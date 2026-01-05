National Association of Workforce Boards Appoints Andrew Bercich as Chief Executive Officer

Washington, DC, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Workforce Boards (NAWB) today announced the appointment of Andrew Bercich as its new Chief Executive Officer. Bercich brings deep institutional knowledge of NAWB and the nation’s workforce system, having served on the organization’s Board of Directors for 11 years, including a term as Board Chair.

Bercich was appointed by NAWB’s Board of Directors and will lead the organization at a pivotal moment for the workforce system, as workforce boards play an increasingly critical role in shaping the future of work amid rapid technological and economic change.

“Andrew’s long-standing commitment to NAWB, combined with his experience across every level of the workforce system, make him uniquely suited to lead the organization forward,” said Al Searles, Chair of NAWB’s Board of Directors. “His ability to see the system from multiple stakeholder perspectives will strengthen NAWB’s value to members and elevate our voice nationally.”

“I’m deeply honored to step into the role of CEO at NAWB,” said Bercich. “I’m grateful to the Board of Directors for their trust and for the opportunity to serve an organization that sits at the center of our nation’s workforce system. Having worked across the system—as a board member, employer partner, operator, and consultant, I’ve seen what’s possible when we align strategy with execution. I’m excited to help elevate NAWB’s standing, strengthen the value we deliver to members, and ensure the workforce system is leading, not following, the changes ahead.”

In addition to his service with NAWB, Bercich has served on multiple local workforce development boards and as a member of the Colorado Workforce Development Council, providing him with experience across the local, state, and national workforce system.

Over the past 25 years, Bercich has also worked as a private sector talent leader, partnering with dozens of local workforce areas nationwide to meet hiring needs. As a consultant, he has served as a one-stop operator and advised workforce boards on strategy and system design, experience that gives him a unique perspective across employers, boards, operators, and jobseekers.

NAWB represents the nation’s workforce development boards, which serve as conveners of employers, education and training providers, and community partners to connect jobseekers with opportunity and help businesses access skilled talent.

Bercich assumes the role effective January 5th, 2026.

###

For more information about NAWB, visit nawb.org.