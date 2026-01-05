Entente Education Canada launches new name, new leadership and bold new direction

Toronto, Ontario, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As of Jan. 1, RTOERO has officially become Entente Education Canada, marking the start of a new chapter for the national, bilingual organization serving people who work in and retire from education.

The transition brings together several significant milestones: a new name and brand, a new partnership with GreenShield, the launch of a new five-year strategic plan and the start of Chief Executive Officer Glenn O’Farrell’s tenure.

Together, these changes position Entente Education Canada to strengthen its impact as a trusted voice on healthy, active aging and to enhance services for its growing community of members and insurance plan participants across the country.

“Our new name reflects who we are today and where we are headed,” said John Cappelletti, Chair of the Board of Directors. “Entente Education Canada speaks to collaboration, national reach and shared purpose. With new leadership and a clear strategic plan in place, we are well positioned to deliver even greater value to our members and partners.”

The organization’s 2026–2030 strategic plan focuses on three priorities:

Voice and advocacy: Establishing Entente Education Canada as the trusted national voice on healthy, active living as we age

Member impact: Improving the lives of members and insurance plan participants

Strategic growth: Broadening membership and insurance participation

The plan is designed to ensure Entente continues to evolve while remaining grounded in its long-standing commitment to member-led governance and non-profit service.

The transition also includes a new claims administrator, supporting a seamless and modernized experience for members who participate in Entente’s group health insurance program.

“I’m excited to begin this next chapter with a strong foundation already in place,” said Glenn O’Farrell, Chief Executive Officer. “Entente Education Canada enters the year with clarity of purpose, a talented team and a renewed commitment to working alongside members, partners and communities to support healthy, active aging across Canada.”

While the name and brand have evolved, the organization’s mission, programs and focus remain the same. Members will continue to receive the services, advocacy and insurance coverage they rely on—now under an identity designed to support future growth and national impact.

Watch: A conversation with our new CEO, Glenn O'Farrell

About Entente Education Canada

Entente Education Canada (formerly RTOERO) is a bilingual, trusted advocate for healthy active living as we age, rooted in Canada’s education sector. With 87,000+ members across 51 districts, Entente manages a non-profit group health insurance program, Entente Plus, that supports more than 100,000 people nationwide. Membership is open to anyone working in or retired from any role in education in Canada, along with their immediate family members.

Guided by a belief in building a better future together, Entente harnesses the power of community to support individual well-being and advance societal progress.

