatives and Public-Policy Influences

Food-safety harmonisation and mutual recognition arrangements facilitate trade in functional beverages and protein ingredients.

Fisheries and livestock by-product utilisation policies support collagen extraction from animal-processing waste streams.

Nutrition and healthy-ageing initiatives indirectly support functional beverage demand.



Collagen Water Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026 to 2035 Growth Rate from 2026 to 2035 CAGR of 7.94% Market Size in 2026 USD 5.76 Billion Market Size in 2030 USD 7.82 Billion Market Size in 2032 USD 9.12 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 11.46 Billion Dominated Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa



Collagen Water Market Segmental Analysis

Product Type Analysis

The collagen peptide water segment dominated the collagen water market in 2025, as the segment relates to an optimal beneficial type of collagen, further fueling the growth of the market. A hydrolyzed collagen supplement is highly recommended, as it is broken into small peptides, which are helpful for easy digestion. Formulators can incorporate collagen peptides in numerous applications, such as protein powders and ready-to-drink beverages, which are helpful for the growth of the market.

The plant-based/vegan collagen water segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period due to the growing population of health-conscious consumers, which is helpful for the growth of the collagen water market. Vegans, vegetarians, and flexitarians have a higher demand for collagen waters for balanced nutrition in plant-based form. Hence, such factors help to fuel the market’s growth.

Formulation Analysis

The vitamins and minerals segment dominated the collagen water market in 2025, as specific vitamins and minerals are essential for the right absorption of collagen water in the body. Such vitamins and minerals allow the body to absorb the benefits of collagen water and help one to get its benefits in depth. Hence, such factors help in the growth of the market. The segment also helps to eliminate the need for other elements, further fueling the market’s growth in the foreseen period.

The probiotics or gut-health additives segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period due to increasing awareness regarding gut health for overall health benefits. Collagen water enriched with gut-beneficial properties to keep the gut healthy, along with various other health-beneficial properties, also helps to fuel the market’s growth in the foreseeable period. Such drinks also help to boost immunity and are beneficial for skin and joint health.

Packaging Type Analysis

The bottles segment led the collagen water market in 2025 due to the convenience provided by the segment, allowing consumers to carry such functional and organic drinks easily outdoors. PET bottles that are sustainable and environmentally friendly also help to fuel the market’s growth. Glass containers signify premium drink options and are also ideal to maintain the shelf life and flavor of the product, further fueling the growth of the market.

The refillable/sustainable format segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period as brands providing sustainable and environmentally friendly options are highly preferred compared to traditional packaging options. Brands providing eco-friendly one-time use packaging are highly preferable and also helpful to attract consumers, further fueling the growth of the collagen water market. The segment also focuses on other ideal factors such as sustainability, recyclability, and reusability of packaging.

Top Companies in the Collagen Water Market

Zint: Zint leverages strong brand recognition in sports nutrition to expand into collagen water, targeting active consumers seeking functional hydration with joint support. Its focus on clean-label formulations and strategic retail partnerships enhances distribution reach and category credibility.

Zint leverages strong brand recognition in sports nutrition to expand into collagen water, targeting active consumers seeking functional hydration with joint support. Its focus on clean-label formulations and strategic retail partnerships enhances distribution reach and category credibility. Ancient Nutrition: Ancient Nutrition brings deep expertise in wellness-driven collagen products, using influencer and community-led marketing to drive consumer trust and adoption. Its premium positioning supports higher price points and strong margins in beauty-from-within and health segments.

Ancient Nutrition brings deep expertise in wellness-driven collagen products, using influencer and community-led marketing to drive consumer trust and adoption. Its premium positioning supports higher price points and strong margins in beauty-from-within and health segments. Applied Nutrition: Applied Nutrition integrates evidence-based formulation with performance-oriented positioning, appealing to fitness enthusiasts and lifestyle consumers alike. The brand’s multi-channel presence supports rapid market penetration and tiered product offerings.

Applied Nutrition integrates evidence-based formulation with performance-oriented positioning, appealing to fitness enthusiasts and lifestyle consumers alike. The brand’s multi-channel presence supports rapid market penetration and tiered product offerings. BUBS Naturals: BUBS Naturals differentiates with product purity and transparent sourcing, attracting health-conscious and ingredient-savvy customers. Its direct-to-consumer and retail hybrid strategy strengthens loyalty and reduces dependency on traditional distribution.

BUBS Naturals differentiates with product purity and transparent sourcing, attracting health-conscious and ingredient-savvy customers. Its direct-to-consumer and retail hybrid strategy strengthens loyalty and reduces dependency on traditional distribution. Primal Kitchen: Primal Kitchen leverages its wider functional beverage and nutritional brand to introduce collagen water as part of holistic lifestyle nutrition. Its emphasis on paleo and clean ingredient philosophies aligns well with premium wellness consumers.

Primal Kitchen leverages its wider functional beverage and nutritional brand to introduce collagen water as part of holistic lifestyle nutrition. Its emphasis on paleo and clean ingredient philosophies aligns well with premium wellness consumers. Nordic Naturals: Nordic Naturals applies its leadership in omega-3 and specialty nutrition to elevate collagen water credibility among older demographics focused on joint, skin, and bone health. Its strong clinical reputation supports trust and sustained adoption.

Nordic Naturals applies its leadership in omega-3 and specialty nutrition to elevate collagen water credibility among older demographics focused on joint, skin, and bone health. Its strong clinical reputation supports trust and sustained adoption. Collagen Matrix: Collagen Matrix specializes in hydrolyzed collagen technology, serving both direct-to-beverage brands and ingredient partnerships. Its technical expertise enhances formulation performance, positioning it as a strategic supplier in the functional beverage ecosystem.



Segments Covered in the Report

By Product Type

Collagen Peptide (Hydrolyzed) Water

Marine Collagen Water

Bovine Collagen Water

Plant-Based / Vegan Collagen Water (collagen precursors/vegan peptides)

By Formulation / Functional Add-Ins

With Vitamins & Minerals

With Electrolytes

With Antioxidants & Botanicals

With Amino Acids & Peptides

With Probiotics / Gut Health Additives



By Packaging Type

Bottles (PET / Glass)

Cans

Multipacks / Bundles

Refillable / Sustainable Formats

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

Thank you for exploring our insights. For more targeted information, customized chapter-wise sections and region-specific editions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific—are also available upon request.

