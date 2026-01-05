Baker Hughes Closes Sale of Precision, Sensors & Instrumentation Product Line to Crane Company

Transaction strengthens balance sheet and liquidity with cash proceeds of $1.15 billion before customary closing adjustments



HOUSTON and LONDON, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR, “the Company”), an energy technology company, announced Monday the successful closing of the sale of its Precision Sensors & Instrumentation (PSI) product line to Crane Company (NYSE: CR, “Crane”). PSI includes the Druck, Panametrics and Reuter-Stokes brands, and the Company had announced the divesture in July 2025.

With the recently announced formation of a joint venture for its surface pressure control product line, these transactions represent an important milestone in Baker Hughes’ value-creation strategy, reinforcing the Company’s commitment to disciplined portfolio management, operational execution and capital efficiency. The transactions enhance earnings and cash flow durability, enable the redeployment of capital toward higher-return opportunities, and provide cash proceeds to further strengthen the balance sheet, all within a rigorous, returns-focused approach to capital allocation.

